While 2020 hasn't been great for a lot of reasons, one thing to celebrate is the year in video gaming. We've seen incredible original titles, highly anticipated new entries in beloved franchises, and successes on all levels from single-creator indie developers to full-on, corporate AAA teams. (We've yet to see Cyberpunk 2077, which means the CD Projekt Red title will not be eligible for this year's awards shows but will likely still hold a place in our cybernetic hearts come GotY 2021 voting.) But for everyone else, The Game Awards is the place to watch for 2020 video game nominees and, eventually, the winners.
The awards show will air on December 10, 2020. Starting today, fans everywhere will be able to vote for their favorites. Geoff Keighley unveiled The Game Awards 2020 nominees over social media today. The nominees themselves follow below and we'll update as they come in (but be sure to hit up TGA 2020 itself for eSports nominees and content creators; only the games themselves can be found below):
#TheGameAwards Live nominee announcement https://t.co/6otksolC0Q— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020
Here are your six nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ikRltsnBrm— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2020
Game of the Year:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part II
Best Game Direction:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part II
Best Narrative:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Written by George Kamitani
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano
- Ghost of Tsushima, Written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos
- Hades, Written by Greg Kasavin
- The Last of Us: Part II, Written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross
Best Art Direction:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us: Part II
Best Performance:
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us: Part II
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us: Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valorant
Best Ongoing Game:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Best Score / Music:
- DOOM Eternal, Composed by Mick Gordon
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki
- Hades, Composed by Darren Korb
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Composed by Gareth Coker
- The Last of Us: Part II, Composed by Gustavo Santaolalla, Additional Music by Mac Quayle
Best Audio Design:
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us: Part II
Games for Impact:
"For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message."
- If Found... from Dreamfeel
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition from Cardboard Computer
- Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games
- Tell Me Why from Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- Through the Darkest of Times from Paintbucket Games
Best Indie:
- Carrion from Phobia game Studio / Devolver
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from Mediatonic / Devolver
- Hades from Supergiant Games
- Spelunky 2 from Mossmouth, LLC
- Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games
Best Mobile Game:
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Best VR/AR:
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility:
"Recognizing software and/or hardware that is pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology, and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience."
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Action:
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us: Part II
Best Role Playing:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting:
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]
Best Family:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy:
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing:
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Best Debut Game:
- Carrion from Phobia Game Studio / Devolver
- Mortal Shell from Cold Symmetry / Playstack
- Raji: An Ancient Epic from Nodding Heads Games
- Röki from Polygon Treehouse
- Phasmophobia from Kinetic Games
Best eSports Game:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
