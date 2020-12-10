The Game Awards is the year's biggest event for 2020's video game nominees and, eventually, the winners. With the awards show streaming right now, hosted by Geoff Keighley, we wanted to bring you the big winners of the night and the year, all leading to the much coveted Game of the Year.

But be sure to stay tuned to Collider's main page where we'll also be posting breaking news from the game-centric event. Fans of franchises like Sonic the HedgehogThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildHorizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden WestSuper Mash Bros. UltimateDragon Age, and more will want to keep their eyes peeled for the next big headlines for upcoming titles and more.

The nominees follow below with updates on winners, seen in bold, as they're announced (Be sure to hit up TGA 2020 itself for eSports nominees and content creators; only the games themselves can be found below):

Game of the Year:

Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2
Image via Naughty Dog
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Game Direction:

Ellie from The Last of Us: Part II
Image via Naughty Dog
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Narrative:

Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2
Image via Naughty Dog
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Written by George Kamitani
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake, Written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano
  • Ghost of Tsushima, Written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos
  • Hades, Written by Greg Kasavin
  • The Last of Us: Part II, Written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross

Best Art Direction:

ghost-of-tsushima-trophies
Image via Sucker Punch Productions, Sony
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Performance:

the-last-of-us-2-abby
Image via Naughty Dog, Sony
  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us: Part II
  • Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us: Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Multiplayer Game:

Among Us game art
Image via InnerSloth
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys
  • Valorant

Best Ongoing Game:

no-mans-sky-origins
Image via Hello Games
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Best Score / Music:

final-fantasy-7-remake-images
Image via Square Enix
  • DOOM Eternal, Composed by Mick Gordon
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake, Composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki
  • Hades, Composed by Darren Korb
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Composed by Gareth Coker
  • The Last of Us: Part II, Composed by Gustavo Santaolalla, Additional Music by Mac Quayle

Best Audio Design:

last-of-us-2-concept-art-social
Image via Naughty Dog
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us: Part II

Games for Impact:

"For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message."

Tell Me Why game art
Image via Dontnod Entertainment
  • If Found... from Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition from Cardboard Computer
  • Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games
  • Tell Me Why from Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
  • Through the Darkest of Times from Paintbucket Games

Best Indie:

hades-game
Image via Supergiant Games
  •  Carrion from Phobia game Studio / Devolver
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout from Mediatonic / Devolver
  • Hades from Supergiant Games
  • Spelunky 2 from Mossmouth, LLC
  • Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games

Best Mobile Game:

Among Us in-game footage
Image via InnerSloth
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support:

fall-guys-dizzy-heights
Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Best VR/AR:

half-life-alyx-screenshot-1
Image via Valve
  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility:

"Recognizing software and/or hardware that is pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology, and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience."

the-last-of-us-2-joel
Image via Naughty Dog
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us: Part II
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action:

hades
Image via Supergiant Games
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure:

the-last-of-us-2-joel-ellie
Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us: Part II

Best Role-Playing:

final-fantasy-7-remake-scarlet
Image via Square Enix
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting:

mortal-kombat-11-ultimate
Image via NetherRealm Studios, WB
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]

Best Family:

animal-crossing-new-horzions
Image via Nintendo
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 game art
Image via Microsoft
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing:

tony-hawk-pro-skater-warehouse
Image via Activision, Vicarious Visions
  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Best Debut Game:

Phasmophobia game ghost
Image via Kinetic Games
  • Carrion from Phobia Game Studio / Devolver
  • Mortal Shell from Cold Symmetry / Playstack
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic from Nodding Heads Games
  • Röki from Polygon Treehouse
  • Phasmophobia from Kinetic Games

Best eSports Game:

League of Legends image
Image via Riot Games
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

 

