The Big Picture "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" exemplifies the power of character drama in Game of Thrones, delivering heartwarming moments despite the looming threat of death.

The episode features two of the most memorable moments of the series: Brienne finally becoming a knight and the debut of the song "Jenny of Oldstones."

Despite the inevitability of death, the episode remains surprisingly hopeful, conveying the value of life and the importance of embracing it while we still can.

It's no secret that the final season of Game of Thrones remains controversial. While by no means universally hated, the struggle to stick the landing for an unfinished series remained evident to many. However, there are still bright spots to be found, and perhaps the greatest example can be found in the second episode, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Although the series has often excelled at contained episodes, many of them are heavily battle focused, this one remains unique for its focus on character drama. The ominous presence of death haunting the episode makes the multiple reunions — which would otherwise be joyous — feel bittersweet as the characters spend what they all believe will be their last day on earth. Despite Game of Thrones being a series that is often presumed as being cynical, several of the show's most heartwarming moments are present here. The rather intimate nature of this episode delivers a powerful message about embracing life in the inevitable face of death, one uniquely uplifting for this franchise.

In 'Game of Thrones,' Reunions Can Be Awkward Affairs

This episode thrives on character dynamics. Right from the beginning, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldu) arrives to the North and must stand before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), the daughter of the man he killed, ready to be judged. Spared for the sake of the coming war against the dead, Jaime's reunion with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) also forces him to confront his past misdeeds after trying to atone for several seasons. It is one of Jaime's most sympathetic moments before he returns to Cersei (Lena Headey) at the end of the season.

A more tense verbal exchange between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) is both awkward and oddly comforting. It shows Arya's ability to forgive and refusal to accept her circumstances by instead making her own. Her passionate last night with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) fulfills the genuine desire many of us have to make the most of the time we have with our loved ones. The scene also serves as one last rejection of the feudal social values of Westeros.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" Has Two of the Most Memorable 'Game of Thrones' Moments

Close

When it comes to big emotional moments, there are two that stand out, largely in conjunction with one another. Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) is arguably the most chivalrous character in the series, but because she is a woman, she has never been truly knighted. It is Jaime, ironically perceived by many as dishonorable and an oathbreaker, who honors her with a knighthood. The scene is relatively quiet, and the stakes might be low when compared to the army of the dead, but it provides a beautiful moment for a romantic pair that is sadly destined not to last. After simmering for five seasons, the chemistry between Nikolaj Coster-Waldu and Gwendoline Christie in such a simple exchange is left brimming with tension. The scene isn't just a unique and unconscious declaration of love, but also a platonic moment of validation, one that Brienne embraces with the biggest smile she has ever given.

Only minutes later, a scene just as emotional plays when Podrick (Daniel Portman) sings the song "Jenny of Oldstones," only previously referenced in the A Song of Ice and Fire books. Those who know the backstory of the lyrics already know the somber and tragic aura it brings, but the unexpectedly beautiful singing voice of Podrick over a montage of people preparing for their last night on earth drives the feeling home. Obvious parallels were drawn to "Pippin's Song" from The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and it remains an equally symbolic and powerful moment from a series that is often noted for it's cynical or grim nature.

In 'Game of Thrones,' Death Is Largely Inevitable, but Suffering Is Not

Image via HBO

Perhaps the most startling thing about this episode is how hopeful it feels, in spite of the events constantly looming over the horizon. By the time the White Walkers finally arrive and the Long Night begins, almost all of our main characters have developed a sense of peace. They are ready to face the coming darkness even with the certainty that they will not live to see another sunrise. Some characters are enjoying their last night on their own terms, some plan for the battle in the hope of salvaging an impossible victory, and some decide to share their deepest secrets with their loved ones. Ultimately, the ending of this episode makes a bold statement that life is meaningful and worth living and it reminds us to value what we have by showing us how, sooner or later, it will be taken away.

Perhaps no one understands this more than Arya, who has been surrounded by death for all her life. Given the famous words that Syrio Forel (Miltos Yerolemou) once taught her and her own rebellious nature, this should be no surprise. Arya remains fiercely determined to defy death at every turn, a vow that becomes quite literal and proves decisive in the battle to come. Her aforementioned decision to spend one night with Gendry cements this belief. For all she knows, they could both be dead by morning, so embracing the time they have together becomes even more important.

Overall, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" presents us with a unique and surprisingly uplifting story about the perseverance of the human spirit in our darkest hours. With the complex dynamics of so many characters, the reunion and meeting of characters we have grown to love feels momentous. The episode has two of the most emotional moments of the series, and it presents them without any sense of foreboding or insincerity, separating them even further from the rest of the season. The hauntingly beautiful song and the uncommon sense of heartwarming fulfillment make this episode a standout of the season.

Game of Thrones is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max