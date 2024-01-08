Game of Thrones (2011-2019) is famously based on the currently unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R. R. Martin. While the show has become famous for its numerous complicated plotlines and hundreds of characters, things are more convoluted in its written form.

The books host hundreds more characters, all with varying importance. While some have been written out of the show easily and with little consequence, others have become fan-favorites that were sorely missed during the show's run.

10 Lady Stoneheart

First Mentioned: "A Feast of Crows"

Image via HBO

Lady Stoneheart is a zombified reincarnation of Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), who is tragically murdered by the Freys towards the end of the third season, in a devastating attack that would come to be known as the Red Wedding. While in the show, Lady Stark stayed dead, in the novels, her story is far from over. Not long after the Red Wedding, Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) finds her body floating in the river, and makes the decision to use the power of the red priest to resurrect Lady Stark in exchange for his own life. Fun fact: Beric Dondarrion is the only character in the series who died in the books long before he died in the show.

Lady Stark comes back as a half-dead husk of herself that cannot speak, but radiates anger. She seeks revenge on the Freys, and has no mercy for anyone, even her friends. She even tries to kill her friend Brienne (Gwendolyne Christie) once she discovers Brienne's friendship with Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). She is perhaps the most famous character from the novels that didn't make it to screens, which many fans disliked. On the other hand, some fans felt that they wouldn't want to see such a beloved character come back as a villain anyway.

9 Brown Ben Plumm

First Mentioned: "A Storm of Swords"

Image via HBO

Brown Ben Plumm is a Westerosi noble who meets with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) during her conquest of Slaver's Bay. After the Battle of Yunkai, Brown Ben is elected to be the leader of the Second Sons, a sellsword company following Daenerys, after their previous leader disappears. He then ends up sitting on Daenerys' war council.

However, after he learns that Daenerys is having a hard time controlling her dragons, he ultimately decides to betray her and join with the Yunkai'i that begin moving against Daenerys. However, it is apparent that Daenerys still holds a deep respect for him, as he is one of only three sellsword leaders allowed to enter Meereen when peace is declared.

8 Jon Connington

First Mentioned: "A Storm of Swords"

Image via HBO

Jon Connington is a reclusive Westerosi lord who escaped the Baratheon Rebellion and has taken to hiding in Essos. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) first encounters the man whilst on a barge travelling down the Rhoyne in the fifth novel. Jon calls himself "Grif" after the Connington family sigil, which is a griffin. He probably could have picked a more subtle alias, to be honest.

While he has only appeared in a handful of chapters, fans have come to appreciate his gruff demeanor and no-nonsense attitude. Since his appearance is minimal, it's currently unclear whether he will have a more major role to play later on.

7 Young Griff

First Mentioned: "A Dance with Dragons"

Image via HBO

Young Griff is Jon Connington's protégé who tries to pass himself off as Griff's son. He has a very striking and unique appearance, with his hair coloured a fluorescent blue using dyes from Tyrosh. However, he eventually reveals to Tyrion just who he is: his real name is Aegon Targaryen V, the secret son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding), and the heir to the Iron Throne. Young Griff is obviously just an alias, and his hair is dyed blue to disguise the pale hair that is the trademark of the Targaryens. This comes as quite the bombshell for fans, as he drops this game-changing information so casually.

However, not all are convinced of this claim's legitimacy. Sure, he is the right age to be Rhaegar's secret son. But why does he only show up in the fifth novel? Could it be that he's not a Targaryen at all, and Jon Connington somehow got it wrong? Until the series concludes, there's no way of knowing for sure.

6 Penny

First Mentioned: "A Storm of Swords"

Image via HBO

Penny is a circus performer who first appears at Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) wedding. She, like Tyrion, has dwarfism, and her act is to joust pigs with other little people. Tyrion stumbles across her by chance in the Free Cities, and the two eventually begin travelling together.

Penny, however, begins to deeply love Tyrion. In fact, she's the only woman in the series who really and truly does love him and isn't interested in him for their own personal gain, or because they're a prostitute being paid to love him. Sadly, Tyrion is too hung up on his deceased ex-wife (who was also a prostitute) to see that Penny loves him for who he is.

