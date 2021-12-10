The Game Awards 2021 was a night full of world premieres, announcements, and new trailers. Games such as Star Wars: Eclipse, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the long-awaited Alan Wake II were revealed, as well as trailers for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and Halo live-action TV series, with guest appearances from the likes of Sting, Keanu Reeves, and Ming-Na Wen.

While seeing all of these trailers are exciting, it is important to also remember what the Game Awards are: an award show. While we can all look forward to the new games coming in the future, let's also remember to celebrate the winners of the now. This year's big winners included Deathloop, Genshin Impact, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and It Takes Two, as well as Maggie Robertson for her performance as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Below is the full list of the Awards presented at the Game Awards 2021 along with the nominees and winners.

deathloop-image-colt-julianna

RELATED: First ‘Halo’ TV Show Trailer Brings Master Chief Into Live-Action for Paramount+

Game Of The Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

WINNER: It Takes Two

Players' Voice Award

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Resident Evil Village

WINNER: Halo Infinite

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

WINNER: Deathloop

Marvels-Guardians-of-the-galaxy-game
Image Via Square Enix

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

WINNER: Deathloop

Best Score And Music

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

WINNER: Maggie Robertson

Games For Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV

kena-bridge-of-spirits-social-featured
Image via Ember Lab

Best Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

WINNER: Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation In Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Best VR/AR

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo 2
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Sniper Elite VR

WINNER: Resident Evil 4 VR

Image via Housemarque, Sony

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

WINNER: Returnal

Best Action / Adventure

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

WINNER: Metroid Dread

Best Role Playing

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei 5
  • Tales of Arise

WINNER: Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

WINNER: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Best Family

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together!

WINNER: It Takes Two

Best Sim / Strategy

  • Age of Empires 4
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

WINNER: Age of Empires 4

Image via The Game Awards

Best Sports / Racing

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Best Multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

WINNER: It Takes Two

Best Debut Indie

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • Valheim

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Starfield

WINNER: Elden Ring

elden-ring-social-featured
Image via FromSoftware

RELATED: ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ Gets Trailer and Is Available Now

Content Creator Of The Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • TheGrefg

WINNER: Dream

Best Esports Games

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

WINNER: League of Legends

Best Esports Athlete

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

WINNER: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Best Esports Team

  • Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
  • DWG KIA (League of Legends)
  • Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

WINNER: Natus Vincere

Best Esports Coach

  • Airat "Silent" Gaziev
  • Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

WINNER: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • The International 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master

WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

To watch the entire Game Awards 2021 event, you can click on the link here.

sonic-2
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Trailer Introduces Tails and Knuckles

Double the speed, double the danger.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matt Villei (228 Articles Published)

Matt Villei is a Freelance Writer currently working in Gaming News for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers.

More From Matt Villei