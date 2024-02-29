For the better part of the 2010s, Game of Thrones was television's best and most famous show. Dominating Sunday nights and cementing HBO as the ultimate destination for premiere television, Thrones revolutionized the landscape of the small screen. And while its infamous ending left a considerable stain on its once pristine reputation, Thrones remains an acclaimed show, the likes of which viewers will probably never see again.

A huge reason behind Thrones' success was its incredible collection of complex, nuanced, and unforgettable characters. Heroes, villains, and everything in between, these figures kept audiences invested in the dealings of the continents of Westeros and Essos; many are even among the all-time best characters in HBO's history. Amidst this embarrassment of riches, some players stand out. Each season of Game of Thrones has an undeniable MVP, a character who made a strong impression and left an indelible mark on the show's narrative.

1 Season 1- Eddard "Ned" Stark

Best Episode: "Baelor"

Unsurprisingly, Lord Eddard "Ned" Stark is the best character in season 1 of Game of Thrones. The de-facto protagonist of the show's junior season, Ned is Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North, played by the ever-reliable Sean Bean. He leaves his house's ancestral seat to serve as Hand of the King for his old friend, Robert Baratheon, entering a world of deceit and power lust like he never imagined.

Because Sean Bean's characters always die, and despite being at the center of the story, firmly guiding it ahead, Ned doesn't make it past episode 9. Ned's death came as a shock for non-book readers who thought they would follow the honorable Lord to hell and back. Ned is Thrones' prototypical hero, and his death kickstarts the entire conflict. Bean does an impressive job playing Ned, capturing his honorable nature without making him uninteresting or stunted. It's not an easy task portraying such purity, yet Bean wisely chooses to embody Ned's decency without turning it into self-righteousness.

2 Season 2- Tyrion Lannister

Best Episode: "Blackwater"

It's not an overstatement to say Tyrion Lannister is Game of Thrones' breakout character. Played by the mighty Peter Dinklage, Tyrion is the resourceful, clever, and witty youngest sibling of House Lannister. Season 2 sees him become Hand of the King to Joffrey, doing his best to guide the despotic child while preparing for Stannis' upcoming invasion and dealing with the constant threat of his wicked sister.

Although many characters shine in Thrones' sophomore effort, including Tywin, Arya, Margaery, Cersei, Dany, and Jon, Season 2 belongs to Tyrion. The character has the best moments, from his witty banter with Varys and Bronn to his fascinating conversations with Cersei. It's great to see him play the game with varying degrees of success, and he even gets a sweet love story with his mistress, Shae. Tyrion's crowning achievement comes in episode 9, which deals with the iconic Battle of the Blackwater, where he bravely leads the Lannister armies against Stannis. Dinklage dominates the screen, making audiences suffer alongside Tyrion through every tense, anxiety-inducing second.

3 Season 3 - Daenerys Targaryen

Best Episode: "And Now His Watch Is Ended"

The Mother of Dragons was a standout character in Game of Thrones since the show's Pilot, but she really came into her own in Season 3. Played by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys is seemingly the last Targaryen, hiding in Essos to avoid Robert Baratheon's wrath. After the hatching of her dragons in the Season 1 finale, Dany begins her quest to return to Westeros. Season 3 sees Dnay become a political figure, conquering several cities in Essos and making a name for herself.

While Robb, Catelyn, and Jaime are worthy contenders for Season 3's best character, ultimately, it's Daenerys who has all the best moments. Her sacking of the city of Astapor is particularly noteworthy, as it's the first time viewers see her ruthlessness and ability to command respect and, most importantly, devotion. It's also the first time one of her dragons uses its fire breath, meaning it's the debut of the now-iconic word "Dracarys." "And Now His Watch Is Ended" is one of the best Daenerys episodes in Game of Thrones and the moment when fans truly turned to the church of Targaryen. A killer soundtrack, courtesy of musical wizard Ramin Djwadi, and Clarke's commanding performance make the whole thing all the more memorable.

4 Season 4 - Tyrion Lannister

Best Episode: "The Laws of Gods and Men"

As previously stated, Tyrion is a strong contender for the best character in Game of Thrones. Season 4 sees him reach new heights, as he finds himself accused of Joffrey's murder and spends most of the episodes on trial. The storyline allows for strong moments for all the Lannisters, and Jon Snow also gets some noteworthy developments at Castle Black. However, no character comes close to touching Tyrion this season.

Tyrion's trial is among Game of Thrones' best storylines, largely thanks to stellar writing and Dinklage's masterful performance. His final monologue at the end of "The Laws of Gods and Men" is possibly the character's finest moment, a fiery, pain-filled catharsis where years of neglect and suffering come to the surface. Dinklage was never better in Thrones than he was in Season 4, receiving some of the best material in the show's history and absolutely knocking it out of the park. The season ends with Tyrion escaping imprisonment and killing Tywin and Shae before departing for Essos, ending a huge chapter in Thrones history. Season 4 is probably the best in Game of Thrones, and it's largely thanks to Tyrion's compelling story.

