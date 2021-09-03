Nintendo Switch Online is apparently arming itself to the teeth with new retro handheld titles soon. As initial reports suggested, Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will reportedly join the service's lineup of classic Nintendo games in the near future.

The Nate the Hate podcast originally reported on August 30th that Nintendo was looking to expand their service to include the two classic handhelds "really soon," with Nintendo Life corroborating the report. Today, Eurogamer was also able to confirm from their sources that this addition is coming, so it's fair to say at this point that the cat's out of the bag for Nintendo. This opens the door for a world of possibly nostalgic portable titles, from the original Pokémon games to Kirby's Dream Land, and everything in between.

It's fitting timing for the news, as this month marks Nintendo Switch Online's third anniversary. Since its inception, it has added around 80 titles from the SNES and 50 from the NES, with Nintendo still drip-feeding more classic games to this day. While there are still some major titles that haven't reached the Switch yet from those consoles (hint hint, Super Mario RPG), the addition of a whole new console with a wealth of classic games is a worthwhile upgrade.

On another note, Eurogamer added that Nintendo might not stop at the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. More retro consoles could be in the works for the online service, but there's nothing more to go off of at the moment. As much as a resurrection of the Game Boy Advance is desired by gamers, Nintendo Life's insiders shot it down with Nintendo seeming keener to upgrade and remaster GBA titles rather than simply release them on Nintendo Switch Online.

There is currently no word when we will expect games from Game Boy and Game Boy Color to hit the Nintendo Online store, but considering Nintendo Switch Online service launched on September 18, it's possible Nintendo might want to ring in the anniversary with these titles.

