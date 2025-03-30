In 2011, HBO released Game of Thrones, an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series. Set in a world where winters can last for decades, it follows several noble houses trying to survive in a world of cutthroat political intrigue on the brink of war. Yet as the great houses battle over which bloodline has the right to rule, cold winds from the north herald an army of the dead, with only a wall of ice manned by an understaffed order between them and the Seven Kingdoms.

Game of Thrones dominated popular culture in the 2010s and was praised for its complex characters, stellar writing, and shocking plot twists. Many of its best episodes were heralded as the pinnacle of what could be achieved on the small screen. Fortunately, nearly all of them came during the show's peak seasons, which helped to contrast how far the show fell during its final years.