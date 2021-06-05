On April 17, 2011, a new HBO drama about warring families, icy zombies, and CGI dragons premiered, and whether you loved it or hated it, there's simply no denying the kind of impact Game of Thrones had not just on television, not just on pop culture, but on the world in general. Its epic journey was a wild, weird, and fascinating adventure, and to mark the occasion Collider presents "What Is Ten May Never Die," a ten-week retrospective on the show's legacy — what we remember fondly, what we wish we could forget, and everything in between.

It’s Episode 8 of the first season of Game of Thrones, and the king is dead. With Robert Baratheon gone, Cersei Lannister makes her play for Westeros, ordering her guardsmen to take control of King’s Landing and snuff out any dissidents so that her son Joffrey can claim the Iron Throne uncontested. Among those targeted is Ned Stark’s daughter Arya, who is busy training with her sword-fighting instructor Syrio as the purge begins. Prepared to give up his life to ensure Arya’s escape, Syrio asks her a simple question: “What do we say to the God of Death?” Arya’s response comes back just as plainly: “Not today.”

That two-word phrase would become Arya’s mantra. Maybe not as well-known as her oft-repeated kill list (“Joffrey, Cersei, Walder Frey, Meryn Trant...”), but still a crucial enough piece of her character that the show would call back to it seven seasons later, right before Arya drives her Valyrian steel dagger into the chest of the Night King, defeating the White Walker army. A lot happened to Ned Stark’s youngest daughter in between those two moments. Over the course of the show’s run, showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, guided by George R. R. Martin’s books, took Arya (played so appealingly by Maisie Williams) on a harrowing journey that evolved her from an innocent child to a crafty assassin. Every stop on that journey felt worthwhile. Every major moment afforded to Arya, those meant to deepen her character along with those that allowed her a bit of crowd-pleasing heroism, felt earned.

And that’s why now, with the entirety of the series in our rear-view, Arya feels almost like an outlier. As you likely know, people continue to have thoughts about how Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-season run two years ago. Saying the final episodes didn’t quite meet everyone’s expectations would be drastically underselling the late-in-the-game narrative hiccups that turned the fantasy series from a cultural behemoth into a past-its-prime fantasy tale that may not be able to sustain the myriad of spinoffs HBO has been cooking up in its wake. Jaime Lannister fans were not happy. Daenerys Targaryen fans were definitely not happy. And anyone nibbling on their fingernails as they nervously waited to see who would ultimately end up on the throne likely wondered why they bothered once they saw Bran Stark become the new king. But, barring a few quibbles here and there, Arya’s arc remained unsullied.

Her epic journey really gets started in earnest with “The Pointy End,” the episode described above which first aired a decade ago today. It’s a humdinger of an hour of television and, rewatching it now, a stunning reminder of how, when this show was on its game, there was nothing else like it. Written by Martin himself, the episode opens with Arya in training juxtaposed against shots of Cersei’s forces locking down King’s Landing. After Syrio’s sacrifice, Arya grabs her sword, Needle, and flees to the stables. There she is accosted by a young stableboy who recognizes her and threatens to turn her in. During their struggle she runs her blade through the boy, killing him. Arya is forced to grow up in that moment, her first step in leaving childhood behind in this dark new world. The second and final step would come one week later when she sees her father beheaded at Joffrey’s command.

From there, she would follow a winding path that kept Game of Thrones fans riveted for years on end. She escapes King’s Landing with Yoren of the Night’s Watch, disguising herself as a boy to avoid suspicion. There are adventures with Gendry and Hot Pie, and then later she gets paired with Sandor “The Hound” Clegane in what is quite possibly the series’ greatest team-up. Then comes Jaqen H'ghar, the shape-changing assassin who she met briefly in Season 2 and who figures prominently in Arya’s most significant arc, as “a girl with no name” trains to become a faceless killing machine at the House of Black and White. Throughout it all, she continues reciting her list of names, pledging to get revenge on those who tore her family apart.

The character grew up in front of our eyes, and Williams, who of course grew up right along with her, was able to keep up with the darker, more challenging material that Benioff and Weiss threw her way. Arya’s journey eventually did bring her back to her family, or, at least, the Stark siblings who were still alive. All of them, to put it mildly, had gone through some stuff, and all had come out on the other end stronger and wiser. But perhaps none could claim to have moved as far away from their starting point as Arya had. (Although Sansa finished the series in an extremely close second.) By the time the final season rolled around, Arya disrobing for a sex scene was a shocking reminder of just how much time had elapsed since she was a headstrong child in Winterfell, and the fact that she was the one to deliver the final blow in the battle against the Night King cemented how integral her character was to the story as a whole.

At the time, there may have been some mild complaints about her final beat. In the show’s closing scenes, the viewer finds Arya shedding her identity once again as she turns in her assassin’s blade for an explorer’s ship and leaves Westeros behind, sailing west toward unknown lands. It may not be exactly the happy ending some of her fans had pre-built in their minds, but it was a fitting conclusion for a character who was never happy being told what she could or could not do in this world and always wanted to chart her own path.

With a bit of distance from the series finale, I’m sure some folks out there have begun to consider revisiting the series as a whole but remain concerned about sitting through some of the show’s more unfortunate missteps. My advice? Watch for Arya. Devote your attention to the one character who made it through from start to finish unscathed and travels a hero’s journey that is both unconventional and completely satisfying. Beyond that, anything else that happens to still hold up is gravy.

