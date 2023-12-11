The Big Picture Bruce Lee's sudden death in 1973 left behind an unfinished film, Game of Death, which resulted in a rush of studios and filmmakers creating their own versions of the movie, giving birth to the "Bruceploitation" genre.

Game of Death was completed with the help of stand-ins, archival footage, and new scenes, but the final product lacked a cohesive vision due to the choppy way it was put together.

Despite its troubled production, Game of Death remains one of Bruce Lee's most iconic films, with its pagoda sequence and yellow jumpsuit becoming major influences on action franchises and pop culture as a whole.

Prior to the kung-fu craze of the 1970s, Bruce Lee was training with famous martial-arts legend Ip Man. Elevating himself into the hybrid role of athlete and performer, Lee became unlike anyone to ever do it before or since. Lee fought his way to stardom and cemented himself as a legendary fixture of both Hong Kong and Hollywood cinema with roles in iconic action films Fists of Fury and Enter the Dragon. These films made massive cultural waves across the world, but Lee shocked the very industry he had bolstered with his star power when he suddenly passed away in 1973, a mere six days before Enter the Dragon premiered in Hong Kong. The star left behind a massive legacy and one final unfinished movie that has taken on many forms over the years.

Game of Death was in production until Lee received an invitation to star in the Warner Bros. produced Enter the Dragon. The film would have followed Lee as a retired martial artist seeking vengeance on gangsters in Korea. Lee abruptly stopped working on his own film as Enter the Dragon, one of the first instances of a major Hollywood studio producing a kung-fu movie, was bound to be a hit.

By the time Lee was set to come back and complete Game of Death, tragedy had struck, and the film was left incomplete. What followed was a rush to scrape together elements of Lee's past work and new ideas to get Game of Death out while the kung-fu craze continued in both Hong Kong and the United States.

What Are "Brucespoitation" Films?

Image via Golden Harvest

While the production company, Golden Harvest, struggled with what to do with the incomplete film after Lee — its star and director — passed away, word quickly circulated about the plot of the film. This led to an influx of studios and filmmakers rushing to put out their own versions of Game of Death, many of which came out long before the actual movie would be released to the public.

This action by the studios and creatives, perhaps inadvertently, birthed an entirely new sub-genre of film which has been dubbed "Bruceploitation." The wave of films that came up after Lee's death was so massive, and so distinctly characteristic of his own work, that it became a popular trend in action cinema. The lead actors would even go as far as to change their stage names to closely evoke the name of Bruce Lee. While this trend likely saw a lot of well-intentioned audience members and cast and crew attempting to honor Lee's legacy, it feels a little eerie and exploitative to use his name and image in order to garner popularity. This is especially a problem when many of the films are far below the quality of Lee's own work, and it's hard to reckon with when he was not able to speak out on how his own legacy is being treated in the film industry.

Even with these ethical concerns some have surrounding the Bruceploitation genre, many of the films were entertaining and popular in their time. A few years into the Bruceploitation boom, Golden Harvest finally released a finished version of Game of Death.

'Enter the Dragon's Director Stepped In to Complete 'Game of Death'

Image via Criterion

When they resumed production on an official version of Game of Death, Robert Clouse stepped in to finish the film after the massive success of Enter the Dragon, which he directed. Clouse was not in an envious position, trying to complete a movie without the iconic star there to shape his story and act as the face of the film. The revised premise followed Lee's character as a movie star who faked his own death in order to fight against a mafia trying to extort and harm him.

Multiple methods were used to avoid Lee's passing interfering with the film. The new footage used stand-ins. They primarily had two stuntmen, neither of whom looked much like Lee. The actors standing in for Lee often wore large sunglasses or masks, and scenes were blocked in such a way that their faces were rarely shown too closely in order to maintain the illusion that Lee was on-screen. An additional actor was brought in to provide dubbing for Lee's character. For the scenes where the main character's funeral is held, a decision was made to show footage of Lee's real-life memorial service.

