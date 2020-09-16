This Weekend’s 2020 Game Devs of Color Expo Celebrates the Event’s Biggest Year Yet

Get ready for a big weekend celebrating diverse voices and creators in the world of video games! Today, via press release, Game Devs of Color Expo announced the full schedule for the 2020 Game Devs of Color Expo Online. “The GDoCExpo will take place Saturday, September 19th from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. EDT, and Sunday, September 20th from 12-6 p.m. EDT, including developer talks, interviews, panels, and a lineup of tabletop and video games.

The event will culminate with the Game Devs of Color Expo award ceremony, where a total of $90,000 in development grants will be awarded. Five developers will each win the $15,000 No More Robots x Game Devs of Color Expo Grant, which will include guidance and mentoring in game development. One developer will win the $15,000 Humble Bundle Game Creators of Color Award, which includes a publishing and distribution deal.

The full 2020 GDoCExpo Online schedule is viewable here: gamedevsofcolorexpo.com/ schedule

A special pre-GDoCExpo presentation will premiere on YouTube on Friday, September 18th at 1 p.m. EDT showcasing new game announcements and trailers.

Additionally, an event called “Gradient Convergence” will take place September 18th-21st on the front page of Steam, offering exclusive interviews with participating GDoCExpo developers and select games, with playable demos and discounted titles available to the public.

Tickets for the 2020 Game Devs of Color Expo Online can be purchased on Eventbrite for a sliding scale of $5-10.

For more information about Game Devs of Color Expo, please visit gamedevsofcolorexpo.com.”

About Game Devs of Color Expo