With Valentine’s Day, also known as Single Awareness Day and Galentine’s, looming, it’s a good time to remember that being single isn’t all bad. In fact, your relationship with your best girlfriends can often be more powerful and longer-lasting than romantic experiences. So, grab your girls, a bottle of wine and settle in for some films that celebrate BFFs, both the obvious friendship flicks like Thelma & Louise and Waiting to Exhale, and some that are not so overtly all about friends like Crazy Rich Asians. Here are the best movies for Galentine's Day.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Fried Green Tomatoes is one of those rare, sweeping stories that's purely about the platonic love between women over generations. A friendship so strong that it's the stuff legends are made of. The story of best friends Idgy Threadgoode (Mary Stuart Masterson) and Ruth Jamison (Mary-Louise Parker) is shown through a series of flashbacks by elderly Ninny Threadgoode (Jessica Tandy, in one of her finest roles) to Evelyn Couch (Kathy Bates), through a series of nursing home visits. Not only do Evelyn and Ninny bond over the tales of edgy Idgy and straight-and-narrow Ruth, they develop their own deep friendship that rivals the devotion of Idgy and Ruth to each other. It's important to have tissues handy, both for the wholesome laughs and the sorrow that's to come. It's a rare feat to capture female friendship so powerfully and so beautifully.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

It may have been the world's first look at Brad Pitt (and his abs), but Thelma & Louise is also one of the best stories depicting female friendship. Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) set off on a road trip that soon takes a turn into a cross-country crime spree. The inadvertent crimes begin when Louise stops a drunk man from raping Thelma in a parking lot outside a country music bar. The women flee the scene in a panic and soon find themselves robbing gas stations to fund their trip across the border into Mexico. While it could easily be classified as a chick flick, Thelma & Louise was directed by Oscar winner Ridley Scott and won its own Oscar for best screenplay. If you haven't ever seen this classic, you should. It'll make you treasure your best friends and contemplate just how far you'd go to save them.

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

It's billed as a story about Black women and their relationships with men, but at its heart, Waiting to Exhale is a story about the ups and downs of friendship among these four phenomenal ladies — Savannah (Whitney Houston), Bernadine (Angela Bassett), Gloria (Loretta Devine) and Robin (Lela Rochon). Based on the novel by Terry McMillan, who also co-wrote the screenplay, this film famously features Bassett's Bernadine burning her soon-to-be ex-husband's car with his clothes inside, among other memorable moments. Throughout the story, these women show what it means to be a friend, through the good and bad. They're there for each other through drunk dials and impromptu dance parties, comforting each other through infidelities and the trials of raising a teenage son, all waiting to exhale when they finally find the right man. Of course, all along, it's clear that these four ladies are truly the best loves in each other's lives.

Now and Then (1995)

Now and Then is another film telling the story of four best friends, from their life-changing summer as 12-year-olds to the present day when they reconnect as adults. As you may remember, 12 is the age where puberty strikes, you start noticing boys as more than an annoyance, and this film's friends are there for each other through it all. Christina Ricci and Rosie O'Donnell play Roberta, a tomboy who's dealing with the death of her mother; Gaby Hoffman and Demi Moore play down-to-earth Samantha; Thora Birch and Melanie Griffith are flighty, blonde, boob-obsessed "Teeny;" and Ashleigh Aston Moore and Rita Wilson are semi-nerdy prude Chrissy. It's kind of like Stand By Me for girls, without any dead bodies or leeches. It's a wonderful way to reminisce about the way we were when we were younger, and if we're lucky, still having those best friends in our lives as adults.

And then, there are the more unexpected films that celebrate female friendships. Here are a few you may not have thought of, but that really do depict some of the most precious relationships we'll ever have, our girlfriends.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Is The Spy Who Dumped Me award-winning cinema? Not exactly. But its absurdity is where the humor lies. And while the title, of course, is about being dumped by a boyfriend, this story's heart is the relationship between best friends Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon — hilarious, as always). The story begins with Audrey being dumped unceremoniously by Drew (Justin Theroux). Audrey discovers he's a spy when she's approached by handsome, British special agent Sebastian (Sam Heughan). She, and by default, Morgan, are soon drawn into a life-or-death mission to save the world from an evil syndicate. And, as we learn later in the story, Drew probably wasn't a great match for Audrey to begin with, because he didn't care for Morgan, and even told her she was "a bit much." Note, ladies: If your boyfriend doesn't like your best friend, it's a clear sign that you should be the one doing the dumping.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy about New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) traveling to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to meet his straight-laced, traditional family. Cultures clash, feelings get hurt and relationships are put to the test, but through it all, Rachel's supported by her best friend and college roommate, Peik Lin Goh (Awkwafina). Peik Lin is the only person who seems to have Rachel's back through the many ups and downs of trying to please Nick's mom, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh). She's the one who helps Rachel stand up to Eleanor, helps her find a jaw-dropping dress to wear to a wedding and steal the show, and gives her a place to stay when things with Nick go sour. If only there were more romantic movies where the best friend was a true best friend, in essence helping the main character find her worth and power, with or without a man.

Black Widow (2021)

Black Widow held a most pleasant surprise: the depiction of the sisterhood between Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh). Though they lived as sisters in America before fleeing to Russia and becoming part of the Black Widow program, Natasha and Yelena were actually best friends, whether they realized it or not. One of the best action sequences is when Natasha and Yelena reconnect as adults — naturally, by having a badass knock-down, drag-out fight. They make up eventually, and as the film goes on, it's heartwarming to see the pair of assassins learn to work together, and even emulate each other. The vest with "so many pockets" and the superhero pose are classic. They're lighthearted moments that become much more poignant by the post-credits scene when you remember that Natasha perished in Avengers: Endgame.