5 Season 5 - Jon Snow

Best Episode: "Hardhome"

Following Ned's death, Jon Snow becomes the show's de-facto hero. Played by Kit Harington, Jon is as honorable as Ned, although far more willing to bend the rules. After a truly wild journey beyond the Wall and back, Jon finds himself named Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. This huge development turns out to be a curse, as Jon's continuous dealings with the free folk lead to unrest at Castle Black, culminating with his apparent death during the season finale, "Mother's Mercy."

Jon Snow is a fan-favorite character and one of Thrones' most acclaimed figures. Season 5 is a turning point for him as he decides what kind of leader he wants to be and how far he's willing to go to fight the White Walkers. Harington does an impressive job guiding the character's journey both physically and emotionally, leading to his finest moment in the season, "Hardhome." The episode sees Jon coming face-to-face with the White Walkers and even killing one with his Valyrian Steel sword, Longclaw. In many ways, Harington and Jon's journey throughout season 5, and arguably throughout the entire show, leads to "Hardhome." The battle completely alters Jon's perception, convincing him of who the true enemy is and making him forsake petty fights to focus on the upcoming Long Night.

6 Season 6 - Cersei Lannister

Best Episode: "The Winds of Winter"

Played with diabolical gusto by the brilliant Lena Headey, Cersei Lannister is Thrones' greatest antagonist and one of television's best villains. The queen of Westeros, Cersei is a vengeful, bitter, wicked, and self-serving woman who'll stop at nothing to protect herself and those she loves. Fans witness her descent into increasing cruelty as the show progresses, culminating in her humiliation at the end of Season 5. Thus, the Cersei from Season 6 is the character at her lowest and most rageful, leading to shocking and game-changing consequences.

Season 6 is Cersei's finest hour, and Lena Headey squeezes every last drop of juice from this particularly bitter lemon. In her own words, Cersei chooses violence throughout the season, leading to the season finale, "The Winds of Winter," where she blows up the Great Sept of Baelor, swiftly removing all her enemies in one blow. Season 6 is where Cersei cements her place as the ultimate villain in Game of Thrones, and there's a cathartic and tragic element to her achievement. It's an enthralling and complicated depiction of evil that is both repellent and fascinating, a testament to Cersei's genius as a character and Headey's prowess as a performer.

7 Season 7 - Jaime Lannister

Best Episode: "The Spoils of War"

The middle Lannister child, Jaime, undergoes the most significant change in Game of Thrones. Starting as an odious, egotistical, and proud knight, Jaime becomes more honorable, being humbled by his experiences as a prisoner and his shared moments with Brienne of Tarth. His return to King's Landing in season 3 doesn't derail his growth, as he becomes increasingly more selfless, contrasting with his sister and lover, Cersei, who becomes more evil.

Played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime is a standout of several seasons of Game of Thrones, notable 3 and 4; however, Season 7 is Jaime's time to shine. Forced to defend Cersei's reign against Daenerys, Jaime rises to the challenge, proving his legendary skill as a warrior and strategist. His most memorable moment comes in the episode "The Spoils of War," where he faces Daenerys and the Dothraki in an open field and, surprisingly, lives to tell the tale. Season 7 is the beginning of Thrones' decline, feeling rushed and increasingly nonsensical. Amidst characters making questionable choices, Jaime only stands out even more. The season ends with Jaime finally saying goodbye to Cersei, the culmination of seven years worth of development. And while the last season would ultimately undo all that good, Jaime's status as Season 7's best character remains unchallenged.

8 Season 8 - Sansa Stark

Best Episode: "Winterfell"

Season 8 is widely considered the worst in Game of Thrones, and with good reason. Rushed and anti-climactic, the much-awaited ending to one of modern television's best shows offered nothing but waste and disappointment. However, among this mediocrity, one character stood tall. Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark towered over her peers, keeping her cool and standing her ground against everything and everyone as a true queen would.

Starting the show as one of the most disliked characters, Sansa underwent severe trauma and pain, ultimately overcoming it and reclaiming her rightful place as Lady of Winterfell. Season 8 sees her in full control of the role, establishing her authority and openly questioning Danerys' and Jon's terrible decisions. Turner is at her best during this season, fully earning the Emmy nomination that came her way. Sansa's best episode is the season's opener, "Winterfell," where she effortlessly pulls focus even among the biggest gathering of characters in the show's history. Sansa's journey is challenging, riveting, and rewarding, earning her the rightful spot as Queen in the North and Season 8's best character.

All 8 seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on Max.

