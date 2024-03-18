The Big Picture Heroes & Villains offers high-quality, licensed apparel inspired by iconic fictional worlds, like the X-Men member Gambit.

Gambit, a mutant from Marvel Comics with explosive abilities, is a master thief known for his charm and Cajun heritage.

Get your hands on exclusive Gambit merch from Heroes & Villains before his appearance in X-Men '97 on Disney+ in March 2024.

Heroes & Villains is a company that specializes in creating high-quality, officially licensed apparel and accessories inspired by the lore of iconic fictional worlds, and their latest product line is inspired by one of the biggest cult heroes in comic book history, the X-Men member Gambit.

Who Are Heroes & Villains?

Close

Their collections dive deep into the lore and characters of beloved franchises, offering fans a way to express their fandom through fashion. They feature a wide range of products including tees, outerwear like windbreakers and bomber jackets, accessories such as bags, headwear, socks, and more. Their offerings span across various popular universes including Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Dungeons & Dragons, and others, ensuring a diverse selection for fans of different genres.

Who Is Gambit in 'X-Men'?

Close

Gambit, also known as Remy Etienne LeBeau, is a mutant character from Marvel Comics, closely associated with the X-Men. He possesses the ability to charge objects, particularly playing cards, with kinetic energy, turning them into explosive projectiles. A master thief, Gambit is also highly skilled in hand-to-hand combat and uses a staff as his weapon of choice. His complex backstory includes involvement with various groups like the Thieves' Guild and the Marauders, and he has a notable romantic relationship with fellow mutant Rogue. Gambit's unique abilities, along with his Cajun heritage and charm, make him a distinct and beloved character within the X-Men universe.

Gambit has appeared on the big screen, too. He made his live-action debut in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he was portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. This film introduced Gambit as a character within the broader X-Men movie universe. A standalone movie was also planned. Channing Tatum was set to star as Gambit in an unproduced film centered around the character. The film was intended to be part of the X-Men film series but was ultimately canceled before its production could commence. The project went through several directors and had its release date pushed back multiple times. It was scheduled for release on March 13, 2020, but the development was placed on hold due to the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney, and Disney officially cancelled the project in May 2019.

Gambit will be back on the small screen soon when X-Men '97 premieres on Disney+ on March 20.