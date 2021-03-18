Get those submissions in ASAP for the event's biggest year yet!

Just today, Game Devs of Color Expo (GDoCExpo) announced that the organization's next event will be held online September 23-27. Submissions for the event are now open for speakers and tabletop and video game developers interested in participating; you can find more details below, but just keep an eye on that April 17th submission deadline to make sure you don't miss out!

If the event is new to you, here's how the official press release breaks it down:

Game Devs of Color Expo is dedicated to amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games. Creators of color make great games but are often pushed to the margins. We fight to create a better games industry that is intersectional and equitable by organizing revolutionary events, uniting our vibrant community, and building access to knowledge, funding, and opportunities

Now in its sixth year, Game Devs of Color Expo had its biggest year ever in 2020. Last year's event culminated in an award ceremony where a total of $90,000 in development grants were awarded, with five developers each winning a $15,000 No More Robots x Game Devs of Color Expo Grant, and one developer winning the $15,000 Humble Bundle Game Creators of Color Award, which included a publishing and distribution deal. Here's hoping for even higher heights at this years expo!

2021 Game Devs of Color Expo Online Submission Forms

Submissions close April 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

You can find more details below, but be sure to follow @GDoCExpo if you don't already:

Now in its sixth year, Game Devs of Color Expo is dedicated to amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games. Every year since its successful freshman run in 2016, Game Devs of Color Expo has seen exponential growth, expanding into an energizing space for attendees to play the hottest upcoming games while learning from a series of exclusive talks by amazing speakers.

Normally hosted at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, New York, GDoCExpo first went online in 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's online event featured developer talks, interviews, panels, and a lineup of tabletop and video games, as well as a digital direct showcase and Steam event. The event saw more than 1,500 virtual attendees.

For more information about Game Devs of Color Expo, please visit gamedevsofcolorexpo.com. More event details will be announced at a later date. Follow Game Devs of Color Expo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

