Calling all fans of the 1999 cult favorite science fiction comedy film Galaxy Quest, it looks like the titular quest is far from over. A new Galaxy Quest series is currently in the early stages of development at Paramount+. The upcoming project is being executive produced by Mark Johnson as a part of his Gran Via Productions. As of now, there is no concept or writer attached to the project. The news comes from a Deadline report. Paramount+ and Paramount TV Studios both declined to comment.

Galaxy Quest was originally released in 1999. The film stars acting legends such as Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, and Sam Rockwell among others. The film tells the story of a group of washed-up actors from a beloved science fiction television series (think Star Trek) who are abducted by aliens in need of intergalactic help. The film was modestly successful on its theatrical run. However, in the decades since its release, it has become a beloved cult classic film and was, in many ways, ahead of its time. A Galaxy Quest series is no doubt an attractive prospect to Paramount+ considering their proclivity towards expanding existing IP. The streaming network has created multiple Star Trek spin-off series that have helped to cement the streaming service as one of the major players in the increasingly competitive world of streaming. Like Star Trek, a Galaxy Quest spin-off series would bring an already familiar product to viewers, making it a safer bet than a purely original project.

Where Does the Project Stand Now?

The prospect of a Galaxy Quest series has been on the table for quite some time. The original concept for a series involved bringing together the original cast as a continuation of the film's story. However, the death of the original film's star, Rickman, in 2016 put a stop to those plans. The project was originally slated for Amazon. This new project is set to be released to the newer, and increasingly prevalent streaming service Paramount+. Previous iterations of a potential Galaxy Quest series involved creative input from Paul Scheer, Simon Pegg, and Georgia Prichett. As stated above, no writers are attached to the current project, so the series' possible direction is yet unknown.

What Next for the Galaxy Quest Series?

No concept for the new series has yet been released, and no writer is attached to the project, so exact details regarding the series are, unfortunately, vague. There is also currently no potential timeline for the release of the project. However, considering the fact that the Galaxy Quest series has been on the table for eight years, it seems clear that we can handle the wait.