Even with newly filmed footage, there were too many gaps in both the story and the action that needed to be filled to create a cohesive final product. Archival footage was pulled from Lee's other films, which was jarring because the quality of film stock was starkly different. They even reused clips from Lee's iconic fight with Chuck Norris in The Way of the Dragon, which does not work well if you have seen that film. While understanding the uphill battle this crew had to climb in making Game of Death a completed feature film, the movie is definitely lacking a cohesive vision because of the choppy way it was put together.

This 1978 cut isn't exactly a great movie and only uses about 11 minutes of the original footage filmed when Lee was alive. However, having the film officially released in any capacity ensured it would carry some kind of legacy. Thankfully, filmmakers and producers in the following decades have sifted through archives in efforts to piece together a movie Lee would have recognized as close to his own intentions.

The Criterion Collection and Arrow Video Restored Bruce Lee's Original Vision

In the decades since Game of Death in its original form was never officially completed, two of the largest premium home video brands have released Blu-ray box sets of Lee's work, both of which include multiple edits of this film. The Criterion Collection released a five-film set that included Clouse's 1978 cut of Game of Death but also debuted a 40-minute Game of Death Redux which used only original footage directed by Lee. The redux, overseen by producer Alan Canvan, sought to stick as closely as possible to Lee's vision for the film.

Arrow Video also released a box set of Lee's films available in the United Kingdom. Game of Death is included in its 1978 form, but there is a lengthy documentary feature titled The Final Game of Death which includes all two hours of the original footage that Lee had shot. Much of this footage may not have ended up in the final cut of the film had Lee been able to finish it, but it is an incredibly valuable resource nevertheless. This footage allows the viewer to piece together the most extensive version of what Lee's Game of Death could have been.

The importance of film restoration and preservation has perhaps never been more explicitly clear than in the revival of this footage of one of the greatest movie stars to ever grace the screen. Being able to see more of Lee in his prime is such a treasure, considering how tragically his life and film career came to an unexpected end. Even with the chaos surrounding getting this film, in so many different forms, to viewers in theaters and at home, Game of Death is an important piece of Lee's story.

'Game of Death' Became an Influential Action Film Despite a Troubled Production

Image via Golden Harvest

Even after a difficult production, Game of Death remains one of Lee's most iconic films. The pagoda sequence, which involved Lee traveling up different levels of a structure, fighting a new enemy in each one, has become a major influence on many action franchises across multiple mediums, including film and video games. A similarly multi-tiered setting was used in John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum as Keanu Reeves works his way through the glass levels of the Continental Hotel. The structure of this sequence also feels reflected in a great number of fighting games, which involve a player moving up a tower until they eventually reach the climactic "boss fight."

In this case, the boss fight was with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The NBA legend was a student and friend of Lee, practicing his personal school of martial arts, Jeet Kune Do. If there is one sequence in the film that desperately needed to showcase Lee's stardom, it is this fight. Abdul-Jabbar trading blows with a stand-in would simply not have worked as well, so it is a relief that Clouse was able to work this incredible sequence into the official release of Game of Death.

Perhaps the most timeless element of Game of Death is the iconic yellow jumpsuit Lee dons for the final stretch of the film. This costuming choice ingrained itself into the cultural consciousness to the point that it is probably the first image to come up for many when thinking about Lee. Filmmakers, game designers, athletes, musicians, and more have paid homage to the jumpsuit in their work. The most notable example is definitely Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. 1, which features Uma Thurman wearing a similar costume as she takes on Lucy Liu and her gang of swordsmen.

Game of Death is a bit of a mess on a cinematic level. It is hard to nail down a solid take on a movie that exists in so many different forms. While some cuts are much better than others, none feel truly definitive. It is a testament to Lee's legacy that the shoddy way Game of Death was put together still managed to make a lasting impression on the film world. The most influential elements of the film are all things Lee worked on personally, not portions worked on after his death. Bruce Lee continues to be an iconic fixture of global cinema. Even in death, Lee's stardom shined right through the screen.

