One of the keystones of popular culture in the 2010s was HBO's Game of Thrones. Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire books by George R. R. Martin, the show details the lives of numerous noble families split between two continents: Westeros, dominated by seven kingdoms unified under one crown, and Essos, where each city is an independent state. As everyone vies for power in an ever-changing political landscape, magic returns to the world in the form of dragons and an army of the undead.

The complicated web of political intrigue ensnared audiences thanks to the cunning of the characters and the plot's shocking twists and turns. Some of the most memorable came in the form of backstabbing and betrayals, thanks to understandable character motivations, shock value, and how it impacted the story going forward.