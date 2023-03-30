People love a good game show. It's why series like Jeopardy, Survivor, and Family Feud are so universally recognized and even if you don't watch those shows regularly, the rules and gameplay are already a part of the cultural zeitgeist. Fans of game shows can rely on mainstay series to keep them satiated, but the enormity of the popular brands means that one of the best game shows on television today might be flying under your radar. Game Changer is one of the most innovative and exciting game shows ever, and you might not have ever heard of it before. The premise of the game is simple yet effective: each episode of the show features a new set of rules that contestants are unaware of until they're actually in the game. That means that the game is different week-to-week, and the potential is limitless. How would a show that changes premises every episode even work? Well let's look at all the factors that make this one of the best shows streaming today. To quote Sam Reich, the charismatic host and mastermind behind the series, "The only way to learn is by playing. The only way to win is by learning. And the only way to begin is by beginning."

Classic Game Show Vibes with a Twist

So what is Game Changer? Game Changer is a reality game show streaming on Dropout.tv, the streaming service run by CH Media (better known as CollegeHumor). The show is presented with classic game show vibes, featuring three contestants, a charismatic host, and the music and visual design paying tribute to popular game shows that came before it. The twist, however, is that the rules of the game change with every episode. Barring a few recurring premises, each addition to the series features an entirely new game that contestants have to figure out as they are playing it. In one episode, contestants are asked to improvise sounds and impressions based on rapid-fire prompts. In another episode, the contestants have to present sales pitches for increasingly absurd props to the judge. There's even another episode where the only question posed to each contestant is a deceptively simple "Yes or no?"

Paired with the vibrant aesthetic of classic game show television, each new episode is exciting and fresh as they take even the simplest of premises and expand them into comedic gold. Contestants have to quickly learn how the game works and the lack of instructions and guidance makes for some endearingly humorous fumbling around. Each new premise and set of rules are satisfyingly executed, as Reich keeps things organized and fair while clearly having the time of his life. The games can vary in complexity, with some being as simple as answering questions while being fact checked by a lie detector. Others can get more complicated, such as the episode where contestants have to bid how much money it would take to get them to do increasingly embarrassing actions. In order to win, you had to have the lowest bid, forcing contestants to balance their pride and shame against their competitiveness. The show's flexibility allows it to push beyond the traditional limitations of a game show. There's no need for consistency in how points work, nor is there a need to even have relatively equal rewards for winning. Game Changer's ability to take a tried and true premise while constantly adding new innovations and twists makes it one of the most unpredictable shows on television, even without overly complicated plot lines. It's all the fun of a game show, all the humor of a comedy show, and all the excitement of live improvisation.

Homages and Tributes to Other Game Shows

One of the major reasons that Game Changer is such an approachable and likable show is how it pays tribute to other game shows to create a sense of familiarity, while still remaining noticeably original. These homages can be as simple as Sam Reich's wardrobe and hosting style, which are reminiscent of shows like The Price is Right or Wheel of Fortune. They can also be incredibly direct in their inspiration, seen in the Season 4 and Season 5 two-parter episodes The finale of Season 4 is a recreation of Survivor, featuring things like immunity idols and challenges, confessionals, and dramatic voting sequences. However, in keeping with the heart of Game Changer, physical challenges are replaced with humor-based contests and the entire episode is filmed in one full day. Likewise, in Season 5 they host a recreation of The Bachelor, featuring 10 potential romantic partners for their eligible Bachelor, Grant O'Brien. Roses are still part of the equation, as are private moments for select candidates per the Bachelor's choosing. But Game Changer continues to prove itself with incredible additions such as a gender-diverse set of romantic partners (since Grant is bisexual), expensive consolation prizes for those not chosen, and a number of get-to-know-you games that essentially devolved into roasts of Grant. Sam Reich is truly a game show lover himself, and that passion for this medium is ever-present in the team's production and commitment to the qualities that make game shows as addictive and enjoyable as they are.

What Really Makes 'Game Changer' Work

Game Changer has the building blocks for success with its innovative premise and inspiration from other successful shows. But at the end of the day, the secret stuff that really makes this series so captivating is its contestants. Game Changer's contestants are some of the most improv savvy, comically talented, and endearingly competitive players you'll see on any contest show. If you're already a fan of the CollegeHumor, you're already likely familiar with many of the recurring contestants that feature on the show. By highlighting contestants with genuine comedy chops, each episode is chock-full of quotable one-liners and bits that leave viewers in stitches. Though the contestants are unaware of the rules of the game prior to being on set, the producers and writers are acutely aware of the strengths that each guest brings.

In one episode, they ask the contestants to improvise an entire musical by giving them the vague premise of each song they must sing. That would be an impossible task for the average Joe, but when you bring in the unparalleled Zeke Nicholson, Zach Reino, and Jess McKenna, then you get a half-hour musical that feels like it should be on Broadway just as much as it should be on a television set. In another episode, Sam Reich prompts the contestants to perform sounds and impressions of increasingly goofy situations. Again, this would fall flat if you didn't have the right people. However, when you bring in impression whizzes like Brennan Lee Mulligan, Josh Ruben, and Zac Oyama, you get some of the funniest soundbites and clips from any show today.

If you love game shows and want to see just how far they can be pushed, then Game Changer is the show for you. Filled with excitement, nostalgia, and just the right amount of secondhand embarrassment you want to see on reality TV, Game Changer is one of the most underrated shows today. If your curiosity is rightfully piqued, you'll be happy to find five full seasons of Game Changer streaming on Dropout.tv today.