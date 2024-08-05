The Big Picture HBO teases their new Game of Thrones spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The series is based on the Hedge Knight novella and set a century before A Song of Ice and Fire.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently expected to release in 2025, and filming is currently underway.

In a new teaser for the next round of new shows and seasons coming to HBO and Max, fans got a glimpse at footage for the new Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Right on the cusp of the season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, we got to see Duncan the Tall in action in the teaser trailer, introducing himself as such. Duncan the Tall will be played by Peter Claffey in the prequel based on the Hedge Knight novella from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

It's already been confirmed that the new series will be based on the novella, but it's unclear how much it will go beyond that. It will follow Duncan the Tall, affectionately named Dunk, and his squire: Egg. In April of this year, it was announced that Dexter Sol Ansell would play Egg alongside Claffey's Dunk. The novella is set just under a century before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. In an incredible turnaround, in June of this year, the series was confirmed to be filming. Last year, we learned that three seasons of the show have already been planned.

How Does 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Fit Into Westeros?

Show officials have stated on multiple occasions that they do not want the prequel series to pull viewers away from the massively popular House of the Dragon. Given that the series is set between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, it's unlikely to do that and instead give fans simply another view of Westeros of the time between. Joining Dunk and Egg on their journey is Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms had been tentatively slated for a 2025 release and even with only a month and some change into filming, the teaser released by HBO has all but confirmed that. The coming months will give them time to get any and call post-production done to make the Game of the Thrones prequel ready to hit airwaves and streaming services within the next calendar year.

