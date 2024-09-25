Miss the cast of Galaxy Quest? Well, now you can watch the film on streaming! Spoof movies are sometimes mean, making fun of the thing they're referencing a bit too much but Galaxy Quest found a perfect balance between being its own sci-fi adventure and honoring the fandom and the legacy of the thing it was poking fun at. The Dean Parisot film followed a bunch of actors who were thrown into a real life version of the television show they were a part of. So chaos obviously ensued.

Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) was the captain of a starship on a television show but when aliens need the help of the crew of the fictional show Galaxy Quest, Nesmith and his cast are forced to take on their TV roles in real life. The cast includes Sigourney Weaver as Gwen DiMarco, Alan Rickman as Sir Alexander Dane, Tony Shalhoub as Fred Kawn, Sam Rockwell as Guy Fleegman, and more! It was a truly stacked cast for a 1999 movie.

The idea behind it is so clever. These actors who took their job for granted and, in Jason's case, mocked their fans were then confronted with a reality where they needed their help to survive. Brandon (Justin Long) is just a kid who really loved the show Galaxy Quest and now he gets to help his favorite cast of actors survive in space. There really isn't a genre movie that did it as well as Galaxy Quest did without making fun of the people it was referencing.

If You Can't Watch a Star Trek Movie, This Is Your Next Best Bet!

It's no surprise that Galaxy Quest is based on Star Trek. Jason is a perfect representation of William Shatner and so on and so forth. But the movie shines by letting fans play an important part in the "mission" and its eventual success. Shows like Star Trek wouldn't be where they are without fans and that's what makes Galaxy Quest such a fun movie. It recognizes that, lets the actors see the importance of them, and works to make sure that while it is making fun of sci-fi fans and sci-fi shows, it does so from a place of love and appreciate. Galaxy Quest feels like it was made by fans of the genre and that's why it will always be a classic.

You can head to the bridge of the NSEA-Protector with your favorite crew starting on October 1 on Peacock.

