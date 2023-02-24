Nearly four years after the release of Game Night, the internet is slowly but surely coming to appreciate the film’s wonderful blend of action and dark comedy. In it, Jesse Plemons’ turn as the creepy divorced cop next door is arguably one of the funniest supporting roles in cinema history. But despite Game Night’s growing popularity, movie fans still seem to ignore its mostly unheralded but fruitful subgenre: the suburban action comedy.

Many people regard the suburbs as dull and lifeless, a place where excitement and the lust for life go to die. Thus, there is a comedy gold mine to be found in stories that inject this setting with outrageous action scenes, espionage, murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, and even alien invasions. These suburban action comedies, which include films such as the aforementioned Game Night, Date Night, The Watch, and Hot Fuzz, speak both to the normality of the suburbs as well as their subtle creepiness. What is that neighbor next door up to? Is that guy down the street who allegedly works in waste management actually in the mob? Did you hear what happened to the Robertson boy?

A routine suburban lifestyle mixed together with some wild speculation can inspire imaginative storytelling. And even though these films are usually fairly lighthearted, they also offer a surprising amount of insight into suburban life. As we take a closer look at these films, we’ll see how their commentary can range from celebrations of family to condemnations of insularity. We’ll also see how these films are similar not just in their action-oriented plots or sense of humor, but also in what they ultimately have to say about life in the ‘burbs.

RELATED: 7 Movies That Highlighted The Horrors Of Suburbia

'Game Night' Uncovers Family Truths

Image via Warner Bros.

Max (Jason Bateman) is an ultra-competitive guy who finds his perfect match in the similarly losing-averse Annie (the wonderful Rachel McAdams). But the one person Max has never been able to beat is his older brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler). Brooks is wealthier, cooler, and more impressive than Max, apparently having beaten his brother at the game of life. That is, until the facade comes crashing down when Brooks hosts a game night that goes horribly wrong for Max, Annie, and their friends.

Although it has a dark and sometimes violent edge to it, Game Night essentially promotes the core suburban values of family, kids, and healthy marriages. Jesse Plemons’ cop character might be more than a little bizarre but his creepiness is really just a way of trying to make friends in the wake of his divorce. Brooks might seem to represent an alternative to a married, straight-laced life but he’s actually a fraud who secretly envies his little brother. And as Max and Annie find themselves in the middle of gunfights and occasionally maybe kill a couple guys, they come to the realization that they both want kids.

Game Night suggests that rich, perpetually single dudes with expensive cars and nice haircuts are probably just lying to themselves and the rest of the world about their quality of life. In Game Night, happiness is to be found in a loving relationship, surrounded by friends. Although the film is stylistically reminiscent of David Fincher’s dark and edgy work, its core message is a surprisingly wholesome and traditional one.

An Alien Invasion in 'The Watch' Inspires Male Bonding

Image via 20th Century Fox

In The Watch, a group of suburban-dwelling men (Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jonah Hill, and Richard Ayoade) start up a neighborhood watch group after a murder occurs in their community. For Ben Stiller’s character, it’s an opportunity to solve serious crimes, but for the rest of the gang, it’s a chance to drink and let loose. Each character has something to complain about, whether it be a dead-end job, career ambitions, or marriage issues. Of course, it turns out there’s an alien invasion happening in their sleepy town and the four men must take matters into their own semi-capable hands.

The Watch uses an alien invasion to prompt these four men to trust and confide in each other. Much like the happy ending of Game Night, it concludes with each character having learned or admitted something important about themselves. There’s probably a joke to be made here about how men will fight off an alien invasion before going to therapy, but that’s essentially what happens. Cooped up inside their suburban houses, these men need to become more open and honest with the outside world (or worlds, I guess you could say). When they do, their lives can change in meaningful ways — and they can defeat an alien invasion.

'Hot Fuzz' Investigates the Suburbs' Sinister Underbelly

Image via Universal Pictures

Among suburban action comedies, Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz is by far the most cynical portrayal of suburban life, with a plot somewhat reminiscent of The X-Files’ excellent episode “Arcadia.” London cop Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is transferred to a quaint village because his dedication to good policing is making his London co-workers look bad. Angel’s introduction to the suburbs is treated like a descent into a haunted village, where he soon begins to uncover a conspiracy among the town elite. At this point, the film shifts a bit tonally as it becomes an investigation into a series of slasher-like murders before then morphing again into a kick-ass action flick.

As far as pure filmmaking quality goes, Hot Fuzz is probably the best of all suburban action comedies, albeit with a different tone than most of its competitors. It suggests that the jovial, good-heartedness of village folk can actually be a smoke screen for sinister and corrupt dealings. Characters are frequently lit from below to give them a creepy appearance, suggesting something evil is afoot even before anyone ends up dead. But ultimately, Angel roots out the evildoers and sets things right, suggesting that perhaps the suburbs can be a decent place to live, once the scumbugs are taken out of the picture.

Although there are hints of Angel’s lack of success with romantic relationships, the real relationship of note in Hot Fuzz is not a marriage but rather a police partnership. Like in The Watch, battling evil becomes the bonding experience that connects a couple of lonely suburbanite men. Although Angel is initially despondent at being transferred from a city, where the action is, to a sleepy suburb, he eventually finds his place in the small town. As an outsider, he sees his new home for what it really is, suggesting perhaps that the insularity of the suburbs can blind its inhabitants.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) are two New Jersey-dwelling suburbanites with kids who decide their marriage needs a spark, so they venture into the wilds of Manhattan for a date night. When Phil decides to take someone else’s dinner reservation, the case of mistaken identity sends their night careening out of control. Before long, they’re embroiled in a political scandal and standing toe-to-toe with gangsters.

Despite the relatively sophisticated plot of conspiracy and crime, Date Night is a pretty straightforward film about a married couple that needs to exit their comfort zone in order to remember how much they love and appreciate each other. Like Game Night and The Watch, the sensational aspects of Date Night’s story push the characters to say things they might ordinarily keep secret, thus clearing the air and ultimately strengthening a relationship. If The Watch’s alien invasion acted as a therapeutic experience for a group of men, then the hijinks of Date Night serve as couple’s therapy. Ultimately, Date Night teaches that sometimes “boring” couples just need to take a little extra time out of their busy schedules to appreciate each other.

Suburban Action Comedies Promote Suburban Living

Once the gunsmoke has dissipated and the mysteries have been solved, all of these suburban action comedies share one defining trait: they suggest that life in the suburbs ain’t so bad after all. In Hot Fuzz, Angel decides to stay put in a small town, despite just uncovering a murderous conspiracy among the villagers. The action in Game Night and Date Night provides a shock to the system of two married couples who learn that hip people living freely in exciting cities are actually pretty awful. In The Watch, the men tasked with defending their town realize how much they care about it, and the experience allows them to grow as people. Although all of these films to various extents poke fun at the dullness, monotony, and insularity of the suburbs, they also suggest that the ‘burbs are a surprisingly nice place to live…after, of course, the space aliens and murderous cults have been eliminated in a hail of gunfire.