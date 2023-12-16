The Big Picture Arya Stark's character arc fizzled out after seeking revenge on the Freys, leaving her storyline irrelevant.

Her motivation to seek revenge becomes apparent after her father's wrongful execution by King Joffrey Baratheon.

Arya's character falls flat and becomes directionless in Seasons 7 and 8, lacking growth and meaningful development.

Arya Stark, played exceptionally by Maisie Williams, was once one of the best characters in Game of Thrones, but after she sought revenge on the Freys for betraying her family, her storyline became irrelevant and her character fizzled out. Tomboy Arya Stark won the audience’s love by rejecting gender roles, standing up to bullies, and learning to become a faceless assassin. Early on, she expresses firm loyalty to her family which quickly curdles into something more sinister.

Arya Stark’s motivation becomes apparent the moment her father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), is wrongfully executed by King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). Seeking revenge for her family, Arya creates a list of names of those she believes are responsible for betraying her family and aspires to kill them all. But after getting revenge for the Red Wedding and crossing off Walder Frey's (David Bradley) name during the cold open of Season 7, (as well as murdering his two sons, baking them into a pie, and feeding them to Walder before he died), Arya Stark loses steam and doesn’t kill a single other person on her list. Most notably missing is the infamous Cersei Lannister, played expertly by Lena Headey. With two seasons remaining, Arya becomes an afterthought.

Arya Stark's Arc Concluded at the Beginning of Season 7

In Season 7, after returning to Winterfell, Arya picks fights with her older sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who she once believed had a hand in her father’s death, as a ruse to fool Littlefinger, played skillfully by Aidan Gillen. The aim is to trick him into thinking that he is successfully creating a wedge between the two sisters. Ulterior motive aside, this tedious storyline, pitting sister against sister, led to what was arguably Arya Stark’s worst season. The Stark sisters did part on bad terms, and reconciling was essential to mend their relationship, but taunting both Littlefinger and the audience with the idea that Arya would ever even consider killing Sansa, a member of her own family, was just as ridiculous as it was disappointing.

Though seeing the Stark children working together to take down the man who betrayed their parents was satisfying, it was executed poorly. Murdering Littlefinger was a big win for the Starks, but it was on Sansa's order, and Arya only served the sentence. And though the faces Arya brought back from Bravos were mentioned, she never took on a different identity again, one of the most impressive things Arya had ever learned throughout the show. The faces and her training to become a faceless man felt pointless when she never used this skill again. However, if Arya had stolen Litterfinger's face after his execution and used it to cross off other names on her list, that would have justified the storyline and given it more teeth.

Related Why Arya Was the Most Satisfying Character on 'Game of Thrones' She went from Arya Underfoot to a seafaring hero of legend in eight seasons.

Whereas at the end of Season 1, Arya becomes a victim on the run after her father's beheading. In Season 2, she proves her adaptability, surviving in the lion's den by becoming Tywin Lannister's (Charles Dance) cupbearer. In Season 3, she experiences the height of her suffering, losing both her mother and brother, who were betrayed by the Freys, and working alongside the Lannisters. In Season 4, she evolves into a killer with help from The Hound, Sandor Clegane, (Rory McCann). In Season 5, she trains to become a faceless man, and her morals are tested. By Season 6, she loses her sight, then rejects the life of the faceless men and reclaims her identity as a Stark. But in Seasons 7 and 8, Arya's character falls flat and directionless. She never again uses the faces she stole from the House of Black and White after killing Walder Frey, a major missed opportunity. She doesn't fight anyone or learn anything new. She doesn't cross off another name on her list. She becomes void of emotion, a shell of her previous self. She is cold and guarded as if all her humanity is gone. After rooting for this beloved character for six seasons, it was so disheartening to see Arya's story pushed to the sidelines and her personality dwindle.

Why Didn't Arya Stark's Character Arc Land at the End of 'Game of Thrones'?

Close

A tragic flaw in the writing of Game of Thrones became apparent when after showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss gave each main character their final arc, they were discarded. Cersei's arc ended once she had lost all of her children, the only thing keeping her human and sane, then took the iron throne for herself at the end of Season 6. Jon Snow (Kit Harington), was crowned King of the North at the end of the Battle of the Bastards, completing his primary motivation, being recognized as a Stark, ending his arc. The same pattern is seen with Arya, whose character does not continue to grow after killing Walder Frey in Season 7. After completing their arcs, each main character resorts to repeating dialogue (such as "My Queen" or "I don't want it" in Jon's case), or constantly referencing callbacks from previous seasons. They become pawns in the story instead of propelling the plot forward.

In Game of Thrones' final season, Arya Stark devolves into nothing but a sword. Her interactions with other characters are flat, her actions rely on what is convenient for the plot, not what her character would have truly done, and her motivations are sporadic and muddy. Though defeating the Night King in Season 8 was an incredible triumph, the killing felt shocking and out of place for Arya. Instead, it would have been more logical for her to have killed the other big bad in the series, Cersei, whom she had a deep personal vendetta against, and was at the top of her list of names. Because of this, Arya Stark was robbed of the epic ending she deserved. Once the showrunners concluded her arc, it seemed that they didn't know what to do with her character, and that they cared more about wrapping the series up in a nice, neat bow rather than giving each of the main characters a satisfying arc through to the end.

Arya Stark will be remembered as one of the most badass girls in television history. She was the underdog, the antihero that we all rooted for, even when she was assassinating men left and right. If the series hadn't been as tragically rushed as it was in the end, Arya could have had one of the most satisfying arcs in the whole series. Murdering the woman who had been on that stage the day her father was killed and was responsible for sparking her primary motivation, her need for revenge would have been the perfect full-circle ending for this character. Instead, her conclusion was flat, lackluster, and one of the most underwhelming ending arcs in the entire series.

Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max