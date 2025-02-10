These days, fans should be familiar with many points in Westerosi history. Not only is there Game of Thrones, but House of the Dragon explores a different timeframe in the Seven Kingdoms, and later this year, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will take on another generation. While each story offers something different, they are, in some ways, the same. George R. R. Martin often uses the extensive history of his world to foreshadow his storylines. For proof, just look at the similarities between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, from the royal family's bastards trying to pass as legitimate heirs to a former Hand of the King helping his daughter crown her children. These parallels are used so often that, even once Game of Thrones passes the books, the series shows history repeating itself, like Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) becoming King over his older brother (cousin?) Jon (Kit Harington). Their situation reflects that of two Targaryen princes 90 years before, who will be important to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Bran Stark Taking Jon Snow's Throne Is a Repeat of House Targaryen History
