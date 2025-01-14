Released on the heels of the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, the Indian Telugu-language political action film Game Changer couldn't live up to high expectations in its box office debut. It marks star Ram Charan's first lead role since the period action film RRR, which was released in 2022 and also featured Jr. NTR as a parallel lead. Later that year, Charan appeared in an extended cameo in Acharya, which was headlined by his illustrious father, Chiranjeevi. That film under-performed as well. Nonetheless, with Game Changer being billed as Charan's big return, it was expected to generate considerable interest among his legions of fans.

But the movie made only $16 million in the first four days of its theatrical run; of this total, $2 million came from North America. By comparison, Pushpa 2 grossed over $9 million in its four-day debut, and has since emerged as one of the biggest Indian hits of all time, with a global gross of over $215 million. Even RRR grossed over $9 million in its domestic debut, before it went on to earn an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Charan's RRR co-star, Jr. NTR, headlined his own comeback vehicle just some months ago. Titled Devara: Part I, the movie made over $5 million in its domestic debut.

Game Changer's opening weekend numbers are low by most standards, but they're indicative of a larger trend that is being observed in the Indian film industry. Star-driven movies that would normally guarantee huge openings are faltering commercially. However, there have been some exceptions in recent months. Movies such as Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal have all earned over $15 million each in North America, and at least $100 million worldwide. Like several of those films, Game Changer is also primarily a Telugu-language film, which means that it can't be called a "Bollywood" movie.

Not Every Indian Film is a "Bollywood" Film

India has numerous film industries that work independently of each other, although in recent years, the lines have begun to blur. Charan, for instance, is no longer a recognizable face only in his region, the south. Like Jr. NTR, he's what is described as a "pan-Indian" star. That being said, Game Changer's lukewarm performance is sure to dent his reputation. The movie's production banner is also attracting bad buzz in India for allegedly misreporting its box office figures. India doesn't have a robust system for box office reportage, which allows for such manipulations to happen. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani.

Game Changer is in theaters now. Ram Charan's previous big hit RRR is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

RRR A 2022 Indian action movie starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. Release Date March 24, 2022 Director S.S. Rajamouli Cast S.S. Rajamouli , Ram Charan , N.T. Rama Rao Jr. , Ajay Devgn , Alia Bhatt , Ray Stevenson Runtime 185 Minutes Writers S.S. Rajamouli , Vijayendra Prasad