5 Victarion Greyjoy

First Mentioned: "A Game of Thrones"

Image via HBO

Victarion Greyjoy is the brother of Euron (Pilou Asbæk), Balon (Patrick Malahide) and Aeron Greyjoy (Michael Feast), the latter of whom is commonly known as "Damphair." This also makes Victarion the uncle of Theon (Alfie Allen) and Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), although Yara is called "Asha" in the books. After Euron murders Balon, the Lord of the Iron Islands, and usurps the salt throne, Victarion and Asha lead a rebellion against him.

Victarion isn't seen super often, but when he is, he's quite the force to be reckoned with. He is commonly seen boarding Euron's ships and going absolutely berserk on his raiders with a battleaxe. He is one of the few Greyjoys that the audience actually roots for right from the beginning. It's a real shame he wasn't included in the series, as his brutish fighting style would have been great eye candy. Plus, it would have been nice to see Asha/Yara actually fight alongside a family member for once whilst Theon is in captivity at WInterfell.

4 Patchface

First Mentioned: "A Clash of Kings"

Image via HBO

Patchface is quite a mysterious character that has become a base for dozens of fan theories. He is commonly seen hanging out with Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram). He is a jester, and earns his name due to the red and green motley painted across his face. Though he sings and dances around a lot, some of the things he says can be quite unsettling.

He frequently repeats chants about people at the bottom of the sea, as well as potential prophecies. Normally, some might dismiss him as just hamming it up for Shireen or as being drunk or something, but the accuracy of some of his statements in regards to the lore of the series has made many fans wonder exactly what he knows and how he knows it. The problem is that many characters choose to ignore him since they consider him a simpleton. This is due to his memory loss, his ability to only speak in rhymes, as well as his tics and odd manner of walking. Still, many fans think he is much smarter than he lets on, which is what makes him so interesting.

3 Ser Osmund Kettleblack

First Mentioned: "A Clash of Kings"

Image via HBO

Ser Osmund Kettleblack, along with his two brothers, Osney and Osfryd, become knights of the Kingsguard in the fourth and fifth novels. While Jaime is away, the Kettleblacks, (though mostly Ser Osmund) serve as Queen Cersei's (Lena Headey) sexual partners.

While Cersei's POV chapters show that she thinks the Kettleblacks are stupid, she keeps them around for the simple fact that they are part of the Kingsguard, and getting a position there is no easy feat. Besides the fact that she finds them sexually gratifying. All in all, they serve as a reminder that Cersei is an unfaithful romantic partner, and her infidelity with the Kettleblacks eventually becomes one of the sins that condemns her to her walk of shame.

2 Arianne Martell

First Mentioned: "A Game of Thrones"

Image via HBO

Arianne Martell is the main subject of the so-called "Dorne Arc," which was not well-received in both the series and the novels. Many find it to be a boring bit of filler, despite the two versions of it being vastly different. The plot behind this arc is the Lannisters' efforts to get the Princess Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free) out of Dorne and back to King's Landing, despite her betrothal to Trystane Martell (Toby Sebastian).

While in the show, it is Ser Jaime that goes to rescue her, in the novels, it is Arianne Martell, a Princess of Dorne who seeks to smuggle Myrcella across the desert. Unfortunately, her attempt at doing so is less than successful, and she finds herself locked in a tower for the few chapters that she appears in. While not many people enjoyed the Dorne Arc at all, it was certainly better in the book than in the show. Plus, Arianne is a rare character in the series who actually seems legitimately kind and means well.

1 Quentyn Martell

First Mentioned: "A Game of Thrones"

Image via HBO

Quentyn Martell appears in the fifth and most recent novel. He and Arianne are part of the Martell family, of which fan-favourite character Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) comes from. He arrives in Meereen hoping to wed Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Of course, she isn't exactly interested, but that doesn't stop Quentyn from trying. Many refer to him as the Frog Prince due to his appearance. While this may be a cruel jab, he more than earns the name in terms of intellect, as he makes a pretty stupid decision that ultimately leads to his own death. He certainly has the wits of a frog, that's for sure.

His grand scheme to make Daenerys fall for him is to earn the trust of her dragons. His hope is that once the dragons trust him, Daenerys will see that he's not so bad and will fall in love with him. Naturally, this ends with the dragons escaping their pen, and with Quentyn ending up as nothing more than a pile of ash on the ground. The things we do for love...

Watch on Amazon

KEEP READING: 10 Greatest Battles from 'Game of Thrones,' Ranked