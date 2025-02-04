The action-comedy genre has been one of Hollywood's most prevalent in recent years. When done right, these movies can be some of the most successful, entertaining, and widely loved Hollywood offerings. Unfortunately, though, getting them right has proven to be a fairly difficult task. In the last couple of years alone, we’ve seen a number of high-octane comedic films released to varying degrees of commercial and critical success, including The Fall Guy, Bullet Train, Argylle, Wolfs, The Instigators, Free Guy, The Lost City, Ghosted, and most recently, Back in Action.

Although some of these films did find more audience and critical support than others, none were able to reach the heights that John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s Game Night did in 2018. Arguably the most recent truly great action-comedy — inheriting that title from The Nice Guys, which was released two years prior — Game Night provided the blueprint for how to make an effective modern action-comedy film that is able to stand the test of time.

'Game Night's Clever Plot Drops Regular People Into a Suspenseful, Action-Packed Story