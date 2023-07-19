A good time has passed since Game of Thrones came to its end, but we will never stop talking about it. We've all been traumatized by the way it ended, and series creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss did drop the ball there, but they also made some right calls along the way. As the HBO hit series naturally deviated from the original George R.R. Martin books, some plot lines had to be condensed to fit the television format, resulting in major changes from the original material. Some were good, others terrible, but one of the most elegant ones is the inclusion of Olly (Brenock O'Connor).

You may remember him as the hateful boy who put the last dagger through Jon Snow's (Kit Harrington) heart in Season 5, one of the many traumas Game of Thrones put us through. Olly is present at every major event at Castle Black since his first appearance in Season 4 and is quickly taken under Jon's wing, to the point of being made his personal steward after he becomes Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. His betrayal of Jon is shocking but plays a key role in adapting the events of the books for the series adaptation without taking away any of the emotions they're supposed to convey. Let's see how Olly does this.

Olly’s Part in ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Short, but Impactful

Image via HBO

We first meet Olly in the third episode of Season 4, "Breaker of Chains", when his village just south of the Wall is raided by a group of Wildlings led by Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Styr (Yuri Kolokolnikov). His parents are killed by the Magnar of Thenn, who then tells the boy to flee to Castle Black and tell the Night's Watch about this attack as a warning. So it's pretty clear where Olly's hatred of the Wildlings comes from. That's his defining trait, despite being just a boy.

Olly is part of the series for about two seasons, living among the brothers of the Night's Watch the whole time. When he arrives at Castle Black, the Night's Watch doesn't even have a Lord Commander, as the Wildling crisis is at its height after Jeor Mormont's (James Cosmo) death, so Ser Alliser Thorne (Owen Teale) is acting Lord Commander. Jon Snow is just back from Beyond the Wall but quickly takes a liking to Olly and the boy starts to hang with him (no pun intended), Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), and the others.

The lack of actual command has the Night's Watch in shambles until Season 5 when Jon is finally elected Lord Commander. Only he and his friends really know the danger posed by the Others beyond the Wall, so in the eighth episode of Season 5, "Hardhome", he ventures beyond the Wall once again to try and convince as many Wildlings as possible to come with him into Westeros, which makes a lot of the brothers of the Night's Watch livid - they'd been fighting to keep the Wildlings out of Westeros all their lives, so what gives, Jon Snow?

All this culminates in the assassination of Jon Snow in the Season 5 finale, "Mother's Mercy". Olly is the one to give the final blow to Jon's chest, enraged that his role model turned out to be a traitor to the Night's Watch. By then, we'd seen Jon's commitment not only to the Night's Watch but to protecting the living on both sides of the Wall, but he'd been playing a game none of his brothers really understood, and Olly is the embodiment of this anti-Wildling sentiment.

How Olly Simplifies Jon's Assassination Compared to the Books

Image via HBO

As one would expect, A Song of Ice and Fire is much more complex than Game of Thrones, and the storyline happening at the Wall by that same point is no exception. This doesn't mean that one is better than the other, only that their different media call for different forms of storytelling. A television series can never be as expansive as a book series, meaning that if Game of Thrones already feels somewhat crowded, you should see the books.

About the Night's Watch plot, what we see happen over the course of five seasons in the series still isn't over in the books, and Olly simply doesn't exist. He's an original character in the series, meant to condense a much larger and slower plot into something quicker and more accessible to the viewers. Some key characters in the series have a much smaller role in the books, and vice-versa. The person who actually starts the stabbing in the books, for example, is Bowen Marsh (Michael Condron), who we barely see in the television series. He had been bitter with Jon before and even supported Janos Slynt's (Dominic Carter) campaign for Lord Commander, but they were on better terms until shortly before the assassination, with Marsh even showing respect towards Jon.

The main events are still the same, such as Jon Snow becoming Lord Commander and allowing the Wildlings safe passage to escape the Others, as well as this evoking the rage of many brothers in black. Only there are many characters involved, and many minor events that make Jon's leadership a tougher burden than in the series. Also, Stannis Baratheon's (Stephen Dillane) war against House Bolton for control over the North is much more present in Jon's mind, to the point that what triggers the outrage of his brothers in the Night's Watch isn't even Wildling-related, but Jon getting fed up with the taunting Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) puts him through and calling for an attack on the Bolton-occupied Winterfell. Jon doesn't make anyone join him, leaving it open for Night's Watch and Wildlings to decide of their own volition whether to go with him or not. The Wildlings support him, but the brothers of the Night's Watch get angry and, led by Bowen Marsh, stab him uttering the same thing: "For the Watch".

Why Olly Is an Important Addition to ‘Game of Thrones’

Image via HBO

In Game of Thrones, Olly acts as a sharper tool for the development of Jon Snow's assassination plot. It would be impossible to fit all the book subplots into the television series, as well as the many different characters. Not only that, but most of the brothers of the Night's Watch are either adults or elderly, which wouldn't carry the same weight as a boy doing the killing. The assassination is so impactful because we see Olly becoming bitter and resentful toward someone he admired once. Yes, we can understand his reasoning for doing what he did, but we can understand Jon, too, and, in the grand scheme of things, we know Jon was right.

After Jon's resurrection at the beginning of Season 6, he has to carry out the execution of those who betrayed the Lord Commander. It doesn't matter who betrayed who, what they did was the only fundamentally wrong act here, and killing in Westeros usually incurs capital punishment. Say what you about his biological parentage, Jon is every bit Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) son, so he has to carry the sentence himself, fulfilling the responsibility of looking into the eyes of the people he's about to kill. Olly is the only person who doesn't say any last words, instead just staring furiously at Jon. This is a person beyond hope of saving. A boy. Jon tried to help him and failed, there's nothing more that can be done for him. Whatever happens in the books, it's hard to imagine a more brutal end for Jon Snow.