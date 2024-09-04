By Grabthar's hammer, Galaxy Quest is coming to Amazon Prime Video this month. The cutting-but-affectionate spoof of Star Trek and its fans is just one of the many classic films coming to the streamer in September. The 1999 comedy stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman as the washed-up cast of a science fiction TV series who get pulled into an intergalactic war.

The DreamWorks film was directed by Dean Parisot (Bill & Ted Face the Music), and written by David Howard and Robert Gordon (Wonder Park). The film effectively skewers many of the storytelling tropes of TV science fiction; from Weaver's token female crew member, who only ever gets to repeat what the computer says; to Sam Rockwell's character, who lives in fear of being off-handedly killed off like the redshirt he is; to Allen's Shatnerian leading man, who loses his shirt at every opportunity. Galaxy Quest was a success at the box office, doubling its USD 45 million budget, and was a hit with both critics and Star Trek alumni, many of whom found its observations very true to life.

What Is 'Galaxy Quest' About?

Galaxy Quest centers around the cast of a canceled science fiction series, Galaxy Quest, who are now reduced to opening supermarkets and attending conventions; they include Allen, Rickman, Weaver, Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, and Daryl Mitchell. When they're presented with what they think is a revival of the series, they eagerly sign up - only to realize that they've agreed to help the Thermians, a race of weirdo aliens (including Enrico Colantoni, Missi Pyle, and Rainn Wilson in his screen debut), defend themselves against the reptilian warlord Sarris (Robin Sachs). The Thermians have no concept of fiction or deception, and believe the Galaxy Quest episodes they watched were documentaries. After some early struggles, the actors decide they have to become the heroes they played on TV — with a little help from their biggest fan (Justin Long).

A modest hit upon its release, Galaxy Quest remains a cult favorite twenty-five years on. A documentary on the film, Never Surrender, was released in 2019, chronicling the making of the film and its impact on science fiction fandom. A TV series version of the film with the original cast (save for Rickman, who died of cancer in 2016) has been in the works for some time; Paramount+ was reported to have the series in development as of last year.

Galaxy Quest is now available on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and never give up — never surrender!

