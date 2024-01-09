The Big Picture Ser Barristan Selmy's death in Game of Thrones was unnecessary and did not have a significant impact on the story.

Barristan's death prevented the exploration of his perspective on important events and his knowledge of Robert's Rebellion.

The show's decision to kill off Barristan allowed Tyrion Lannister to take over his position and hinted at Daenerys' eventual madness, but this was not reason enough for Barristan to be removed from the story.

Game of Thrones has a well-earned reputation for killing off characters, even the fan favorites. Creating a story where no one was safe, the show hooked viewers and became a phenomenon. After all, who can look away after the drama of the Red Wedding? However, not every death on the show was justified. While the likes of Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), Ned Stark (Sean Bean), and even Tywin Lannister's (Charles Dance) deaths were instrumental to the plot, others were used to add drama to a single moment and deprived the show of characters that could have made a major impact. This list includes the forgotten Stark, Rickon (Art Parkinson), who reappears after several seasons only to die, Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free), the only child of Cersei (Lena Headey) to play no significant role, Jojen Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), who is killed just before seeing his mission complete and quickly forgotten, and several others. Yet the most significant death in Game of Thrones that never should have happened is Ser Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney).

Beginning as the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Barristan is disgraced and removed from his position by Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), causing him to side with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), becoming her counselor and protector while helping her learn about her family. Though old, Barristan is remembered as one of Westeros' greatest warriors and continues to prove himself worthy of the renowned until his death. The unrest in Meereen kills Barristan as he and his fearsome soldiers are attacked and overcome in the streets. Certainly, Barristan's death represents a personal blow to Daenerys and raises the threat of the Sons of the Harpy, but not enough to justify Barristan's death.

Barristan had much more to offer the story, as seen by his continued survival in George R. R. Martin's books. With his battle prowess, personal grudge against the Lannisters, and knowledge of the past, Barristan could have changed the story if he had lived. Barristan is one of the few long-surviving characters who knew Daenerys' father, the Mad King, and her brother, Rhaegar, well, and he was present to see the beginning of Robert's Rebellion. Even more importantly, his narration in the books reveals that Barristan participated in the tourney at Harrenhal, an event largely shrouded in mystery and a turning point in history. Yet his death prevented the exploration of his perspective. Barristan was killed far too early in the show to make way for Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) to be Daenerys' Hand, but the character deserved better.

What Role Did Barristan Selmy Play in 'Game of Thrones'?

Barristan Selmy is one of the few characters who take their honor seriously. While many plot, scheme, and betray each other, Barristan is driven by loyalty above all else, making his position in the Kingsguard the perfect place for him. Barristan served in the Kingsguard for more than forty years, becoming one of the elite White Cloaks at only twenty-three and dedicating his life to protecting the royal family despite the turbulent times. Known as Ser Barristan the Bold, he made a reputation for himself as a fierce warrior and good man. Though a noted friend of the Targaryens, even during Robert's Rebellion, Barristan remained in his position during Robert's reign, but Joffrey dismissed him because of his age and his failure to save Robert. This public announcement was a disgrace as the Kingsguard is meant to be a lifelong commitment. But rather than accept it, Barristan seeks a new ruler to guard.

There is no shortage of people fighting for the Iron Throne, all of whom would welcome the renowned warrior, but Barristan travels to Essos to support Daenerys Targaryen. Admitting his guilt for deserting the Targaryens in the wake of Robert's Rebellion, Barristan begs Daenerys' forgiveness and offers her his service, becoming one of the first Westerosi citizens to join her cause. Barristan quickly becomes one of Daenerys' most trusted advisors, telling her of her family's past, promising that he sees none of the Targaryen madness in her, and helping her learn to rule. He acts as a conscience for Daenerys, arguing against her buying a slave army and trying to dissuade her from associations with the Second Sons. Barristan's loyalty and protectiveness serve Daenerys well as she finds her way, but he is not present for her return to Westeros because of his needless death.

