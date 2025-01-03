Mere days ahead of its release — this is common for Indian films — a proper trailer for the Telugu-language political action-drama Game Changer has been released. What makes the movie notable is the fact that it is star Ram Charan’s first project in a leading role since the global hit RRR. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the period action film rode a wave of positive buzz all the way to an Oscar win in 2022. Since then, Charan has appeared in only one film, the box office flop Acharya, in which he played a supporting role. He normally doesn’t do this, but Acharya happened to star his father, the Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi.

Game Changer features Charan in a dual role; he plays a righteous government officer who strives to rid his city of corruption, and challenges a crooked politician played by S.J. Suryah. He also plays the government officer’s father, who was wronged in the past by the same crooked politician. The movie appears to have been inspired, as so many mainstream Indian films are, by the “Angry Young Man” cinema of the 1970s. These movies were characterized by their hot-headed male protagonists, who invariably had a bone to pick with authority figures. In recent years, the genre has regained prominence thanks to films such as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, the two KGF movies, as well as the recent Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The Game Changer trailer offers a pretty comprehensive taste of the kind of movie it’s going to be. All the staples are there, including slow-motion shots of Charan in various modes of fury, as well as colorful song-and-dance sequences. This is where the film’s female lead, Kiara Advani, gets a spotlight thrown on her. Otherwise, there’s plenty of action, and several looks at the film’s time-hopping narrative. Game Changer is directed by S. Shankar, who is an OG of sorts in India, having made some of the country’s biggest hits and paved the way for filmmakers such as Rajamouli.

'Game Changer' Isn't a "Bollywood" Movie; It's a Telugu-Language Potboiler

Charan was already a star in the south of India — the country has several regional language industries that operate independently of each other — but RRR earned him recognition across the nation, and even abroad. His co-star, Jr NTR, also recently appeared in his first film since RRR, the similarly themed action-drama Devara: Part 1. The movie was a modest hit, but ended up grossing a third of RRR worldwide. Game Changer will be released in theaters on January 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and watch the trailer down below.