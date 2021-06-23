As part of the 35th Anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise, Nintendo announced a new special Game & Watch collectible, to be released this November. Nintendo didn’t reveal how limited its stock is going to be, so if you want to make sure you’ll get your copy, it’s best to buy the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda as soon as it’s available.

The limited-edition Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda comes with three classic games from the franchise: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. All three games will be available in their original version, together with an interactable timer inspired by Zelda II and a playable clock based on the first The Legend of Zelda. The new Game & Watch will also feature Link in a special version of Vermin, the whack-a-mole arcade game from the classic Game & Watch line.

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo’s special Game & Watch was revealed during E3 2021 as a collectible item for fans willing to celebrate The Legend of Zelda’s Anniversary. Last year Nintendo released Super Mario 3D All-Stars as a limited edition game for Super Mario Bros.’s 35th Anniversary. It’s safe to say, then, that a similar product was expected by Zelda fans, with many players betting on a Switch release for Twilight Princess and Wind Waker. These two games have HD makeups available on the Wii U, and the Switch already features many games from Nintendo’s previous console.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is not the Zelda collection we were expecting, but it’s already better than nothing, as even the first games of the franchise still hold as great games decades later. At least we got a new trailer from Breath of the Wild 2, together with a promise it will be released in 2022.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld collectible will be available on November 12th. Check the announcement trailer below.

