When the titles of the rulers of Westeros are read out, they begin with "King (or Queen) of the Andals and the Rhoynar, and the First Men." Part of it is a testament to Queen Nymeria and the Rhoynar who migrated to Westeros and landed in Dorne, a thousand years before the events in the critically acclaimed series, Game of Thrones. Now A Song of Ice and Fire visionary George R. R. Martin, upon whose work the entire Game of Thrones franchise hinges, has offered an update regarding the adaptation of Nymeria's exploits in the upcoming spin-off, 10,000 Ships.

Earlier in the year, it had been reported that the series — which would focus on the warrior queen of the Rhoynar — had been scrapped by HBO. In a pleasant turn of events, however, given we can't get enough of Westeros, Martin has revealed that he is working on a pilot for the series alongside a new writer, recent Pulitzer Prize winner Eboni Booth. Writing on his Not A Blog website, Martin congratulated Booth on her Pulitzer Prize and revealed excitement regarding working with her.

Martin's comment reads:

"Never having won a Pulitzer Prize myself, I am at a loss to explain why the medal shows Ben Franklin rather than Joseph Pulitzer, but Eboni has promised to fill me in after the ceremony. She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on- and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, a GAME OF THRONES spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar. We’re all very excited about this one… though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles."

Who Is Nymeria of the Rhoynar?

As with many of the iconic individuals woven into Martin's meticulous tapestry, that is Westeros, Nymeria holds great influence over those who have come after her. Inspiring the likes of a young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) in the prequel series, House of the Dragon, and a very young Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in the original series. Nymeria will form part of the ancestry of the Dornish house Martell after she leads her people across the seas to Westeros after suffering defeat at the hands of the forces of Valyria during the Second Spice War. Writer Brian Helgeland had previously been attached to develop a script for the series, settling for a Moses-inspired plot that ultimately didn't pick up pace.

Should 10,000 Ships gain significant traction, it would join a growing list of spin-off shows that have sprouted from Game of Thrones. The second season of House of the Dragon premieres this coming Sunday, and it promises to bring Westeros into conflict as its most powerful house tears itself apart. The adventures of Dunk and Egg will also be coming to HBO soon, as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is eyeing a late 2025 release.

Stick with Collider to find out more Game of Thrones news as soon as it is announced. You can stream Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon right now on Max.

