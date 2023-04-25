Released in 2018, Galveston, which is based on a novel penned by none other than True Detective mastermind Nic Pizzolatto, is in some ways a spiritual sibling to the iconic series. Albeit in film form. Name-drop the iconic aforementioned show (which is set to debut its 4th season later this year) in conversation and any one of many things may spring to mind. A dark atmosphere (or psychosphere), profound, existential soliloquies courtesy of some truly inspired writing, glorious cinematography, and a collection of complicated souls - well-drawn characters who band together in pursuit of a common goal. These are but some of the recurring devices central to the series' success. Galveston's director Melanie Laurent uses the source material as a springboard to further explore the things that torment the human psyche in the film, and surfaces with an assured, consummately stylish crime thriller with neo-noir undertones.

Pizzolato wrote the screenplay for Galveston under the pseudonym Jim Hammett, together with contributions from Laurent - and the resultant film is beautiful in the way it juxtaposes prolonged stretches of subtlety with moments of occasionally shocking explosiveness. Enshadowed by danger, but never without a grain or two of optimism, it's a picture sure to haunt fans of well-conceived, human-driven drama as its key characters, all in the throes of their own painful situations, travel to the titular city to settle scores. Lauded for its acting in particular - the movie should be seen by fans of Pizzolato's unique brand of literary wordplay and for crime-drama devotees in general. Its suspense is trampoline-taut.

How Light & Shadow Play a Role in 'Galveston'

Extremely adept at playing complex characters, in Galveston, Ben Foster plays a New Orleans heavy named Roy Cady, and his latest assignment turns out to be several football fields away from what he is expecting. Mainly because he is brutally double-crossed. Swindled by his handler (played by Beau Bridges whose fleeting appearance as a tough mob boss comes off a bit like William Hurt's in A History of Violence), Cady ventures unwittingly into an ambush involving a cadre of hired hands. The year is 1988, and the vibe is distinctly reminiscent of No Country for Old Men. After evading the assassins, he happens upon Elle Fanning's Rocky - a naive, unharmed young escort who he at-first begrudgingly agrees to take with him on his cross-country retribution mission. The way Laurent frames the action warrants mention, as it's extremely striking.

From Galveston's opening ten minutes, the viewer is sucked into a dark and puzzling word where distrust sits as heavy as the humidity. Laurent's use of chiaroscuro light and darkness is particularly skilful, with Rocky cast in half shadow as the evening's leftovers or the morning's beginnings seep through windows into hallways - the exact time of day imprecise. There's a Coen-esque flavor here, but Laurent's brushstrokes come from a melancholic hand. Well-rounded characterization is but one True Detective trademark throughout its entire run, and immediately compelling are the desperate plights of both Rocky and Cady (who is unable to conceal his own anger and desperation after being diagnosed with a terminal illness at the beginning of the film).

In 'Galveston,' Multi-faceted Desperadoes Are on the Lam

Ben Foster's Cady is far from a saintly figure, and no one ever pretends he is. He has done objectionable things, committed a range of crimes, and likely considers some of his own sins unpardonable. His arc is unforced and organic - initially only motivated to right the wrong committed against him by his former employer, his gaze ultimately broadens to include assuming a protector role to Rocky. Cady is a figure who stumbles into the notion of semi-redemption, he never set out to find it, and Foster renders the character's journey a completely credible one. The on-the-run conceit is a familiar and effective excitement-generating device, but in this instance, its characters approach their revenge trek like a daily task, as normal as heading to the bank to cash a check. This in part, is what renders Galveston so grittily compelling.

Complimenting Cady's multifaceted characterization is Elle Fanning's tortured Rocky. Shortly after she sets out with Cady on the journey west, she returns 'home' to claim and run away with her younger sister, who lives with her stepfather. The sequence is finely-tuned, as the drama inside the trailer is heard not seen. The trio's trip is thereafter marked by sadness, uncertainty but also a trembling sense of forced hope. Rocky demonstrates superhuman resolve. Having gone through the toughest of the tough, her protectiveness of her sister and refusal to relent to the dangers of the world render her a supremely memorable foil for Cady. And Fanning's work astonishes in its emotional honesty, the performer's versatility there for all to see following remarkable turns in Mary Shelley and The Girl from Plainville. The dedication to character in the script, and Laurent's treatment of the screenplay mean the film is harrowing in its realism and shades of grey.

'Galveston' Is Punctuated by Tense Moments & Dangerous Encounters

While Galveston is often achingly sad in its examination of the human condition and preoccupation with the heaviness of loss, it's a movie whose balmy climate and often crystal clear skies backdrop some tender moments. Cady's initial frigidity cedes to acceptance, and with his own mortality weighing heavily on his own conscious he is able to let go (such as when he shares a dance with Rocky at a local dive). His fumbled attempts at finding peace and reconciliation with his past (he visits an ex-lover around the midpoint of the film to clumsily half-apologize and reinforce his care factor) don't totally work out, but you get the sense his mentality is shifting. And his newfound role as guardian is part of that transformation. A strong character arc is welcome in all forms of celluloid and those on display here are never less than engaging.

Encamping at a dusty motel somewhere in a fairly arid part of the Southwest, Rocky and Cady meet a young, small-time thief drifter type named Tray (played by the similarly versatile Robert Aramayo of The Empty Man and Behind Her Eyes). Initially announcing himself as an opportunistic individual that Cady may be interested in collaborating with, things take a dark turn. Cady's circumspect nature ultimately leads to a confrontation at nightfall and the tension in the lead-up freezes attention. These plot points keep the viewer wary the entire time, meaning the journey is far from one-note. Such moments are also deliberately placed in that they serve as further glimpses into the complicated psyches of the film's characters. Cady's attempts to blackmail his old bosses prove fruitless and not long after he learns the truth about Rocky's younger sister (she is actually her daughter) his protectiveness heightens. But a further unforeseeable tragedy strikes as old associates close in, tipped off somehow on his location.

'Galveston' Has a Thought-Provoking Ending

Galveston is an economical 90-minute film that is as much about its characters' cluttered and transformative journeys as it is about narrative. The ride runs the gamut of emotions and its mains are remarkably strong. Its final act, shot from the perspective of a battered but determined Cady, now charged with additional vengeful purpose, is propulsive filmmaking. The very last scene (which takes place 20 years later) serves as a kind of spoken tribute to Rocky and her bravery 20 years prior as Cady is interviewed by a now grown up Tiffany while a violent storm swirls outside. The weather and the environment are omnipresent forces in Galveston, whose characters are penned with utmost diligence and consideration. The duality of what can and can't be controlled. Edgy and unpredictable - Galveston is always powerful, and remains one of the grittiest movies of 2018. Its brooding, absorbing qualities shine through as its characters wade considerable depths to achieve some form of redemption or salvation. The dust, the darkness, the light and the sky similarly shape a memorable ride.