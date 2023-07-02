Jon Snow is the de facto protagonist of Game of Thrones. Played by Kit Harington across all eight seasons of the acclaimed show, Jon is Ned Stark's bastard son who leaves Winterfell in the show's first episode to join the Night's Watch.

Like every other character in Game of Thrones, Jon experiences a violent and traumatizing journey that pits him against the Free Folk and the White Walkers. Jon is a prototypical hero, and his story is excellently showcased in many of the show's best episodes. Indeed, fans of the courageous and honorable Jon Snow should revisit these episodes that mark important milestones in his compelling journey.

10 "The Iron Throne" - Season 8, Episode 6

It's no secret that Game of Thrones has one of the most disappointing series finales in modern television history. The show did almost all their characters dirty, including Jon; however, the once-King in the North received a surprisingly good conclusion to his story, Daenerys' murder notwithstanding.

RELATED: The 25 Best Game Of Thrones Characters, Ranked

Following Bran's coronation, the new King of the Six Kingdoms sends Jon to the Wall, even though there's no more threat to the North - the Free Folk are no longer enemies, and the White Walkers are gone. Thus, Jon is free to venture beyond the Wall with the Free Folk in search of a new life. After years of violence and battle, seeing Jon starting a new life feels fair. However, he'll forever be haunted by his mistakes, giving his ending a bittersweet layer.

9 "The Dragon and the Wolf" - Season 7, Episode 7

"The Dragon and the Wolf" is the season 7 finale. It features the largest congregation of main characters since the Pilot, as Daenerys and Cersei meet at the Dragonpit to discuss a truce to deal with the White Walkers. Jon proves he is Ned Stark's true son - a noble, honorable fool to a fault. The episode also sees him finally consummating his relationship with Dany and features the official reveal of his true parentage.

Game of Thrones went off the rails in the final seasons, and most season 7 episodes show signs of clumsy writing. However, "The Dragon and the Wolf" does a good job with Jon's storyline, leading to the reveal that he is Lyanna and Rhaegar's son and the true heir to the Iron Throne. The reveal would amount to nothing, but it was a major reveal when the episode first aired.

8 "The Old Gods and the New" - Season 2, Episode 6

Jon spends all of season 2 in the lands beyond the Wall. In the sixth episode, "The Old Gods and the New," he meets Ygritte, the woman who would become his first major love interest. Their initial relationship is contentious, with Ygritte mocking Jon's stiff nature and inexperience with women.

RELATED: 10 Game Of Thrones Couples Who Deserved A Second Chance

Ygritte would be a major figure in Jon's life, showing him a new side to life he didn't think possible. She increases his sympathy and empathy for the Free Folk and convinces him to betray his vows to the Night's Watch; most importantly, she shows him the meaning of true love, altering his worldview and leading him down a different path.

7 "Oathbreaker" - Season 6, Episode 3

Game of Thrones featured several shocking deaths. However, Jon's death at the hands of several mutineers in the season 5 finale, "Mother's Mercy," remains one of the most painful. He didn't stay dead for long, as Melisandre brings him back to life in the season 6 episode "Oathbreaker." The resurrected Jon executes the traitors before abandoning his post as Knight Commander, claiming "(his) watch has ended."

Jon's return to life was expected, but the experience leaves him broken and wary. "Oathbreaker" sees Jon kill the traitors out of honor rather than vengeance, cementing him as one of the show's most noble figures. The episode also shows Jon abandoning the Night's Watch, allowing him to reclaim Winterfell from the Boltons once he reunites with Sansa.

6 "The House of Black and White" - Season 5, Episode 2

Jon leads the Night's Watch to victory against the Free Folk invasion at the end of season 4. Thus, he reclaims his place as one of the Watch's most supported figures, leading to his naming as Knight Commander in the season 5 episode "The House of Black and White."

Becoming Knight Commander is a major achievement for Jon, whose position as a bastard prevented him from receiving any honor in Westeros. It also confirms his place as a natural-born leader capable of inspiring others even in the face of great danger and sets the stage for his eventual betrayal and murder by Alliser Thorne and his co-conspirators.

5 "Kissed by Fire" - Season 3, Episode 5

Ygritte is one of the best female characters in Game of Thrones. Her relationship with Jon is surprisingly sweet, showing two characters who are opposites coming together out of a desire for comfort in a violent and ruthless world. Jon and Ygritte's relationship reaches its apex in the season 3 episode "Kissed by Fire," which sees them sleeping together for the first time.

Jon is one of the show's most honorable characters, so seeing him break his Night's Watch vows is surprising. However, his story is tragic and filled with more loss and bloodshed than most others. Jon deserved a few precious moments of intimate happiness with the woman who changed his life for good, even if they knew it couldn't last.

4 "Winter is Coming" - Season 1, Episode 1

Game of Thrones had one of the all-time best Pilots. "Winter Is Coming" does a brilliant job establishing the main characters, setting the main conflicts, and explaining an elaborate and politically intricate world, and it does it all in under 60 minutes.

"Winter Is Coming" is the audience's introduction to Jon, quickly establishing him as a Night's Watch-bound pariah and an honorable character with a secret ancestry that would supposedly play a major role in the story. The episode is everything Game of Thrones was at its best: tight, engaging, richly produced, and featuring a stellar ensemble of morally-ambiguous characters.

3 "Hardhome" - Season 5, Episode 8

"Hardhome" is arguably the first episode in Game of Thrones with true blockbuster quality. It features the Night's Watch's first all-out battle with the White Walker and the army of the dead at Hardhome and ends with the now-iconic shot of the Night King raising his arms and reviving the death as his wights.

RELATED: The 10 Most Evil Characters In Game Of Thrones, Ranked

Thrilling and action-packed, "Hardhome" is the first time fans see the Night King's true power and the might of his army. The episode is pivotal for Jon's story, confirming his worst fears and convincing him to abandon any political stake in the game. "Hardhome" is the point where Jon realizes the Night King and his army are the true enemies, and he must abandon pride and seek all help possible to survive the battle ahead.

2 "The Watchers on the Wall" - Season 4, Episode 9

Every ninth episode of Game of Thrones' first six seasons was a major event, blending narrative punch and emotional impact; season 4's "The Watchers on the Wall" is not the exception. The episode focuses solely on the assault at Castle Black by the Free Folk and Jon's efforts to defend the stronghold.

"The Watchers on the Wall" is the pay-off of three seasons worth of build-up. The fight is thrilling, visceral, and emotional, featuring cinema-worthy visuals and the deaths of multiple characters, including Grenn, Pyp, and Ygritte. "The Watchers on the Wall" might lack the emotional pain of the show's most harrowing episodes, but it remains a turning point in Jon's storyline as he loses some of his oldest allies and first love but regains the Night's Watch's trust.

1 "Battle of the Bastards" - Season 6, Episode 9

A top contender for the best Game of Thrones episode, "Battle of the Bastards" is among the most exhilarating hours in modern television. The plot centers on Jon's fight against the Bolton army, ending with the Starks taking back Winterfell.

"Battle of the Bastards" features the best battle in Game of Thrones and remains a modern masterpiece. In many ways, "Battle of the Bastards" is the culmination of Jon's journey for the first six seasons, leading him to become the new King in the North. Harington delivers his finest performance, a tour de force that expertly conveys Jon's despair and rage; the actor chose "Battle of the Bastards" as the episode to support his 2016 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - a bid he should've arguably won.

NEXT: The 10 Most Important Game Of Thrones Episodes, Ranked