Following the success of Game of Thrones, HBO has decided to tap into the deep wellspring of author George R. R. Marin's fantasy works to create prequel spinoffs. So far, they have produced two seasons of House of the Dragon, which depicts the downfall of House Targaryen and the death of their dragons, and in 2025, audiences will get to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set in the aftermath of the first Blackfyre Rebellion. One of the major stories yet to be adapted is that of Aegon the Conqueror's conquest of Westeros, the turning point in the continent's history and the start of the Targaryen dynasty.

A few projects could conceivably be made from this important event, from a show to maybe the recently announced movie in development. Casting this pivotal figure in Westerosi history will be crucial, and it's as good a time as any to narrow down some of the best actors who could play the Conqueror. If the producers honor the continuity established in House of the Dragon by making the Targaryen's closest allies, House Velaryon, composed of Black actors, it would mean Aegon, whose mother was a Velaryon, would be of mixed ancestry and thus expand the pool of possible actors. The following actors have all proven their talent and would do Aegon justice; only time will tell if one of them actually nabs the role.

10 Dev Patel

Known for: 'The Green Knight' (2021)

A fan of action movies in his youth, Dev Patel was drawn to acting from a young age. He began his career in the 2007 show Skins before starring in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, which earned him international recognition and numerous awards. His career has only grown from there, with notable projects including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, 2016's Lion, for which he earned his first Oscar nomination, and The Green Knight.

Patel is, admittedly, a bit of a long shot to play Aegon. Still, if we're considering actors based on quality over physical description, he's played enough roles to show that he can pull off a charismatic yet pragmatic conqueror, notably The Green Knight, arguably the best fantasy movie in recent years. Patel is also willing to engage with fandoms, such as when he sided with Avatar: The Last Airbender fans over the disastrous M. Night Shyamalan film, in which he played Prince Zuko.

9 Aaron Pierre

Known for: 'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

A relatively new face in the industry, Aaron Pierre's first acting credits were in 2017, where he made small appearances in Prime Suspect 1973 and The A Word. From there, he has appeared in projects like Krypton, Old, and Rebel Ridge. The latter's success turned him into an instant star. Pierre is set to voice Mufasa in Disney's upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King and play John Stewart in DC's Lanterns, meaning his career is very much at a turning point, going from "familiar" to "über famous."

Though Pierre's list of projects is small, he's managed to establish himself as an up-and-coming talent. He has a commanding presence and a powerful voice, both of which a future king requires to instill loyalty and a touch of fear in his subjects. Still, Pierre can also be warm and friendly, which fits how Aegon was towards his friends, family, and loyal servants. Pierre is the kind of actor who is one major role away from becoming an A-lister, and while Lanterns might very well do that, there's no harm in having more than one franchise under his belt.

8 Lucien Laviscount

Known for: 'Emily in Paris' (2019-Present)

In his early years, Lucien Laviscount was known for British drama series, such as Grange Hill, the sixth season of Waterloo Road, and Snatched, for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the National Film Awards UK. In 2021, he appeared in Emily in Paris, playing Alfie, a British banker who becomes a friend and love interest for the main character. Outside of acting, Laviscount is also known for participating in several charities, such as Soccer Aid in 2022.

Laviscount has proven that he's capable of playing a wide cast of characters, from tough guys to lovable romantics. Thus, it's not a huge stretch to imagine him playing a young lord riding atop the largest dragon known to Westeros. His appearances in romantic comedies could also help with creating believable chemistry between Aegon's two sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys. Laviscount is also familiar but not super famous, meaning he could truly make Aegon his own without bringing baggage from other franchises.

7 Theo James

Known for: 'The Gentlemen' (2024)

Theo James first rose to prominence in 2010, appearing in one episode of Downton Abbey and the film You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger. His big break came in 2014 when he played Tobias "Four" Eaton in Divergent and its subsequent sequels. Since the trilogy's conclusion, James has appeared in numerous Netflix series, including Castlevania, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and The Gentlemen.

James has also performed in multiple bands, including Shere Khan, which split up in 2012. This means that he knows how to use his booming voice to the fullest, which is crucial when playing a charismatic leader out to unify a broken continent. Beyond the power of his voice, James has the right physique, being tall, broad-shouldered, and traditionally handsome. Despite being in his late 30s, James looks like he could pass for his mid-20s, the age Aegon had during the Conquest.

6 Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Known for: 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

Born to parents who worked in the fashion industry, Oliver Jackson-Cohen washed vases for a florist while between auditions until he landed a role in Lark Rise to Candleford. From there, he began appearing in more major television productions, including the BBC's Dracula, The Secret River, and The Haunting of Hill House. In film, he is best known for the 2020 remake of The Invisible Man.

Cohen certainly has the right physique for Aegon, being both tall and good-looking, and since he is fluent in French alongside Engish, there's a good chance he can make the Valyrian language sound believable. He can be intimidating yet vulnerable; through his work in the horror genre, Jacskon-Cohen often plays twisted and tormented individuals, demonstrating that he can pull off a strong range of emotions. This could lead to some powerful moments later in Aegon's reign when he suffers personal losses.

The Invisible Man (2020) When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Director Leigh Whannell Release Date February 28, 2020 Cast Elisabeth Moss , Oliver Jackson-Cohen , Harriet Dyer , Aldis Hodge Runtime 124 minutes

5 Alfred Enoch

Known for: 'How to Get Away with Murder' (2014-2020)

The son of famed actor William Russell, who played Ian Chesterton in early Doctor Who, the underrated Alfred Enoch was offered at the age of ten the chance to act in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. While hesitant at first, he agreed and remained throughout all eight films, playing the popular background character Dean Thomas. From there, his career exploded into numerous stage productions and TV shows, including How to Get Away with Murder and Foundation.

Along with being young enough to believably pull off the twenty-five-year-old Aegon, Enoch has a natural charisma about him that is perfect for portraying a man who was ruthless to those who defied him but also willing to forgive those who surrendered. Enoch is also skilled at pulling off different accents and can speak several languages, including Portuguese, meaning that he can sound convincing when speaking in High Valyrian. It's also a chance for fans to see Enich's lead-man abilities outside his theatre work.

4 Regé-Jean Page

Known for: 'Bridgerton' (2020-Present)

In the early 2000s, Regé-Jean Page made small appearances in television shows like Gimme 6 and Casualty@Holby City. His breakout role came in 2015 when he played the lead in the tenth season of Waterloo Road, leading to starring roles in For the People. Page's career changed overnight with the success of Netflix's Bridgerton, which granted him worldwide recognition and an Emmy nomination for his role as the handsome Duke of Hastings.

Page has a lot of good qualities for a lead character like Aegon, including endless charisma and charm. His experience with the mega-hit Bridgerton means he could have some good romantic moments with Rhaenys, his favorite sister, and might even make the whole incestuous angle less disturbing for general audiences. Furthermore, Page would handle the Westerosi political sphere effortlessly. His minor role in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also demonstrates how Page fairs during action sequences -- spoiler alert: he's great.

3 John Boyega

Known for: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'