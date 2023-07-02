The decision to end Game of Thrones with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as the king was met with a furious backlash. In retrospect, however, it feels like an apt decision that was tarred for its association with a messy season. It's natural for staunch fans to rage when their beloved show stabs them with a subpar story. And by all accounts the finale to Game of Thrones did disappoint. But It's only after the rage subsides can you truly begin to appreciate the morsel of greatness buried under a platter of rubbish. Now, four years after the show has ended and discourses slamming the show silenced, an impartial second look at Bran’s ascension to the throne reveals that it was not only justified but perhaps the only fitting conclusion to the epic saga.

Bran Was The Only Choice That Made Sense

By the end of the two devastating wars, there are only a handful of characters left. It should be easy to narrow down the candidate for a king, except there isn't anyone you can neatly envision becoming a king or queen. All of them have a jaggedness to their personality, background or ambitions that makes them unfit to rule. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) would have been the obvious choice, despite the countless complaints about him not wanting it, but he would have been too obvious and straightforward a choice for a twisted show like Game of Thrones. And of course, there's the whole issue of him murdering Daenerys and the Unsullied wanting his head for it. Arya (Maisie Williams) didn't go through arduous training as a faceless assassin to spend her years sitting on a fancy chair. She was never really meant to rule, so she goes out to explore the world, providing a befitting continuation to her arc.

Sansa (Sophie Turner) was never interested in ruling the seven kingdoms, she only ever wanted one. This is true for all the Starks in general. Even Robb's (Richard Madden) campaign wasn't aiming at the Iron Throne, he just wanted independence for the North. And lest we forget, there must always be a Stark in Winterfell, so, instead of contending for the throne, she only requests autonomy, which is granted. The rest of the lords and ladies — Yara (Gemma Whelan), Edmure (Michael McGarry), Sam (John Bradley West) etc. — similarly lacked a compelling story. They weren’t properly fleshed out either to justify their ascension to the throne.

We have to admit, though, Tyrion was a strong contender for the throne. He is kind, clever and a fan-favorite, but for all his charm and aptitude, he lacks the gravitas of a king, making the Westerosi subjects reluctant to his rule. Though he gained the shrewdness of politics and ruling from his father, Tyrion couldn't capture the weightiness that would command respect and fear, which are merely optics, of course, but a necessary facade. And this leaves us only with Bran. As Tyrion argued, rather convincingly, that what unites the people isn’t gold, flags or kingdoms, but stories. And Bran has an amazing story, one that’s reminiscent of the lores from the Age of Heroes, the formative years for the continent of Westeros. As a “cripple” boy who grows up to be the Three-eyed Raven, Bran is essentially a demi-god. Now that he holds supernatural powers that’s ineffable to normal people, Bran gets deified to an unassailable status, making his reign impossible to dispute.

Bran’s Kinghood Marks A New Beginning For Westeros

For the better part of its history, Westeros has always been a war-torn continent. Much of its tragic history is a direct result of monarchial disputes, with sons, daughters and nephews of rulers fighting for the crown. But Bran’s reign instantly breaks the wheel and promises to usher in an era of competent rulers who won’t bungle their duties as kings and queens. Bran operates on a level that goes beyond petty human concerns. Granted that his powers do make him resemble a super intelligent AI more than a human being, but it does ensure that mortal concerns of greed, creed and power don't ever cloud his judgment. From the onset Game of Thrones has taught us that power corrupts, emphasizing the point with the dark turn of Daenerys. But Bran, by the nature of his Three-eyed Raven-ness, is incorruptible. And with his dispassion comes immense knowledge that Bran could use to make the best possible decisions for his subjects. His powers also gives him access to all the back alley plots and brothel conspiracies that have long sowed seeds of chaos into the kingdom, making Bran immune to betrayals and efficient at quashing stratagems. Moreover, Bran has assembled a fit and humble (except Bronn, perhaps) group of people who want to carry out their duties in all earnestness. The brief glimpse inside the very first small council meeting suggested that Bran would leave the nitty-gritty of ruling to his aides while he himself focuses on the larger picture issues like locating the last surviving dragon.

Bran’s Ascension To Throne Feels Poetic

Yet, crowning Bran was one of the most divisive decisions in Game of Thrones, and there’s a good reason why. The logos behind Bran ending up as the king is iron-clad, but what betrays the narrative is its pathos. While the conclusion made sense, the set-up to it was lacking, which is why the decision feels unsatisfactory at some level. In the earlier seasons, the show took its time with Bran, allowing his character to mature and develop unhurriedly. But towards the latter seasons, the narrative felt rushed, and his importance dwarfed by the pressing politics and war taking place inside the wall. And not to mention, he went missing for the entirety of Season 5 which led to an abrupt disconnect to his character. Even when he returned as the Three-eyed Raven, his powers were explored in a very shallow manner, and he was devoid of any personality, making it difficult for viewers to connect with him.

Still, there was a sense of comforting unity watching broken Bran become Bran the Broken. The very first episode of the show was about Bran, and how he fell off that tower. It was the catalyst event that eventually culminated in the War of the Five Kings, giving us a raven-eye look into the fascinating politics of Westeros. While white walkers and dragons are a big part of the show’s appeal, Game of Thrones was the most elegant when it engaged in plots and politics. So, ending the show with Bran as the king had a circular vibe to it and ascribed poetic undertones to the story.