With so many great games, and in turn, great franchises out there, it's often easy to forget about the other excellent series that have been seemingly lost to time. This becomes even more relevant as one’s backlog continues to balloon in size. Because of that, there is a lot we really miss. Many of these series drifted away either because of publisher negligence or because the teams behind the game would move on. However, they're all series that have otherwise felt their presence missed in the game industry, even though other titles might have tried to pick up the mantle.

RELATED: ‘Castlevania: Symphony of the Night’: When A Franchise Switches to “Very Easy” and Creates a Masterpiece

Castlevania

Image via Konami

Out of all the series on this list, Castlevania might be the one that is probably missed the least. That’s not to speak negatively of the franchise, as it’s one of the best platformers in gaming, but rather in regards to the strides that the rest of the industry has made in its absence. With Koji Igarashi, longtime collaborator on the franchise, moving on from the series and picking up the mantle with the Bloodstained series, at times it feels like the series hasn’t even left.

The Metroidvania genre continues to impress, but at times it often feels like the Metroid element gets tapped into more than the Castlevania. There’s just something special about cycling through the sub-weapons that Castlevania has to offer, all while you hunt down Dracula and his minions. It seems increasingly odd that with the success of the animated series, on the game front, new games for consoles haven't been released. With Konami behind the game, it seems that these hopes are becoming more desperate.

Day of Defeat

Image via Activision

Out of all the multiplayer games that Valve was behind in the early 2000s, whether it was Counter-Strike or Team Fortress, Day of Defeat was always the one that was overlooked. Released only a few months after the original Battlefield, and a few months before the original Call of Duty, Day of Defeat was going up against some heavy competition in the WWII multiplayer FPS space. There was something special about Day of Defeat in comparison to those other two series though, and to this day you can still jump in and play a few matches. Seamless drop-in and drop-out multiplayer, which allowed you to easily find matches on your favorite servers was incredibly helpful in building a community of players. Day of Defeat was simple in its design, but the great maps and compelling gameplay helped it stand out among the other games in Valve’s FPS catalog.

Dino Crisis

Image via Capcom

Explain the premise of Dino Crisis to someone unaware of it, and chances are they’d be on board. Imagine Resident Evil, but instead of zombies you were facing off against dinosaurs, and you’re almost already there. Shinji Mikami struck gold with Resident Evil, but Dino Crisis never really took off in the same way for him, even though it would end up getting multiple sequels. With the continued resurgence Capcom has seen with the remakes of Resident Evil, one would think that a revisit to Dino Crisis would be a perfect opportunity to gauge interest in the series. It’s a series that is able to handle its wildly outrageous premise in a way that still makes it incredibly fun to this day, and one that we hope makes a return

Max Payne

Image via Rockstar

This one is tough to talk about because it really feels like a franchise that, out of all of these, has the smallest chance of coming back. That definitely shouldn’t be the case, as Rockstar Games is now behind the franchise. One would hope that Grand Theft Auto V becoming such a cash cow would allow for smaller projects to be funded that would otherwise be looked over. Sadly, that hasn’t been the case when it comes to Max Payne, as it’s been nearly a decade since the latest entry was released.

Max Payne 3 was interesting in that it was the first game in the series developed by Rockstar and not Remedy Entertainment, most notably known for Control and Alan Wake. There’s no doubt that the large departure Max Payne 3 took from the first two titles was met with some anger, but at this point, anything would be welcome. There’s something special about those two Remedy titles, and Max as a character is incredibly compelling. Playing through the first title in the last year, the effectiveness of the storytelling, in particular, is still engrossing.

Silent Hill

Image via Konami

Silent Hill fans are no strangers to pain. There’s of course the saga of P.T., Hideo Kojima, and the subsequent fallout between Konami. However, in recent years there’s been a consistent stream of rumors regarding the return of the franchise. Unlike some games on this list, Silent Hill is a series that still hasn’t found its equal when it comes to those trying to recapture its style. Those first four games from Team Silent are what fans of the franchise cling onto, and rightfully so. It hurts many fans when they see Resident Evil, the other long-running horror franchise, thriving on the other side of the aisle.

