As February 14th approaches, plenty of people all around the world are preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day with their significant other, but the celebration of love doesn't need to end there. Thanks to everyone's favorite gal Leslie Knope from Parks and Rec, female friends everywhere get to celebrate Galentine's Day on February 13th, according to the character who originated the notable day.

So, whether you're spending Galentine's Day in a small town with your best gal pal, with a group of female friends hitting up the Big Apple, or maybe solving a murder with your new BFF, there are plenty of shows to watch with your Galentine.

1 'Dollface' (2019 - 2022)

Dollface is all about what happens when a woman gets caught up in the romance of her relationship and leaves her best girlfriends behind. For Kat Dennings' Jules, it was leaving behind Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky as her best friends Madison, Stella and Izzy.

After getting dumped by her boyfriend, Jules remembers what it's like to be part of a female friend group when she rekindles her friendships with the best friends she left behind once she got a boyfriend in the original Hulu series.

2 'Orange Is The New Black' (2013 - 2019)

Based on a true story adapted from the memoir by Piper Kerman, Orange is the New Black follows a successful businesswoman who gets sentenced to prison for past crimes and forms unlikely bonds with her fellow female inmates.

Despite starting out centering around the main character navigating her new life in prison, the series eventually delves into the friendships she makes while locked up, some that remain true and another that becomes something more throughout the show's seven seasons, all available to stream on Netflix.

3 'Sex And The City' (1998 - 2004)

Female friends talk about a whole slew of deep topics, and one that always comes up is their sex lives, especially for the best friends of Sex and the City. And for one member of the group, those juicy details usually wind up in her sex column.

Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda explore New York City's dating scene and swap stories of their romantic encounters, yet always remain loyal to the old sisters before misters code throughout the six seasons of the sitcom, available to stream on HBO Max.

4 'Pretty Little Liars' (2010 - 2017)

Pretty Little Liars is your typical teen drama that began with tragedy when one-fifth of a best friend group went missing, a trauma that sent friends Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily off in different directions as they entered high school.

But when a text message stalker who knows things only their missing friend knew brings the girls back together, they must figure out who the mysterious texter known as "A" is and how the person knows all their dirtiest secrets in the series streaming on HBO Max.

5 'Grace And Frankie' (2015 - 2022)

In a woke take on The Golden Girls, Grace and Frankie go from enemies to best friends in their mid-70s when they learn their husbands are secretly in love and planning to get married. But the biggest shock in their lives comes from the unexpected friendship the two women form.

In this comedy that reunites its entire cast with former co-stars, the Netflix Original Grace and Frankie proves that female feuds can come to an end, especially when lying, cheating husbands become a shared topic of conversation.

6 'The Golden Girls' (1985 - 1992)

The Golden Girls showed the power of female friendships no matter your age, and for Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia, it was spending their golden years living together and always thanking each other for being a friend.

No matter the wacky antics the girls got into, they were always there for each other in the end. Despite their natural differences in personalities, from Blanche's lust to Rose's naivety, the four remained best friends for the show's seven seasons, which are all available to stream on Hulu.

7 'One Tree Hill' (2003 - 2012)

One Tree Hill may center a lot around estranged brothers, a competitive basketball team and some messy family relationships, but it also delves into the growing friendship between three teenage girls. What started out as girls on different ends of the social ladder turned into three besties navigating high school and the future together.

Brooke and Peyton had been best friends since they were kids, but nerdy musician Haley sneaked up into their friendship and formed an unshakable bond between the three in One Tree Hill's nine seasons, available to stream on Hulu.

8 'Laverne And Shirley' (1976 - 1983)

Happy Days was all about the wholesome, 1950s Cunningham family and some good friends like Potsie and Fonzie, but when two characters spun off into their own series after the show's second season, it was all about the female BFFs Laverne and Shirley in the titular sitcom.

Despite being complete opposites, best friends Laverne and Shirley live together, work together, and inevitably move to Hollywood together to make it in show business in 1976's Laverne and Shirley, which is only available to watch on Pluto TV.

9 'Dead To Me' (2019 - 2022)

Dead To Me took Netflix by storm in 2019 when Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini teamed up as an unlikely pair of best friends in this dark comedy about one woman on a search for her husband's murderer and another woman trying to cover up the fact she killed a man.

After meeting in a grief support group, Applegate's Jen and Cardellini's Judy turn into wine-drinking, crime-solving best friends despite the unexpected secrets hanging between them throughout the three seasons available to stream on Netflix.

10 'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

Rory and Lorelai may be mother and daughter, but Gilmore Girls is the perfect example of how to be best friends with your child. The natural maternal instincts definitely kick in, especially when teenage Rory is on a rebellious streak, but that never stops the two from having each other's backs in the end.

Despite being mother and daughter, the friendship between Rory and Lorelai shines throughout the series, especially after viewers see the dysfunctional relationship between Lorelai and her own mother in the series, streaming on Netflix.

