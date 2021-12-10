See the full list of Game Awards winners from the 2021 ceremony, including 'Life Is Strange: True Colors' and 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.'

The Game Awards 2021 was a night full of world premieres, announcements, and new trailers. Games such as Star Wars: Eclipse, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the long-awaited Alan Wake II were revealed, as well as trailers for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and Halo live-action TV series, with guest appearances from the likes of Sting, Keanu Reeves, and Ming-Na Wen.

While seeing all of these trailers are exciting, it is important to also remember what the Game Awards are: an award show. While we can all look forward to the new games coming in the future, let's also remember to celebrate the winners of the now. This year's big winners included Deathloop, Genshin Impact, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and It Takes Two, as well as Maggie Robertson for her performance as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Below is the full list of the Awards presented at the Game Awards 2021 along with the nominees and winners.

Game Of The Year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

WINNER: It Takes Two

Players' Voice Award

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Resident Evil Village

WINNER: Halo Infinite

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

WINNER: Deathloop

Image Via Square Enix

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

WINNER: Deathloop

Best Score And Music

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

WINNER: Maggie Robertson

Games For Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Ember Lab

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

WINNER: Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

WINNER: Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation In Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4 VR

Sniper Elite VR

WINNER: Resident Evil 4 VR

Image via Housemarque, Sony

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

WINNER: Returnal

Best Action / Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

WINNER: Metroid Dread

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

WINNER: Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

WINNER: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

WINNER: It Takes Two

Best Sim / Strategy

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

WINNER: Age of Empires 4

Image via The Game Awards

Best Sports / Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

WINNER: It Takes Two

Best Debut Indie

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

WINNER: Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

Content Creator Of The Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

WINNER: Dream

Best Esports Games

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

WINNER: League of Legends

Best Esports Athlete

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

WINNER: Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

WINNER: Natus Vincere

Best Esports Coach

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

WINNER: Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

The International 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Master

WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

To watch the entire Game Awards 2021 event, you can click on the link here.