Sly Cooper

Image via Sony

Nowadays it seems like “mascot” games are a thing of the past. During the PS2 days, you were either a Sly Cooper, Ratchet and Clank, or Jak and Daxter fan. Of course, there was overlap, but it seemed like more often than not when talking to people, they found themselves having to choose one when they were younger. With the success that Sucker Punch has seen with Ghost of Tsushima, it seems like a big ask for them to return to something like Sly Cooper. The property seems pretty much done now, as it was slated for a return with an animated film a few years back, though it never materialize. Since then Sly, Bently, and Murray have seemingly been put on ice. An incredibly fun platformer that spanned multiple games, it still remains as one of PlayStation’s most enjoyable franchises.

Splinter Cell

Image Via Ubisoft

A lot of these games come from large publishers that don’t have a lot to lose when it comes to putting out new titles in these series, and Splinter Cell is definitely one of them. One has to wonder that with Ubisoft seemingly making all of their titles live service games, how a primarily single-player story-based stealth title would work in that format. One would hope that Ubisoft would be aware of this and not try to force it, but that seems like wishful thinking.

Pure stealth games seem like an increasingly hard sell these days, but with a strong name like Tom Clancy and Splinter Cell behind it, the franchise already seems primed for a return. Fans have been teased for what seems like years now as insider reports have flooded the internet, all of which have never materialized. It was even included in a Walmart leak a few years ago, which had every game listed except Splinter Cell come to fruition. The saddest thing about the long wait for this return is seeing the game's protagonist, Sam Fisher, pop up in random Ubisoft titles. Here’s hoping that one day those long-running rumors will materialize.

SSX

For a short period, it seemed like whenever you’d step foot in a retail store you’d be greeted by multiple extreme sports games to choose from. That’s definitely not the case anymore, especially when it comes to popularity. There are games like Riders Republic, the latest sports title from Ubisoft, which act as a nice substitute, but there’s still clearly something missing. SSX had an attitude that was undeniable, and a gameplay style to back it up. The arcadey nature of the snowboarding gameplay is something that’s largely missing from so many other sports titles.

Trying to rack up high scores with a large variety of characters to choose from was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to SSX. One of the big draws was the cast of characters that the series boasted, all of whom had their own personalities and stories to follow along with. With EA seemingly getting back on track slowly but surely, one has to hope that a return to SSX could be in the cards.

Team Fortress

Image via Valve

Like Day of Defeat, Team Fortress was also always in the shadow of Counter-Strike as far as Valve's FPS games were concerned. However, when Team Fortress 2 was released, it proved to be something incredibly special. As far as hero shooters are concerned, it still ranks as one of the best out there. Though Overwatch would come along and take a lot of the spotlight, there was a time from its release in 2007 to the mid-2010s when Team Fortress 2 was firing on all cylinders. Valve saw its Steam Marketplace really come into play with the game and its various hats and weapons, which allowed for great, albeit sometimes frustrating customization.

In the same way that Day of Defeat allowed for a great avenue to build communities through custom servers, early Team Fortress 2 was excellent in that it often allowed players to find their preferred server, get to know the players on it, and spend the majority of their time there. Learning the various classes and finding the ones that suited your play style is something that’s largely missing from so many online games, and why the classic hero shooter genre is one that’s so hard to get right. Team Fortress 2 was like a perfect storm and one that you’d hope Valve would someday be able to try and replicate again.

Tenchu

Image via Sony

One of the premier stealth franchises of the PS1 generation, Tenchu was something truly special for its time. Bringing along with it an incredibly immersive atmosphere, its heavy reliance on stealth is a mechanic that sadly is largely absent from so many games today. Although it wasn’t the same, some Tenchu fans had something to be happy about when Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was released. Initially planned as a Tenchu game, FromSoftware’s stealth-infused title would end up morphing into something else entirely. However, those early-planted seeds of Tenchu can definitely be felt in the final product. In any case, like a lot of other series on this list, it’s one that has its influence felt in many different areas, yet sadly the franchise itself is still missing.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Nintendo Switch Games — Let's-a Go!

Jessica Henwick on 'The Matrix Resurrections' Intense Action Training and Unorthodox Shooting Style And, of course, her awesome blue hair.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email