The Game Awards is the year's biggest event for 2020's video game nominees and, eventually, the winners. With the awards show streaming right now, hosted by Geoff Keighley, we wanted to bring you the big winners of the night and the year, all leading to the much coveted Game of the Year.

But be sure to stay tuned to Collider's main page where we'll also be posting breaking news from the game-centric event. Fans of franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West, Super Mash Bros. Ultimate, Dragon Age, and more will want to keep their eyes peeled for the next big headlines for upcoming titles and more.

The nominees follow below with updates on winners, seen in bold, as they're announced (Be sure to hit up TGA 2020 itself for eSports nominees and content creators; only the games themselves can be found below):

Game of the Year:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Part II

Best Game Direction:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part II

Best Narrative:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Written by George Kamitani

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano

Ghost of Tsushima, Written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos

Hades, Written by Greg Kasavin

The Last of Us: Part II, Written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross

Best Art Direction:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Part II

Best Performance:

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us: Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us: Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Multiplayer Game:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Valorant

Best Ongoing Game:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best Score / Music:

DOOM Eternal, Composed by Mick Gordon

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki

Hades, Composed by Darren Korb

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Composed by Gareth Coker

The Last of Us: Part II, Composed by Gustavo Santaolalla, Additional Music by Mac Quayle

Best Audio Design:

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us: Part II

Games for Impact:

"For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message."

If Found... from Dreamfeel

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition from Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games

Tell Me Why from Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Through the Darkest of Times from Paintbucket Games

Best Indie:

Carrion from Phobia game Studio / Devolver

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from Mediatonic / Devolver

Hades from Supergiant Games

Spelunky 2 from Mossmouth, LLC

Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games

Best Mobile Game:

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR:

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility:

"Recognizing software and/or hardware that is pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology, and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us: Part II

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action:

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us: Part II

Best Role-Playing:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]

Best Family:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy:

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing:

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Best Debut Game:

Carrion from Phobia Game Studio / Devolver

Mortal Shell from Cold Symmetry / Playstack

Raji: An Ancient Epic from Nodding Heads Games

Röki from Polygon Treehouse

Phasmophobia from Kinetic Games

Best eSports Game:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

