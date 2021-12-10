The Game Awards 2021 was a night full of world premieres, announcements, and new trailers. Games such as Star Wars: Eclipse, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the long-awaited Alan Wake II were revealed, as well as trailers for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and Halo live-action TV series, with guest appearances from the likes of Sting, Keanu Reeves, and Ming-Na Wen.
While seeing all of these trailers are exciting, it is important to also remember what the Game Awards are: an award show. While we can all look forward to the new games coming in the future, let's also remember to celebrate the winners of the now. This year's big winners included Deathloop, Genshin Impact, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and It Takes Two, as well as Maggie Robertson for her performance as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.
Below is the full list of the Awards presented at the Game Awards 2021 along with the nominees and winners.
Game Of The Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
WINNER: It Takes Two
Players' Voice Award
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Resident Evil Village
WINNER: Halo Infinite
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
WINNER: Deathloop
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
WINNER: Deathloop
Best Score And Music
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
WINNER: Maggie Robertson
Games For Impact
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone
WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
WINNER: Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV
Innovation In Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
Best VR/AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo 2
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Sniper Elite VR
WINNER: Resident Evil 4 VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
WINNER: Returnal
Best Action / Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
WINNER: Metroid Dread
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei 5
- Tales of Arise
WINNER: Tales of Arise
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
WINNER: Guilty Gear -Strive-
Best Family
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
WINNER: It Takes Two
Best Sim / Strategy
- Age of Empires 4
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
WINNER: Age of Empires 4
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
WINNER: Forza Horizon 5
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- It Takes Two
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
WINNER: It Takes Two
Best Debut Indie
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- Valheim
WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
WINNER: Elden Ring
Content Creator Of The Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
WINNER: Dream
Best Esports Games
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
WINNER: League of Legends
Best Esports Athlete
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
WINNER: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
WINNER: Natus Vincere
Best Esports Coach
- Airat "Silent" Gaziev
- Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
WINNER: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- The International 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master
WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship
To watch the entire Game Awards 2021 event, you can click on the link here.