Barristan's Death in 'Game of Thrones' Makes No Sense

Despite being a legendary warrior, growing no weaker in his old age, Barristan is not killed in an epic battle or a desperate mission to protect his queen, but in a street fight. Walking through the streets, he notices people fleeing and finds Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and several other Unsullied warriors fighting the Sons of the Harpy. This group of radicals plague Daenerys' time in Meereen, resisting the changes she brings and fighting to preserve their old ways. The organization consists of privileged former slavers rather than elite warriors, but they are known to commit acts of violence. They pose a threat to the kingdom Daenerys is trying to establish, but the show makes a point to declare that no warriors are greater than the Unsullied, who are brutally trained since birth. With the help of Barristan, they should be able to win the confrontation easily, yet the show does not follow that logic.

Seeing several murdered Unsullied, Barristan jumps into the action, saving the injured Grey Worm. He kills several opponents before being stabbed multiple times by the newly formed insurgent group. Though perhaps the fact that he is outnumbered could excuse his death, Barristan dies with only one member of the Sons of the Harpy left, which Grey Worm kills. Barristan shouldn't have been taken down by such a trivial situation. His status as a great warrior is almost laughable by the ease with which these masked citizens take him out. After surviving wars, Barristan dies in the streets of Meereen to a faceless mob. Barristan's death is far less remarkable than he deserves.

What Did Barristan Have To Offer 'Game of Thrones'

Not only are the circumstances below him, but Barristan's death is far too early in the series. Game of Thrones departs from Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels to remove Barristan. In Martin's books, Barristan is still alive and well, set to be a narrator in Winds of Winter whenever it comes out. As such, there is still much for him to do. After his rude dismissal, Barristan shares Daenerys' dislike of the current Lannister rule, making his potential interactions with Tyrion Lannister, who soon joins Daenerys, interesting. But in the book, his focus is on the war ahead of Daenerys' supporters. With threats from all sides, Barristan takes charge of her armies, even after her disappearance.

But Barristan's largest potential contribution that the show denies him is his knowledge of Robert's Rebellion. Unlike most characters active during that time, Barristan had an intimate knowledge of the Mad King and Rhaegar. The fact is, much of what happened on this side of the war is a mystery, with only Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to explain his position. But Barristan could have insight, especially with the show already cutting other characters who could have provided this, such as Jon Connington and the Young Griff plotline. Barristan's knowledge of the war and the events that led to it could have been used to support the reveal of Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) parentage. His perspective on Daenerys' end could have been fascinating as well, since she wouldn't be the first Targaryen he saw succumbing to madness. But before any of this can become important, Barristan is ripped out of the story.

Why Did 'Game of Thrones' Kill Off Barristan?

Ser Barristan's death doesn't have the same impact on the story as that of other characters. Certainly, his character isn't as important as some, but his death was an unnecessary plot point, proven by his survival in the books. Yes, it shows the organization as a substantial threat and enrages Daenerys, causing her to resort to violence in handling the Sons of the Harpy, hinting at her eventual fall. As a result of his death, Daenerys' emotions get the better of her, and she threatens the Meereen nobility with her dragons, Viserion and Rhaegal, feeding two people to them to find out who leads the Sons of the Harpy. Yet she regrets her rash actions and marries Hizdahr zo Loraq to make things right. Beyond this, Barristan's death has few repercussions, and other things could have caused Daenerys to react similarly, such as Unsullied dying, Grey Worm's injury, or just her impatience with the Sons of the Harpy. Barristan didn't need to die, but his death did clear the way for another character to take over his position.

Instead of Barristan, Tyrion becomes Daenerys' Hand, giving him a major role at the end of the series. Because Tyrion is a fan favorite, he clearly needed something to do, but he is not a Kingsguard knight. Tyrion could become the Hand of the Queen without Barristan's death as he remained a protector. Game of Thrones often combined characters to condense the cast, but Barristan was already familiar to fans and didn't need to be written out in favor of Tyrion. Ultimately, there was no reason for Barristan to be removed from the story so early, especially since he is still in the books. Barristan deserved a more impactful death and had plenty of potential in the meantime, leaving no good excuse for him to be killed.

