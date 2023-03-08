Horror films are filled with tropes. In the final act of any slasher, several things are bound to happen. Inexplicably, characters are going to decide to split up, which will lead at least one of them to their doom. If they're able to outrun a killer and make it to a car, there's no way it's starting. And don't even try the phone. Landlines have been cut and your cell won't have a signal. The biggest trope is that of the final girl. You can find the heroine of a slasher within the first twenty minutes. She's the smart one, the shy one, the virgin who doesn't do drugs, while her friends are all about sex and getting high. Sometimes, she has a darkness to her, a past trauma that will be healed by killing the maniac in a mask who is chasing her.

There have been countless final girls. In the 1970s, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode in Halloween, while not the first (that honor goes to a film a litt more seasonal), paved the way. In the 1980s, it was Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street. In the 1990s, Neve Campbell carried the torch as Sidney Prescott in Scream. Sidney had every part of the final girl trope covered. Virgin? Check. (Until the end of the first film.) Smart? Check. Shy? Check. Past trauma? Her mom was murdered a year ago. Big check. While Sidney makes it to the end and passes the final girl test, she's not the only woman left standing. At her side is Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers.

Whereas Sidney Prescott makes every best final girl list, and deservedly so, Gale Weathers rarely does, though her character makes such a significant impact that she's the only legacy character to be a part of every Scream sequel since. Why is this? It's because, as Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) might say, Gale doesn't follow the rules of a horror film. She's not a trope. She's a woman.

Gale Weathers in 'Scream' Goes Beyond the Final Girl Trope

That's not simply an empowerment statement, but the actual truth of her character. While the main focus of Scream is on a group of teenagers, Gale is in her thirties. She is a woman who is not focused on men and becoming a wife and a mom. This was 1996, when women were increasingly leaving behind the homemaker role to find a career of their own or putting off getting married and having a family in the first place to focus on that career. Gale's love is her career. Working as a reporter for the fictional "Top Story," she covered the case involving the murder of Sidney's mom, Maureen Prescott. A man named Cotton Weary (Liev Schreiber) was convicted of the crime, based on Sidney's eyewitness account. He denies that he is the killer, however, and Gale is so convinced that she wrote a sensational book about it. Right away, this puts her at odds with our heroine.

Gale comes across as an antagonist in every way. When more murders occur in Woodsboro, Gale arrives in town with her microphone and a cameraman in tow. She has no qualms about getting in Sidney's face and asking her inappropriate questions. While she's out for the truth, she's also a selfish woman who's in it for the glory, no matter what. She argues with Sidney about the tasteless book, saying, "Your mother's murder was last year's hottest court case. Someone was gonna write a book about it." Gale's not careful in her approach. She's just telling it how she sees it. If you get offended, that's on you.

Gale drags her cameraman Kenny (W. Earl Brown) everywhere, bullying and belittling him. She's not afraid of a man and is definitely not afraid to give him a piece of her mind. Shy she is not. She harasses everyone, including a twenty-five-year-old Sheriff's deputy named Dewey (David Arquette). It's obvious he has a crush on her, and Gale uses that against him, being nice to him in hopes of getting information. She is very confident in her womanhood and how to use it to get men to do her bidding. Dewey's probably not the first to fall for this.

Gale Weathers Has a Heart Beneath Her Cold Personality

Image Via Dimension Films

Gale comes across as an awful human being, and you sit back just rooting for her to die (it's a crowd-pleasing moment when Sidney punches her in the face), but just as she's not a part of the final girl trope, she's not fully onboard with the mean girl one either. Beneath the self-centeredness, coldness, and desire for power, is a multidimensional character. Gale is using Dewey, but surprisingly, she also likes him and is charmed by his awkward honesty. Though she wants her name attached to whatever happens, she truly does want to know who's been killing people in Woodsboro and will do all that she can to find out. "If I'm right about this," she tells her cameraman, "I can save a man's life. Do you know what that can do for my book sales?"

Later, when a big group of teenagers gather at Stu Macher's (Matthew Lillard) house, Gale gets inside where she installs a secret camera, so she can go back to her news van and listen in on what they're saying. She's doing it for herself, and even though it might be just a tad bit illegal, she's doing it for the right reasons too. When Dewey tells her that a suspicious car has been found crashed and abandoned in the woods near Stu's house, Gale can't wait to follow him there. She wants to be able to break the story. It has to be her that solves the case and gets the spotlight. But she also really wants to put a stop to it. And if Dewey is there, who she is quickly falling for, she'll follow him anywhere. When some dumb kids almost run them off the road, and they end up falling on top of each other, the pair share a long look and almost kiss. Underneath Gale's hardened exterior is still a woman falling for a man.

Gale is there for the final showdown when Ghostface reveals himself to be two killers, Stu, and Sidney's boyfriend Billy (Skeet Ulrich). With them alone in the house with Sidney, Gale could have stayed hidden, keeping safe, and letting whatever was going to happen next happen, while she's the final one standing to get the story. Instead, she fights. Just because a woman of the 90s can be career driven and put themselves first, that doesn't mean they can't love, and that doesn't mean they can't be heroic and strong. She pulls out a gun on the two killers but gets knocked out for the effort. Gale could have stayed down, but when she comes to, Gale shoots Billy in the chest, taking him out of the fight before Sidney can double-tap him with another shot.

Gale Weathers Changes Throughout the 'Scream' Franchise While Staying True to Herself

Of course, the film ends with Gale doing a news report in front of the house, with a poor new cameraman now at her mercy. Still, Gale has an arc that sees her change and become a better person but without giving up who she is. That's seen in the sequels as well. Gale is still a career-driven woman in Scream 2, having written another book about what happened to her in Woodsboro. Throughout the franchise, she evolves, while staying true to herself. Gale finds love in Dewey and gets married. Gale and Dewey get divorced. Gale gives up an opportunity to write another book based on her own firsthand accounts. She becomes more selfless, while also still being a firecracker who speaks her mind and isn't afraid to go after what she wants. Still, when she decided she wanted to go after those horrible bangs in Scream 3, someone else should have spoken their mind and tried to stop her.

Gale Weathers is not just a final girl. She's a final woman and one who can't be restrained to the confines of a trope. Throughout five films, she's stood up to every maniacal Ghostface killer. In her, they have met their match. None of them have survived. Gale always does. Hopefully after Scream VI, that stays true.