Watch Every Video Game Trailer from the 2019 Game Awards

0

Last night’s Game Awards celebrated the year in video games. There were surprises, shocking wins, and rocking musical performances, but there was also a bunch of news, world premieres, and brand-new video game reveals over the course of the event. We’ve put every trailer from the awards show together in one convenient place for you to watch–or rewatch–at your convenience.

Now, not everyone could make the party:

We're sorry to say Half-Life: Alyx won’t be shown at The Game Awards tonight. The team is hard at work on the game, and we’re excited to show you more in the new year as we approach the March release! — Valve (@valvesoftware) December 12, 2019

But there were a ton who could, and they all brought trailers. Check ’em out below!

First up, here’s the first look at the new Xbox Series X console:

Now, here’s a curated list of some of the buzziest trailers to come out of the event:

Originally hired by the resistance group Avalanche in their fight against the sinister Shinra Corporation, Cloud Strife becomes embroiled in a much deeper conflict and proves he’s more than just a mere mercenary. Get an introduction to this iconic hero in this new trailer shown during The Game Awards, and get ready to experience more of his story when FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE launches Worldwide for PS4 on March 3, 2020.

Set aside samurai traditions and forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, as you embark on a vast open-world adventure and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Out Summer 2020. http://www.ghostoftsushima.com

Warframe: Empyrean is available now on PC! Take command of your Railjack and engage in epic space combat alongside your crew. Hijack enemy vessels. Scavenge for upgrades. Leave no survivors.

Listen up, it’s Expeditions launch day! Our FREE Control December update is available to download today across PS4, Xbox One and Epic. Get ready to take Control and put your skills to the test in this all-new end game mode.

Experience the Fast Saga like never before. Fast & Furious Crossroads comes to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in May 2020. http://bit.ly/2PjBRUY

The Season of the Dragon comes to its thrilling conclusion in The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold as Tamriel’s heroes band together to put an end to the Dragon threat that has plagued the land of Elsweyr. However, what adventures await beyond the schemes of Kaalgrontiid and his devoted followers? Discover the future of ESO in early 2020! The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr and The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold are now live on PC/Mac, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Starting with the Wrathstone DLC game pack and continuing with the Elsweyr Chapter, Scalebreaker DLC, and Dragonhold DLC, the Season of the Dragon is an epic, year-long adventure that takes you into the heart of the Khajiiti homeland and the monstrous beasts that threaten it.

Announcing – Magic: Legends! A thrilling MMO Action RPG set across the iconic planes of Magic: The Gathering! In Magic: Legends, become immersed in the acclaimed fictional Magic multiverse as a powerful, spell-wielding Planeswalker. Sign up for Beta, exclusive content, and more at http://www.PlayMagicLegends.com.

You’re invited to the Outlands’ biggest holiday bash, hosted by an extra festive Mirage! Drop onto the Mirage Voyage party boat, check out the celebration and try not to get shot – just like holidays with the fam. Then it’s all aboard the Winter Express, a brand-new mode where Legends battle it out to capture a special holiday train. Play for free now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC: http://x.ea.com/57366

Here are the world premiere trailers from the official Game Awards account:

Learn more about Godfall: http://www.godfall.com Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat, coming to PlayStation 5 & Epic Games Store Holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games & published by Gearbox Publishing.

Legend has led generations of explorers to the supernatural frontier known as Aeternum. Rich in a powerful substance known as Azoth, which many believe to be the source of eternal life, Aeternum has beckoned both the pure of heart and the wicked to its shores. Learn More: https://www.newworld.com/

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story is a single player, action platformer game developed by Double Stallion Games and published by Riot Forge. Players will explore the spectacular world of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with an ingenious device to manipulate time. Follow Ekko’s journey, a fan-favorite LoL Champion, as he discovers that the power to change time comes with many consequences.

And here’s everything else!

Senua’s Saga:Hellblade II – the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory. Footage for this trailer was captured entirely in engine. Built for the new Xbox Series X* – the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Power Your Dreams. *The availability and sale of Xbox Series X is subject to required regulatory approval(s) in your jurisdiction.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a story-driven, turn based role-playing game (RPG) being developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Forge. Set after the events of Burning Tides, players will take control of LoL champions and explore the bustling city of Bilgewater and the mysterious Shadow Isles in a game for the first time. Featuring fan favorite champions, innovative turn-based combat, and beautiful art direction along with brand new surprises and plenty of poros, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story advances the stories of many champions in the LoL Universe and offers an exciting new way to experience the World of Runeterra.

Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters. Rise up and fight. Music: “”The Seeker”” by The Who Coming April 28, 2020 to Steam, Windows 10 & Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta): https://www.xbox.com/gears-tactics

Create your leader. Share it with the world. In Humankind, you will play as an avatar that you create, customize and lead to make the largest mark on history. As you progress through Amplitude’s brand new historical 4X strategy game, you’ll combine cultures through six different eras to build a civilization as unique as you are. The journey matters more than the destination, and no great deed will go unnoticed. How far will you push Humankind?

Maneater is coming to PS4 on 5/22/20! Become a Maneater! Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a giant Shark! Terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you! Maneater is a Single-Player Action RPG, set in the Gulf Coast’s unforgiving waters. Fight to survive in the open ocean, swamps and rivers with danger lurking at every depth. Your only tools are your wits, your jaws, and an uncanny ability to evolve as you feed. Eat. Explore. Evolve!

Bigby and Snow are finally back for the long awaited second season of Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us, based on the popular DC Fables comic series.

ARE YOU READY TO MAKE A KILLING? Nine to Five is a tactical first-person shooter where smart teamwork triumphs over brute force and reflexes. In the game’s near-future world, it’s the corporations that rule, and being a mercenary for them is just another job. In Nine to Five, three teams of three players compete against each other over three intense rounds. Each round’s outcome influences how the next one starts, so if you want to complete the ever-changing objectives the corporations set you, you’ll need to constantly adapt your approach. With the emphasis on outsmarting the competition rather than outgunning them, Nine to Five is a dynamic new take on tactical shooters. It gives you a chance to find your role in the team and have fun – even if you have only 15 minutes to spare. Sign up for Alpha now at http://www.ninetofive.game/

Visit http://weirdwest.com to learn more and wishlist on Steam. Music by Weird Wolves, produced by Choose Hellth: https://open.spotify.com/track/72ApQ3… Survive and unveil the mysteries of the Weird West through the intertwined destinies of its unusual heroes in an immersive sim from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey. Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.