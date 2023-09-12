The Big Picture The casting process for Game of Thrones was intense, with many actors vying for roles and unexpected choices being made.

Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean seamlessly fit into their roles as Tyrion Lannister and Ned Stark and were cast without auditions.

Dinklage's portrayal of Tyrion and Bean's portrayal of Ned were both exceptional, bringing beloved characters to life and winning Dinklage several awards.

If there was ever a movie made about the casting process for Game of Thrones, it would be a riveting tale. The assembly of the sprawling ensemble cast for the epic series was a drama in itself, much like the intensity of the show's narrative. Emilia Clark wasn't the first choice for Daenerys Targaryen, and Michelle Fairley wasn't the first choice for Catelyn Stark. Pedro Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, stole his role from an actor he was mentoring for it. Mahershala Ali regrets that a stool bungled his audition for Qarthian Merchant Xaro Xhoan Daxos, which English-Nigerian actor Nonso Anozie got. Can you imagine Iwan Rheon who played Ramsay Bolton portraying Jon Snow? Yes, Rheon auditioned for the iconic Snow before casting director Nina Gold steered him toward the character of Ramsay Bolton. But there are two actors whose journeys into Westeros were remarkably different, and smooth. Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean seamlessly slid into their respective roles as Tyrion Lannister and Ned Stark without the need for auditions.

Peter Dinklage & Sean Bean Did Not Audition For Their 'Game of Thrones' Roles

Even though Peter Dinklage has starred in many TV and film projects, it is his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones that is nearly impossible to separate him from. He said in an HBO interview that he gets ''Tyrion'' yelled at him on the streets more than he gets ''Peter'', which is something he would rather it wasn't. Dinklage's sublime portrayal of Tyrion is a masterclass, earning him eight Emmy nominations and a record four wins. With his record accomplishment on the series, it is not surprising that the show creators had absolute trust in him for the role. In an interview with Collider, the show's co-creator David Benioff revealed that they knew straight on that Bean and Dinklage were a perfect fit for Westeros politics. Benioff had met Dinklage before at social events, and the two had a mutual friend who gave Benioff Dinklage's email address.

Peter Dinklage has said that when he first heard that the creators of Game of Thrones were interested in him playing a role in the fantasy show, he was like, "Ugh. No." Because he likes to portray real people and not "a fantasy of a person." But when he got to know about the story, he changed his mind as Game of Thrones was so "realistic". When the creators finally met Dinklage to discuss the role, Dinklage only had one condition—that he shouldn't be made to wear a beard as it was a cliché in fantasy movies for characters with dwarfism. George R. R. Martin, the author of the source material, A Song of Ice and Fire, confirmed in an interview with the Toronto International Film Festival that no other actor auditioned for Tyrion Lannister. He added that for the honorable Ned Stark, auditions were conducted for other actors, but Sean Bean's casting was always the primary goal, with contingency auditions merely serving as a precaution.

Sean Bean who has a reputation of being cast as characters that die, including Ned Stark's horrific public execution at King's Landing, has had an impressive career spanning decades. The Lord of the Rings star was already admired by the Game of Thrones creators for his work, his professionalism, and his personality. Benioff had worked with Bean before, as had casting director Nina Gold, he has said that they invited Bean for lunch in London convincing him to take up the role of the Lord of Winterfell.

Dinklage and Bean's Nailed Portraying Their Characters

Peter Dinklage's portrayal of Tyrion Lannister was a revelation. He breathed life into a character who, in the novels, was already beloved but became iconic through Dinklage's performance. Tyrion's wit, intelligence, and vulnerability were accentuated by Dinklage's commanding presence on screen. Audiences not only sympathized with him but often found themselves cheering for the underdog. He was a voice for the downtrodden, advising the high and mighty to be considerate of the lowly as Hand of the King, and Queen in the case of her advisory role for Daenerys Targaryen. He fearlessly admonished his nephew, King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) when he went rogue, which he always did, and Dinklage has said that he looks up to his Tyrion character, as a voice for the voiceless. It is no surprise that Tyrion was a fan favorite, developing from a self-pitying individual to the cunning fearless one who is ready to enter the ring and play the Game of Thrones.

Sean Bean's portrayal of Ned Stark, the honorable and dutiful Lord of Winterfell, was nothing short of extraordinary. With a quiet strength that radiated authenticity, Bean breathed life into a character deeply rooted in principles of honor and duty. His performance was characterized by a remarkable ability to convey the weight of responsibility that Ned carried on his broad shoulders, both for the House of Stark and his duty to Westeros. Despite the tragic missteps that led to his ultimate downfall, Ned Stark's unwavering commitment to doing what is right, and his unyielding loyalty were truly admirable qualities. Ned Stark's tragic fate in the first season of Game of Thrones was heartbreaking for fans worldwide. But as heart-wrenching as it was, it provided a reminder that in the ruthless pursuit of claiming the Iron Throne, no character, no matter how noble, was safe.

'Game of Thrones' Paved The Way For New Actors

Other than Dinklage and Bean who the creators of the show had in mind from the very beginning, Game of Thrones brought to the limelight many unknown actors, giving them a global presence and fame. Notable among these were young performers such as Maisie Williams who played Arya Stark, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played the ultimate claimant to the Iron Throne, Bran Stark, and Jack Gleeson who portrayed the unforgettable villainous King Joffrey Baratheon. Even the actor who portrayed the beloved King of the North, Kit Harington, had never acted in front of cameras before taking up the impeccable Jon Snow role. Nina Gold, the casting director, spent considerable time searching for young talent, with places like The Television Workshop in Nottingham serving as valuable sources.

Game of Thrones may have ended but the legacy of Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean as Tyrion Lannister and Ned Stark lives on. Their unrivaled portrayals will be etched forever in our minds as some of the finest characters on television, reminding us that, in the game of casting, some actors are simply born to play their roles.