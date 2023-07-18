Game of Thrones produced many of modern television's best episodes. From big, thrilling, and cinema-worthy battles to narratively gripping and powerful outings, the show delivered many incredible episodes that have become iconic parts of modern pop culture.

Each season had several episodes worthy of being called "the best," especially the first four. However, a few episodes stand out each season because of their dazzling visuals, crucial plot developments, or a mix of both. These episodes are the show's finest efforts, receiving considerable critical and fan acclaim and cementing the show's legacy as a game-changing television masterpiece.

1 Season 1: Episode 9 "Baelor"

Season 1's ten episodes are remarkable, telling a continuous storyline without a hint of the sprawling narrative that would dominate later seasons. That ends with "Baelor," which sees Joffrey executing Ned Stark just as the Lannister army suffers heavy losses against Robb Stark's forces.

"Baelor" is the epitome of a perfect Game of Thrones episode: subversive, brutal, and tragic. It established the show as anything unlike fans had seen on television by killing its de-facto main character, played by the most recognizable actor in the cast. Furthermore, it cemented itself as a non-traditional fantasy show; prior to "Baelor," the narrative was firmly grounded on Ned, making him the prototypical fantasy hero. His death threw audiences' expectations into chaos and launched the multi-arc plot that would become Thrones' bread and butter in future seasons.

2 Season 2: Episode 9 "Blackwater"

"Blackwater" focuses entirely on Stannis Baratheon's attack on King's Landing, following several characters in the city as they deal with the impending doom. Tyrion leads the city's defense, becoming more confident after his wildfire plan works but dealing with the increasingly useless Joffrey. Meanwhile, Cersei descends into cynical and drunken despair as she opens her dark heart to the terrified Sansa.

Season 2 is a strong contender for the show's best, and "Blackwater" is a huge reason why. The episode features Game of Thrones' first major battle sequence, complemented by a compelling, high-stakes plot powered by stellar acting from Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey. Visually stunning and narratively gripping, "Blackwater" is a masterpiece of storytelling and one of the show's finest on-screen efforts.

3 Season 3: Episode 9 "The Rains of Castamere"

Arguably the show's most shocking episode, "The Rains of Castamere" was a turning point for Game of Thrones and 2010s television. The episode features the now-infamous Red Wedding, where Robb Stark and his forces are betrayed by Walder Frey and slew by the Boltons on Tywin Lannister's orders.

"The Rains of Castamere" is one of television's most harrowing and tragic hours. Bleak and violent, the episode is a masterclass in tension and slow-building, elevated by outstanding performances from David Bradley andMichelle Fairley. "The Rains of Castamere" shifted the power balance in Westeros, effectively ending the show's main conflict up to that point, the War of the Five Kings, and launching the plot into its next phase, dominated by the mighty Lannisters.

4 Season 4: Episode 6 "The Laws of Gods and Men"

Season 4 might be Game of Thrones' best. The plot reaches the height of its dramatic power, driven by one major event: Joffrey Baratheon's death during his wedding, leading to Tyrion Lannister's trial for murder. "The Laws of Gods and Men" features Tyrion reaching his breaking point at the sham trial orchestrated by his father and sister; after an impassionate speech where he curses his accusers, Tyrion demands a trial by combat.

"The Laws of Gods and Men" is a tour de force for Peter Dinklage as the increasingly hopeless Tyrion. The episode features some of the best writing on the show, beautifully played by a brilliant ensemble at the top of their game. It's hard to pick the best episode in a season full of masterpieces, but "The Laws of Gods and Men" is the showstopping chapter in a saga made entirely of showstopping chapters.

5 Season 5: Episode 10 "Mother's Mercy"

"Mother's Mercy" is the season 5 finale of Game of Thrones. The plot features several major developments, including Stannis' death; Arya's murder of Meryn Trant and her subsequent blinding as punishment; Sansa and Theon's escape from Winterfell; Daenerys becoming lost in the Dothraki Sea; Cersei's walk of atonement throughout King's Landing; and the Night's Watch mutiny that leaves Jon Snow death on the courtyard at Castle Black.

Intense and powerful, "Mother's Mercy" is a triumph. The episode is crucial for several characters and features some of the show's most ambitious sequences. Cersei's harrowing walk of atonement is the highlight, with Lena Headey delivering a bravura performance. Jon's ambiguous death was also remarkable, especially because the show had finally caught up to the novels, meaning there was a very real chance that Jon was actually dead.

6 Season 6: Episode 10 "The Winds of Winter"

There's an argument to make about how "The Winds of Winter" is the last great episode of Game of Thrones. The season 6 finale sees Cersei take her revenge on the Faith Militant and the Tyrells by blowing up the Great Sept of Baelor; with no one left to oppose her, Cersei becomes Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Arya avenges the Red Wedding by killing Walder Frey, Jon is named King in the North, and Daenerys finally sets for Westeros with a massive fleet and three grown dragons.

"The Winds of Winter" is a near-perfect episode. Everything about it works, from the acting to the writing, the visual effects, and especially the music. It perfectly set the stage for the show's third act by bringing Dany to Westeros and placing Cersei on the Iron Throne. Season 6 is the show's last universally acclaimed effort, and "The Winds of Winter" is the perfect conclusion.

7 Season 7: Episode 4 "The Spoils of War"

Season 7 of Game of Thrones is uneven, rushed, and nonsensical in several portions. In-world logic takes a backseat to plot convenience, with the characters making increasingly questionable choices. Thus, the episodes feel off, without the magic that made the show a hit in the first place. However, "The Spoils of War" is the exception, an episode that is both narratively satisfying and visually dazzling.

"The Spoils of War" shines thanks to two major events. Arya returns to Winterfell, leading to a complicated reunion with Sansa and a memorable training fight with Brienne. Elsewhere, Daenerys, fed up with Tyrion's "clever" plans, attacks the Lannister convoy with Drogon and the Dothraki in one of the show's most iconic action setpieces. "The Spoils of War" is thrilling and epic, a fiery showcase of Daenerys' might and a powerful reminder of Game of Thrones' ability to do showstopping small-screen action.

8 Season 8: Episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

The now-infamous last season of Game of Thrones had only six episodes. Thus, it feels rushed and incomplete, a waste of years of build-up leading to an anti-climactic ending. The episodes worsened as they progressed, descending into a chaos of laziness and nonsense; the one exception is the season's second effort, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Set on the eve of the Battle of Winterfell, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" features several heartwarming moments set against an atmosphere of dread as the White Walkers approach. The episode features several unforgettable developments, most notably the official knighthood of Brienne of Tarth. One of Game of Thrones'best female characters, Brienne deserved the honor since the beginning; watching it happening was a cathartic and much-deserved honor for one of Westeros' last honorable characters.

