Game of Thrones ended four years ago, but the show remains highly regarded by critics and fans despite its less-than-stellar ending. The show is still among HBO's greatest successes, and its fanbase remains active, especially with the release of House of the Dragon.

Out of the many noble houses in Game of Thrones, the Starks were the undeniable stars. The Wardens of the North suffered heavy losses throughout the show but ultimately won the great game. Game of Thrones featured many Stark-centric episodes, many of which rank among the show's best efforts thanks to their narrative impact and often harrowing moments.

10 "No One"

Season 6, Episode 8

Arya is the only Stark in "No One," but she is enough to make this an all-time great outing. The episode sees Arya have one final confrontation against the Waif, an extended chase throughout the street of Braavos that culminates with the Waif's death. Arya visits Jaqen, who congratulates her for finally becoming "no one;" however, she rebuffs him and reclaims her identity as "Arya Stark of Winterfell," departing the House of Black and White to return to Westeros.

"No One" is an action-packed hour with excellent production values and a thrilling score from Ramin Djawadi. It is also the end of Arya's storyline and the journey she began in season 1. "No One" is the perfect ending for Arya; in many ways, her character stops evolving after this episode, reduced to a deus ex machina. However, "No One" is a strong and compelling hour that makes for a cathartic ending to Arya's storyline.

9 "Mother's Mercy"

Season 5, Episode 10

Although Cersei Lannister's walk of shame is the most infamous part of the season 5 finale, "Mother's Mercy," the episode is also crucial for the Starks. Sansa escapes Winterfell with Theon's help, while Arya kills Meryn Trant but suffers the consequences after being blinded by Jaqen. Finally, Jon is betrayed by his Night's Watch brothers and left for dead in Castle Black's courtyard.

Season 5 isn't one of the best seasons in Game of Thrones, but "Mother's Mercy" is one of the best season finales. The episode is strong for the Starks, advancing their storylines for better and worse. There was uncertainty regarding their futures; would Sansa survive the cold? Would Arya stay blind? Was Jon truly dead? "Mother's Mercy" offered no answers, but it at least continued decisive breakthroughs in the family's storylines.

8 "Fire and Blood"

Season 1, Episode 10

The season 1 finale, "Fire and Blood," dealt with the immediate aftermath of Ned's death. Sansa becomes a de-facto prisoner of the Lannisters, Arya leaves King's Landing with Yoren and the Night's Watch recruits, Jon commits to the Night's Watch for good, and Robb is named King in the North by the Northern lords.

"Fire and Blood" is definitive and much-needed proof that the Starks will dominate the show's plot. Each is firmly placed at a key corner of the story, playing active and passive roles but remaining crucial to the narrative's flow. Robb gets the episode's best moment, the rousing and now-iconic sequence where the lords name him King in the North, much to his mother Catelyn's fear.

7 "The Door"

Season 6, Episode 5

Bran spends the first half of season 6 training under the Three-Eyed Raven, experiencing visions of the past and learning more about the White Walkers. Things come to a thrilling end with the episode "The Door," which sees Bran facing the Night King for the first time. As the wights attack the Three-Eyed Raven's cave, Meera escapes with Bran, who has warged into Hodor and is simultaneously experiencing the past and present.

"The Door" is among the show's best and most shocking episodes, featuring the reveal of Hodor's origin and making the end of Bran's story and the beginning of the Three-Eyed Raven's. Hodor has one of the best character arcs in Game of Thrones, and "The Door" cements him as one of the show's most tragic figures.

6 "The Children"

Season 4, Episode 10

The season 4 finale, "The Children," is a milestone for Arya and Bran. After spending two seasons with The Hound, Arya leaves him for death after he fights Brienne of Tarth. She then uses the coin Jaqen gave her in the season 2 finale and leaves Westeros for Braavos. Meanwhile, Bran reaches the Three-Eyed Raven's cave and begins his training.

"The Children" is a bittersweet episode for the Starks. Arya separates from The Hound, her complicated feelings for him preventing her from killing him. As for Bran, he loses his longtime companion, Jojen, and is crushed to learn he will never walk again. These two events are massive in Arya and Bran's stories, as they set them on the path that will ultimately turn them into the two biggest players in the show's final season.

5 "Battle of the Bastards"

Season 6, Episode 9

Game of Thrones featured many spectacular battles, but the Battle of the Bastards is arguably the best. Jon finally meets Ramsay's armor in the final battle for Winterfell, ultimately prevailing with the timely help from the Knights of the Vale. Sansa then takes her long-awaited revenge on Ramsey by feeding him to his starving hounds.

"Battle of the Bastards" is a masterpiece of modern television and one of the Starks' finest hours. After four seasons, the family recovers their ancestral seat and the North's respect. Individually, it's a great episode for Sansa, who gets her cosmic dues by killing Ramsay, and Jon, who avenges his family's tragedies. The only loser is poor Rickon, but most forget about him.

4 "Baelor"

Season 1, Episode 9

"Baelor" is the episode that changed the Starks' fates forever. In a stupid impulse, Joffrey executes Ned Stark while Sansa and Arya helplessly watch. In the Riverlands, Robb outsmarts Jaime and captures him in the Battle of the Whispering Wood.

Few episodes in Game of Thrones were as shocking as "Baelor." It killed the show's presumed protagonist and left the Starks scattered throughout Westeros with no way of reuniting. "Baelor" launched the War of the Five Kings and set the stage for the show's next four seasons, making it one of the most important episodes in Game of Thrones.

3 "The Dragon and the Wolf"

Season 7, Episode 7

The season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," is pivotal for the surviving Starks. In Winterfell, Arya and Sansa join forces against Littlefinger, executing him for his crime against their family and confirming their sisterly bond. Meanwhile, Bran confirms Jon's true parentage, revealing him as the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

"The Dragon and the Wolf" is a turning point for the Starks. It's the moment when the family closes ranks and decides to stick by each other's side despite their differences and previous misunderstandings. By having them present a united front, the episode sets the stage for the Starks' ultimate victory against their enemies, both alive and dead.

2 "The Rains of Castamere"

Season 3, Episode 9

Robb is often called the worst Stark in Game of Thrones because of his foolish mistakes. However, the character was one of the show's best warriors and an expert strategist; if only he hadn't let his desires get in the way of his duty. Robb and his army die during the now-legendary episode "The Rains of Castamere," better known as the Red Wedding.

"The Rains of Castamere" might be the most shocking episode in Game of Thrones, a mighty feat considering the show's love for brutal twists. It's harrowing and unforgettable, a tragic ending to two of the show's most complex characters. "The Rains of Castamere" was another pivotal point for the Starks, as Robb's dead left the family without male heirs, allowing the Boltons to take over Winterfell.

1 "The Iron Throne"

Season 8, Episode 6

The controversial ending to Game of Thrones remains discussed today; many defend it, and others outright detest it. However, almost everyone can agree that the show ended with a definitive win for the Starks, with Bran as King of the Six Kingdoms, Sansa as Queen in the North, and Arya as a fearsome explorer.

"The Iron Throne" is flawed and rushed, but at least the Starks get a happy ending - even Jon, who goes Beyond the Wall with the free folk. The victory might not feel earned or make much sense when looking at it in detail, but if any characters deserved to win the great game, it's the Starks.

