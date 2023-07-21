After we met and witnessed the gruesome death of Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) in Game of Thrones, everyone was excited about the story that would take us to his homeland of Dorne. We're talking about the Red Viper, a deadly character that left us entranced whenever on screen, and we've heard he comes from a place where everyone is like him. It couldn't go wrong, right? Well, it turns out that in David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' series, Dorne is almost as silly a place as Camelot in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, barely worth the visit at all.

But it shouldn't have been like that, at least not according to the original George R.R. Martin books. Although in A Song of Ice and Fire, the Dornish plot is still unfinished, it already shows much more promise than in the HBO hit series because of one single character that was excluded from the television adaptation: Arianne Martell. She's the niece of Oberyn and heir to Dorne, and just as hot-headed and enticing as her venomous uncle, being the main Dornish point-of-view character in the books. In Game of Thrones, some of her actions are transferred to Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), but her absence is symptomatic of how watered-down Dorne really was.

Who Is Arianne Martell and Why Is She Important in ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’?

Every generation seems to be shaped by its own traumatic events, and Arianne Martell is no different. House Martell still holds a grudge against the Lannisters for the violent and brutal murders of Elia Martell and her two infant children decades after. Oberyn had his chance at avenging them and lost, his death now added to Aryanne's own desire for revenge. She's the heir to the throne of Dorne being Prince Doran's (Alexander Siddig) eldest child (there's no priority between male or female heirs in Dorne).

She also thinks her father, who's the oldest brother to both Elia and Oberyn, is too light on the Lannisters even after they killed both his siblings, so she decides to act on it. Arianne's plans seem a little farfetched at first, but we respect her for taking action: she wanted to have Myrcella Baratheon (Nell Tiger Free) crowned Queen of the Seven Kingdoms based on Dornish law, with her brother and Myrcella's betrothed Trystane (Toby Sebastian) being her consort. She does all this to protect her birthright as heir to Dorne, because she fears her father will replace her with her youngest brother, Quentyn Martell, after she read half an old letter in which Doran told Quentyn so. The plan backfires spectacularly, though, and Myrcella almost dies, resulting in Arianne being locked up in a tower with no contact with the outside world until her father finally let her in on the Martell plan for the Iron Throne.

What Is the Dornish Plot?

Doran always had plans for Arianne, but never told her about them because of her rebellious nature. She was to marry Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd), Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) older brother, and become his Queen, with Quentyn to inherit Dorne. But after Viserys' died in Essos, Doran had to shift his plans, sending Quentyn to Meereen to try and marry Daenerys, with Arianne inheriting Dorne as she wanted. Myrcella's near death also affected his plans, but luckily Myrcella was innocent enough to trust and believe them. Meanwhile, the Lannisters are trying to keep the Martells in place by sending them the skull of none other than Ser Gregor Clegane himself (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), who killed both Elia and Oberyn. Also, no one is aware yet, but Quentyn is killed by Daenerys' dragons Rhaegal and Viserion in Meereen, after he attempted to tame them in order to impress her.

Arianne's plotline is still open, of course, but the first chapters of The Winds of Winter that George R.R. Martin released so far indicate that her story may take another unexpected turn. In the books, Prince Aegon Targaryen, one of Elia Martell's children, is allegedly alive, kept hidden in Essos by his father Rhaegar's (Wilf Scolding) best friend, Jon Connington, until old enough to return to Westeros and claim the Iron Throne. Young Aegon arrives with the Golden Company, a mercenary company formed by Westerosi exiles who pledged loyalty to him, and quickly takes Storm's End, the seat of House Baratheon. So far, it's known only that Arianne is on her way to meet this new mysterious contender to the Iron Throne and find the truth of what's really going on with this.

The Dornish Plot Had To Change for ‘Game of Thrones’

By now, it's clear that Arianne isn't really a great political strategist, seen as her plans were cut short so quickly, but she is indeed a good negotiator and well-versed in intriguing. For example, she swayed Myrcella's protector, Ser Arys Oakheart, and articulated her plot with a few key Dornish lords, too (who were probably the ones to betray her to Prince Doran, but still). This level of plotting could've been useful in Game of Thrones to build an actual engaging plot for Dorne in Season 5, instead of the one we got.

As we know, in the series Arianne doesn't exist, and Dorne is not nearly as complex and nuanced. Prince Doran is a spineless excuse for a leader, who has no problem in accepting the deaths of his siblings, and it's Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes - Oberyn's bastard daughters - who try to stand up to the Lannisters by assassinating Myrcella Baratheon. The whole plot, in fact, is not even about Dorne, but about Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) embracing his role as the de facto husband to Cersei (Lena Headey) and father to Myrcella and Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman). In the books, Jaime never even goes to Dorne and is dealing with the Siege of Riverrun at this point in the story.

It's true that Game of Thrones had the challenge of trying to fit too many characters and plot lines into a much smaller space if compared to the books, so it's natural that some of them should be sacrificed. But Arianne's plotting skills are what could've made Dorne an actually compelling arc in the series. Ellaria assassinating Myrcella is an adaptation of sorts of the plan Arianne had in the books, but it lacks a lot of profundity, in the sense that it's a straight act of revenge that ultimately dooms Dorne. If written carefully and correctly, Arianne could've taken her place in the series, too, and acted like a Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) for the South, but without the malice, and antagonizing Cersei herself.

Unfortunately, by that point in Season 5 Benioff and Weiss had already run out of original material written by George R.R. Martin, and had to fit what remained in the story into just a few episodes, which brought us to this unsatisfying conclusion to the Dornish plot. Ellaria goes on rule Dorne and joins Daenerys' cause, and ultimately dies at the hand of Cersei, and the fiercest country of the Seven Kingdoms just wanes into obscurity without a proper resolution of its stories. Arianne had the potential of making is as dangerous for the Iron Throne as the North, but that's an ending we can only see in the books now - if we ever do, of course.