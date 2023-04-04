With House of the Dragon's recent success, it's no surprise that HBO is looking to expand its Westeros content. With a sprawling history and a variety of locations to choose from, many ideas have been explored in the past and will likely continue to be. However, nothing has become more essential to that world than the Targaryens and their dragons. With that to consider, HBO is planning a new Game of Thrones prequel. It was just revealed that the studio is discussing an adaption of Aegon's Conquest. As it is in the early stages, little information is available about this plan. However, rumor has it this prequel may involve the franchise's first feature film. With no creators or talent attached, plans for the series are far from concrete, but fans can already guess the story. Aegon's conquest plays a pivotal role in Westerosi history as the conflict created the Iron Throne, gave the Targaryen family power, and united Westeros (besides Dorne) into one large kingdom. Like House of the Dragon's storyline, Aegon's conquest is explored in George R. R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, so the general plot is laid out, even if HBO chooses to make changes.

How Did Aegon Targaryen Become King of the Seven Kingdoms?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Aegon's conquest takes place several generations before House of the Dragon but centers on the same family. Before the fall of Old Valyria, the Targaryens moved to Dragonstone but held little power in Westeros. However, they were dragonriders. Aegon Targaryen married both his sisters, the older one, Visenya, for duty and Rhaenys for love (or at least that's what the history books would imply). Aegon was battle hardened while still young, as he helped Essos restore peace from the back of the Black Dread, Balerion. Yet he was not the only dragonrider as each of his sister/wives had their own. Visenya rode Vhagar (yes, that Vhagar) and Rhaenys rode Meraxes. After finding victory in Essos, Aegon turned his attention to Westeros, a land that had always intrigued him. The Seven Kingdoms were divided and often warring, but Aegon and his wives planned to change that.

Aegon had an argument with Harren Hoare, the King of the Islands and the Rivers, caused by Aegon's refusing to marry Haren's daughter but offering his friend and, according to rumor, his bastard brother, Orys Baratheon, in his stead. Harren took offense, removing the hands of the envoy as a response, thereby setting off a chain of events that changed the course of history. Aegon sent a letter to every ruler in the Seven Kingdoms, declaring himself the only King. He demanded they bend the knee, despite his limited bannermen. The Princess of Dorne offered to fight against the Storm King but would not swear allegiance to Aegon, a compromise that Aegon did not accept. The Queen Regent of the Vale also offered an alliance rather than fealty and was rejected. After these responses, war was inevitable.

With less than 1,600 men, Aegon, Visenya, and Rhaenys landed on the Westeros mainland at the mouth of the Blackwater Rush. There they built a fort, which later became the city of King's Landing. They already had support from houses Velaryon, Celtigar, and Massey, with the former two also being Valyrian houses, but they needed more allies. Luck for the Targaryens, dragons tend to sway people. Quickly the nearby Houses joined the cause, with only a few threats. The first battle came when the lords of Duskendale and Maidenpool united their forces to march against Aegon. Orys Baratheon led the troops while Aegon and his dragon descended from the skies. After the death of both the lords, the houses agreed to support Aegon. Afterward, the Targaryens crowned Aegon, but he still faced opposition.

Related: 'House of the Dragon' Only Used "Fire & Blood" as an Outline, Says George R.R. Martin

Aegon's Conquest Reshaped All of Westeros

Image via HBO

Aegon fought with Harren Hoare until Hoare's own men rebelled against him, led by none other than House Tully. With many Riverlords joining Aegon, he burned Harrenhal and named Edmyn Tully the new Lord Paramount of the Trident. Orys and Rhaenys took on the Stormlands. Though lord Argilac Durrandon was defiant to the last, his soldiers were no match for a dragon. After his death, his daughter, Argella Durrandon, declared herself the Storm Queen. But fearing retribution from Aegon, the knights delivered her to Orys, who married her and established House Baratheon, becoming the first Lord Paramount of the Stormlands.

Following the burning of Harrenhal, Visenya went to Crackclaw Point to finish conquering the Crownlands. But her opponents now realized the dangers of dragonfire and surrendered, leaving their weapons at her feet. She promised to make them her direct vassals, which was a better option than dragonfire. A bloody battle occurred when Aegon turned his attention to the Westerlands and the Reach. Houses Gardener, Lannister, and Oakheart united against Aegon. With all three Targaryens present, hundreds died in the fire, ending both the Gardener and Oakheart lines. Loren Lannister surrendered and became the Warden of the West. With the Gardeners gone, their steward, Harlen Tyrell, surrendered to Aegon and gained the title Warden of the South.

Torrhen Stark came out of the North with a force of 30,000 men. Aegon gathered his growing forces to oppose the Northerners. With Aegon's host now outnumbering the Northmen and the example of Harrenhal looming in Torrhen Stark's mind, he negotiated surrender, earning the title "The King Who Knelt." Despite a conflict in Gulltown which cost them many ships, the Arryn's felt safe in their fortress of the Vale. Fortifying their forces, the Queen Regent, Sharra Arryn, attempted to negotiant to keep her son's title. But with all their protection, Visenya could still fly Vhagar into the inner courtyard to find the young king before his mother. After this display, Sharra surrendered, and her son was made Warden of the East rather than a king.

Dorne Remains Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken

With six of the Seven Kingdoms under his control, Aegon shifted his focus to Dorne. Rhaenys flew to Dorne on her dragon but found everything abandoned except for Sunspear. There the aging Princess Meria Martell met her and insisted that true to her house's words, Dorne would remain unbowed, unbent, and unbroken. Refusing to surrender or fight, Aegon had to give up on Dorne for the time being, leaving one Kingdom not under his control.

Aftermath

Image via HBO

Aegon was given the title of Aegon the Conqueror for his actions and ruled Westeros for the remainder of his life. He used Balerion's flames to melt the swords of his enemies into the Iron Throne. Yet after uniting most of Westeros, Aegon had to keep it that way. The threat of dragons helped, but he also had to adapt to the Faith of the Seven. He continued to war with Dorne and later conquered the Iron Islands. Though he never won Dorne, Aegon claimed the title of King of the Seven Kingdoms by making the Iron Islands their own Kingdom. In future generations, Aegon is remembered with reverence and has been rumored to be a Targaryen dreamer himself. Though the action may be written, there are still a lot of blanks a show could fill in, much like House of the Dragon. And if this new endeavor is anything like the last, it will not disappoint.