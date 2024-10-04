Thanks to the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine, the popular X-Men character Gambit has made quite a resurgence. Adding to this sudden spike was his prominent and fan-favorite time in this year's critical and audience darling X-Men '97. The success is completely warranted and a long time coming; Gambit is a phenomenal character who deserves all the love and praise. He's commonly been considered a character that needs to be featured in media far more than he has been.

Whether it's his unique ability to manipulate the energy of objects by making them explode or his sly attitude paired with that Cajun accent, it's no secret why fans want more of Gambit. He may not have a ton of representation in current media, but the times he's been in the spotlight have been done relatively well, even if some iterations really knock it out of the park. These are the all-time best versions of Gambit across movies and television, ranked by how faithful they are to the character's origins and how well they utilize him in the story.

7 'Marvel Super Heroes: What The--?!' (2009)

Played by Jason Harvey

Image via Marvel Entertainment

While audiences are used to the likes of Robot Chicken parodying pop-culture properties like Marvel, not many expect a superhero company to parody itself (and in such a similar fashion). In 2009, Marvel Entertainment decided to use their action figures to create a self-parody web series, Marvel Super Heroes: What the--?! The series commonly featured Gambit with his fellow Marvel heroes, giving fans one of the funniest versions of the character.

If spun the right way, Gambit can be a very funny character, and this cute little web series proves it.

Being a satire, Marvel Super Heroes: What the--?! provides viewers with a more comedy-based version of the Cajun X-Man. He often brings a ton of laughs as his accent is performed hilariously by Jason Harvey, and the parody element usually makes fun of the X-Men as a whole. If spun the right way, Gambit can be a very funny character, and this cute little web series proves it. The episodes are incredibly short, though, so the content goes by pretty quickly. Thankfully, the series ran for about 7 years before finishing its tenure online.

6 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Played by Taylor Kitsch

Image via 20th Century Studios

While the infamous X-Men Origins: Wolverine may be hailed as one of the worst superhero movies ever, it did give fans the first-ever live-action version of Gambit. Played by Taylor Kitsch, Gambit enters the film as someone who escaped William Stryker's (Danny Huston) evil grasp. Logan (Hugh Jackman) seeks him out as a resource to get to Stryker so he can kill him. Gambit is initially reluctant, causing an awesome fight scene between the two powerful mutants.

If there's anything good that came out of this terrible film, it's the great casting for Gambit. This iteration of Gambit is great, and while Channing Tatum is passionate about the character, Kitsch was actually an incredible casting, really nailing the character's persona and accent. The card action featured after his introduction is really well executed, and his cocky confidence makes his characterization even better. While Kitsch's Gambit may feature in a film that's very rough around the edges, he is a certain highlight.

5 'X-Men: The Animated Series' Season 5, Episode 6, "Jubilee's Fairytale Theater"

Played by Tony Daniels

Image via Marvel Entertainment

In X-Men: The Animated Series Season 5, Episode 6, "Jubilee's Fairytale Theater," audiences go into a world unlike the one they're used to watching. When Jubilee (Alyson Court) gets stuck in a tunnel with a group of children underneath the Xavier Mansion, she decides to tell a fantasy story to keep the kids distracted while they wait for the team to come to save them. The story may be in a fantasy setting, but it features altered versions of the X-Men team, including the one and only Remy LeBeau.

The fantasy version of Gambit featured in this episode is actually quite different from the one in the "real world." He's far less of a fighter, letting Jubilee and Wolverine (Cathal J. Dodd) do most of the action. Gambit is also a thief who swindled Magnus the Magnificent (David Hamblen) out of the MacTaggert Crystal, making him more of a slick swindler. It's different but still somewhat similar to the Gambit canon of X-Men: The Animated Series.

X-Men: The Animated Series Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 31, 1992 Creator(s) Mark Edward Edens , Sidney Iwanter , Eric Lewald Cast Cedric Smith , Norm Spencer , Catherine Disher , Alison Sealy-Smith , Lenore Zann Seasons 5

4 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Played by Channing Tatum

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine's many cameos had audiences all over the world cheering wildly. While the likes of Blade (Wesley Snipes) and Elektra (Jennifer Garner) were not expected, there was always a chance they appeared. However, absolutely no one truly thought Channing Tatum's Gambit from his long-lost Gambit film would appear; when he entered the film, fans were shell-shocked.

Tatum's iteration is a happy balance between satire and genuine adaption. Thanks to the Deadpool franchise's comedic tone, Tatum's Gambit is something of a comedy relief without becoming a punching bag. So, while his accent is exaggerated for laughs, Gambit is still taken pretty seriously. He gets major time to shine during the big fight scene in Cassandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) Ant-Man base. This adaption of the character was done so well that it had fans all over petitioning for Tatum to get his second chance at his Gambit film.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Wolverine and the X-Men' (2009)

Played by Phil LaMarr

Image via Disney+

In the hit but short-lived 2009 series Wolverine and the X-Men, Gambit (Phil LaMarr) is the master thief of the New Orleans/Global Thieves' Guild. He's written as a mercenary that is commonly hired by powerful people in-universe, which puts him in contact with Wolverine (Steve Blum) and the team quite a bit. The series features the X-Men coming together after separating, now under the leadership of Wolverine. So, this universe is already pretty unlike the typical status quo in an X-Men project.

To put it simply, Gambit is not to be trusted in Wolverine and the X-Men. In an early interaction, Gambit is sent to the X-Men to steal a device that could negate mutants' abilities. He fails and teams up with Wolverine, only to try and backstab him at the end of their journey. He'd go on to even betray a love interest, Polaris (Liza del Mundo), when he's assigned to steal Magneto's (Tom Kane) helmet. Although he is far more villainous here, this version of Gambit is engaging and refreshing, making it a highlight in the character's on-screen journey.

Wolverine and the X-Men Release Date January 23, 2009 Creator(s) Craig Kyle , greg johnson Cast Steve Blum , Kieren van den Blink , Susan Dalian , Jennifer Hale , Danielle Judovits , Tom Kane , Yuri Lowenthal , Nolan North , Liam O'Brien , Roger Craig Smith , Fred Tatasciore , kari wahlgren , Jim Ward Seasons 1 Writers Craig Kyle , greg johnson

Watch on Disney+

2 'X-Men: Evolution' (2000)

Played by Alessandro Juliani

Image via Film Roman/Marvel Studios

Of all the animated X-Men series, X-Men: Evolution is a certain fan-favorite. While Season 1 is all right, future efforts are very well written, and the same goes for Gambit (Alessandro Juliani). This iteration is well-layered and has good depth, with his starring episode, "Cajun Spice," widely considered among the show's strongest outings.

X-Men: Evolution's Gambit is written with impressive depth for an animated show produced in 2000. He has a confident and suave demeanor that can be (and is) broken down when things get serious. An example is in his battle with Rogue, who is mind-controlled; he refuses to attack her. Gambit has a soft side that he rarely lets out, but it's there, making the character feel so much deeper than he lets on.

X-Men: Evolution Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 4, 2000 Creator Robert N. Skir, Marty Isenberg, David Wise Cast Kirby Morrow , Venus Terzo , David Kaye , Brad Swaile , Meghan Black , Noel Fisher , Christopher Gray , Michael Dobson Seasons 4

1 'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992), 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994) & 'X-Men '97' (2024)

Played by Tony Daniels, Chris Potter & A.J. LoCascio