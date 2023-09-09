It must be exhausting always rooting for the antihero. However, in Game of Thrones' case, it's what nearly every fan does, considering most characters in the show walk a fine line between light and dark. Westeros does have a few knights in shining armor, but most characters are morally complex, adapting to their hard circumstances to win the game and stay alive.

Indeed, Game of Thrones had several great antiheroes. From deadly child assassins to conquerors and breakers of chains, the show juggled multiple complicated figures whom audiences root for despite their less-than-heroic track records. No one stays good in the World of Ice and Fire, and these antiheroes were all the better for it.

10 Bran Stark

Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) started the show as a young, spirited 10-year-old who loved to climb high walls and dreamed of riding horses. He ends it as a stoic, detached, manipulative, and all-seeing man-god who seemingly orchestrated the necessary events to win the game and rule Westeros as the new King of the Six Kingdoms.

It's hard to see Bran as anything other than an antihero, especially following his transformation into the Three-Eyes Raven. His insistence that he could "never be Lord of anything," only to end as the new King of Westeros, pretty much sells the idea of him as a Machiavellian schemer who could give Littlefinger a run for his money.

9 Bronn

Bronn (Jerome Flynn) is the funniest character in Game of Thrones. Introduced in Season 1, Bronn is a sellsword who becomes Tyrion's (Peter Dinklage) protector and unlikely advisor during his stint as Hand of the King. Following Tyrion's exile, he becomes Jaime's right hand, fighting alongside him for the next three seasons.

Opportunistic and always willing to switch sides for the right amount, Bronn is the definition of "looking out for oneself." He understands how Westeros works and doesn't let silly things like honor or duty distract him from what's really important: himself. Many judge him, but Bronn ends the show as Lord of Highgarden and Master of Coin, proving his methods worked marvelously.

8 Oberyn Martell

Few characters blended charm and menace as expertly as Oberyn Martell (Peter Dinklage). The Red Viper of Dorne was lustful, cunning, cynical, and unafraid to insult people to their faces, mainly because he knew he could beat them in a duel. Oberyn was more honorable than many, but he was also willing to get his hands dirty.

Like most characters in Game of Thrones, Oberyn was ruthless and bloodthirsty. His desire for revenge drove most of his actions, leading him to openly challenge Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) and Gregor Clegane. Oberyn could've won had he kept his pride in check. Alas, as it happens to many great antiheroes, Oberyn's worst devices ultimately proved his undoing.

7 Olenna Tyrell

The mighty Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) was among the most cunning characters in Game of Thrones. The matriarch of House Tyrell had a reputation for being domineering and resourceful; few in Westeros were intelligent or willful enough to keep up with her, with even the likes of Tywin Lannister recognizing her strength.

Olenna was everything the head of a great house should be. She claims to have done "unspeakable things" for her family without ever losing one night's sleep. However, it's not that Olenna was evil; it's just that Westeros is too horrible a place for anyone to stay good for too long. Olenna was strong and unafraid to do everything to guarantee her house's future, and no one can blame her for it.

6 Melisandre

Religious fanaticism plays a major role in Game of Thrones, and out of all the fanatics in the show, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) was the most compelling. The Red Woman arrives in Season 2 telling tales of grandeur to Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), who believes them as much as she does. To be fair, Melisandre is quite powerful and seems to have a genuine connection with R'hllor, arguably one of the few "real" deities in Planetos.

Melisandre's actions are inexcusable, especially her burning of Princess Shireen. However, she remains a fascinating figure who plays a key role in defeating the Night King and ending the Long Night. She might not be "good," but she does her duty to humanity and honors her god as best as possible, which is more than most others can say for themselves.

5 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

The Hound (Rory McCann) is not only one of the strongest warriors in Game of Thrones but also one of its best antiheroes. Rude and savage, yet surprisingly caring, The Hound is a fascinating figure in Westeros. He forms a close bond with the Stark girls, allowing his softer side to shine without necessarily redeeming himself.

It's impossible to root for The Hound since he does multiple horrible things throughout the show. He kills, maims, lies, and cheats, acting cruelly toward most people, not only those who deserve it. However, his brutality comes from his understanding of how Westeros works; he's seen too much to pretend otherwise.

4 Jaime Lannister

Many Game of Thrones characters undergo significant changes throughout the show. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) goes from chaotic villain to redeemed hero and back to selfish knight, cementing him firmly in the antihero camp. Jaime is never the heroic kind but becomes decidedly more honorable after his experiences with Brienne (Gwendoline Christie).

However, Jaime remains self-serving, even if he shows more care and empathy toward others. His loyalty to his family remains unwavering, although it prompts him to do increasingly awful stuff. Ultimately, Jaime dies as he lived, abandoning all others and running back to Cersei (Lena Headey), the one person he only ever truly loved.

3 Theon Greyjoy

Saying that Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) suffered the most in Game of Thrones might be an inflammatory statement, but it might also be true. The young Greyjoy brings most of his trouble upon him through misguided ambition and outright clumsy actions, but his suffering is considerable and often unbearable to witness.

Theon's actions against the Starks are awful, but his punishment is much worse. His antihero arc is the opposite of many others since he starts bad and redeems himself through sacrifice. Still, he is never a traditional hero, although his sacrifice earns him the Starks' forgiveness, and his reputation is restored in death.

2 Arya Stark

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is everyone's favorite teenage killer. The young and spirited girl undergoes a journey of violent self-discovery throughout Game of Thrones, leading her to abandon her identity to become a faceless assassin, only to reclaim it before triumphantly returning to Westeros.

By the show's last season, Arya is a killing machine and one of TV's most terrifying assassins. Killing is in her nature, and she shows no remorse for every life she takes. Arya is honorable but not noble or dutiful like her father. Instead, she is her own person, chasing her ambitions and securing a place of honor in the pantheon of great TV antiheroes.

1 Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) fans might question her classification as an antihero. However, her actions throughout the show are not that of a stereotypical hero. Daario describes her as a conqueror, and he's right. Daenerys doesn't necessarily want to build a "better" world; she wants to build one she approves of.

Game of Thrones never shied away from showing Dany's dark side, but audiences rooted for her because she always killed people who were objectively worse than her. The show's rushed final season did a disservice to her character, but the idea of her becoming a tyrant isn't out of the realm of possibility. Dany was always an antihero and was proud of it.

