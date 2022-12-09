Last evening, The Game Awards 2022 united gamers worldwide to honor the year's most beloved titles. From AAA super productions to innovative indie titles, the games that took a trophy home represent the best video games released in 2022. However, The Game Awards’ ceremony is also known for highlighting the industry's most prominent talents and showing gaming reveals that tease what’s to come in the next couple of years. And, of course, a good award ceremony always has its fair share of unscripted events to keep things fresh.

Here are the best moments from The Game Awards 2022, from trailers to release dates, passing through weird invasions at the end.

‘Hellboy: Web of Wyrd’ Brings Mike Mignola’s Art to Video Games

Although Hellboy is one of the best comic book series ever published, Mike Mignola’s magnum opus never got a game that reflected the franchise’s quality. That might change with Hellboy: Web of Wyrd. We don’t know much about the game yet, but its announcement trailer shows Mignola’s iconic art style gaining virtual life before our eyes. So, we can’t wait to play it.

Supergiant Games Is Developing ‘Hades 2’

Another surprising reveal came from Supergiant Games, who were nominated for the Game of the Year award in 2020 with Hades. So far, the little indie studio that could has developed four very different titles, each with its unique gameplay and art style. That all changes in 2023, when Supergiant will release the early access of Hades 2, the first sequel in the studio’s history and another roguelike adventure inspired by Greek mythology. Hades sucked our souls and gave us hundreds of hours of fun, so we can’t wait to see how Supergiant perfects the formula for the sequel.

‘Celeste’ Developers Announce New Game ‘Earthblade’

In 2018, Celeste won the Game Awards for Best Independent Game and Games for Impact. The game is a perfectly crafted platforming adventure that digs deep into mental health issues, trans representation, and the journey to accepting your own identity. So, we couldn’t be more excited about Celeste developers' new game, Earthblade. Earthblade is set to be released in 2024, but the announcement trailer teases it mixes Celeste’s platforming mechanics with a tight combat system in a vast 2D world inspired by Metroidvanias. That’s everything we could wish for, and hopefully, we’ll learn more about Earthblade in the next few months.

Halsey Becomes Lilith for a ‘Diablo IV’ Music Presentation

Few musical presentations in The Game Awards history were as stylish as the one where Halsey became Lilith right on the stage. The singer led the most engaging musical presentation of the evening by far, and we also got a mind-bending story trailer for Diablo IV right after. Things have been shaky for Blizzard Entertainment, but after such an exciting show, we might actually give Diablo IV a shot when it comes out in 2023.

The ‘Transformers Reactivate’ Trailer Actually Got Us Excited

The Transformers franchise has grown stale over the years, especially after so many disappointing theatrical adaptations. So, it was a surprise when we watched an exciting trailer for a game that turned out to be for Transformers Reactivate. The game is apparently set in the future when a group of engineers reactivates the Autobots to fight against an invasion of Decepticons. And while it’s essential to take any story trailer with a grain of salt until we see some actual gameplay, we must confess we are hopeful.

‘Meet Your Maker’ Trailer Puts a New Spin on the Roguelike Experience

There were dozens of new games announced at The Game Awards 2022, with a dozen more gameplay footage videos and exciting reveals. Among everything we saw, Meet Your Maker caught our attention above everything else. The game invites players to build their own base, filled with traps and minions. Then, a clone the player must raid the base, retying the challenges every time they die. It looks like a mix between tower defense and action roguelite, which is enough for us to put Meet Your Maker on the top of our wishlist.

Before The Game Awards ceremony, we knew EA would release the first gameplay footage for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We just didn't anticipate how cool the game would look. The sequel features the fluid combat that made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a fan-favorite entry in the franchise. However, it looks like players will get access to brand-New Force powers, such as time manipulation. We can't wait to learn all the new ways the game gives us to destroy Imperial forces.

Kevin Conroy's Batman Is in ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’

Without question, the most emotional moment of this year’s The Game Awards ceremony happened during the new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The trailer reveals Batman, who we all thought was dead after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, will be part of Rocksteady’s co-op game. And voicing the Dark Knight is no other than the late Kevin Conroy, the best Batman ever. Conroy helped to create the definitive voice of Batman with the 1990’s Batman: The Animated Series and also voiced the hero for Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy. So, it’s fitting that his last work will be featured in the highly-anticipated spiritual successor to the Batman: Arkham games.

Hideo Kojima Confirms ‘Death Stranding 2’ Is In Production

Love it or hate it, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding gave us a gaming experience unlike anything else we’ve ever seen. And while we delay the Apocalypse at the end of the first game, it seems that Norman Reedus’ Potter still has many adventures to live. That’s because Kojima is actively developing Death Stranding 2, which features new villains and a giant robot that looks a lot like the ones we found in the Metal Gear franchise. Of course, the first trailer of Death Stranding 2 is as cryptic as we would expect a Kojima announcement would be. Still, we are excited about his future release.

FromSoftware Releases the Trailer for ‘Armored Core 6’

Before FromSoftware was known for Dark Souls and the Soulsborne franchise, the studio’s most significant IP was Armored Core, a third-person action shooter with giant mechas. It’s been more than ten years since the last Armored Core title was released, and during The Game Awards 2022, FromSoftware confirmed the rumors they are working on Armored Core 6. The company also showed an explosive trailer for the game, gave it the official title of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and even set a release window for 2023.