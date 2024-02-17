The Big Picture Brian Cox turned down an opportunity to appear in Game of Thrones because his character would have been killed off early on.

Cox's hesitation to join the show is understandable given its challenging production and uncertain future.

Cox also turned down roles in the Harry Potter franchise and Pirates of the Caribbean films, but found success in Succession .

While the legacy of Game of Thrones remains a divisive one given the controversial conclusion to the eighth and final season, one agreed upon quality of the legendary fantasy show is the strength of its ensemble. While the show’s writing certainly took a dramatic dip in quality as it reached its later seasons, none of the fault could be blamed on the excellent cast, all of whom saw their characters through to the bitter end. Although Game of Thrones served as a breakout project for many young stars, including Kit Haringon, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Richard Madden, the series also featured many industry veterans whose experience added gravitas to them playing older characters. While the first season could have featured an appearance by Succession’s Logan Roy himself, Brian Cox actually turned down the opportunity to appear on Game of Thrones.

Brian Cox Almost Played Robert Baratheon

It goes without saying that Game of Thrones was one of the most ambitious television projects in history, and not just because of the excessive budget needed to bring to life the massive dragons and iconic action sequences. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss had to turn the dense worldbuilding of George R.R. Martin’s beloved source material into a compelling drama series that had an entire fictional history established. Due to the many references to the history of Westeros in the first season, the relationship between King Robert Baratheon and Lord Eddard Stark was among the most important aspects that the adaptation needed to nail. Their references to Robert’s Rebellion and the fall of the Mad King were instrumental in explaining how Westeros had developed under the rule of different dynasties.

The series had to take an interesting gamble, as both Robert and Ned were destined to die by the end of the first season, thus setting up the conflict that would consume the entire show. Despite their limited screen time, Mark Addy and Sean Bean delivered phenomenal performances as Robert and Ned, respectively. While Ned’s chivalrous nature and merits as a paternal figure were well-suited to Bean’s strengths as an actor, Addy had a much more challenging task with his role as Robert. While Robert isn’t as inherently villainous as his wife, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), he’s clearly ill-suited to sit on the Iron Throne and incompetent as a leader. It’s due to the mistakes made by Robert that Westeros is allowed to fall into a state of chaos and warfare.

While Addy’s had an impressive resume prior to Game of Thrones that included The Full Monty and A Knight’s Tale, he wasn’t the only acclaimed British actor in the running to play Robert. Although he was offered what would have been a significant role in the first season, Brian Cox turned down the opportunity to appear in Game of Thrones because it reportedly didn’t pay enough. Cox revealed that he was unenthused about playing a character that was killed so early on within the story, as he would not have the benefit of being a recurring character. Also citing his unfamiliarity with the source material, Cox revealed that he had never read Game of Thrones, and still hadn’t seen a single episode despite the show's success.

Brian Cox Would Have Changed ‘Game of Thrones'

While his comments about the pay dispute are amusing, Cox’s hesitation to join the first season of Game of Thrones is not without merit. Game of Thrones had a notoriously challenging production, as an entire pilot had already been shot and scrapped before the show aired in 2011. The series’ scope and scale were unprecedented, as a fantasy epic with such intricate worldbuilding had never been attempted before on television. Given that HBO had a history of cancelling ambitious, acclaimed genre shows like Deadwood and Rome, it’s understandable that many acting veterans were skeptical about joining the production.

While it certainly would have been interesting to see him interact with Bean, Cox would have brought a very different energy to Robert compared to Addy’s portrayal. Cox has earned acclaim throughout his career for playing ruthless villains like X2’s William Stryker and Manhunter’s Hannibal Lector, so it’s easy to imagine him playing up the more malevolent qualities within Robert. However, Addy was able to show a jovial side of Robert, particularly in his friendly interactions with Ned. While Robert is certainly guilty of evil actions, such as the attempted assassination of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), his political ineptitude is what makes him vulnerable. Ultimately, Robert is merely a pawn in a larger scheme, and he has to pay the ultimate price for his incompetence.

Although Cox objected to being killed off so early in the series, Robert’s death is one of the most important moments in Game of Thrones history. His death leads to the ascension of his bastard son, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), the execution of Ned Stark, and the beginning of the War of the Five Kings. Despite his limited screen time, Robert’s actions have significant ramifications throughout the rest of the show.

What Roles Did Brian Cox Turn Down?

Game of Thrones wasn’t the only famous franchise that Cox almost appeared in, as he was also considered for the roles of Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter franchise and Governor Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Cox admitted that his friend Brendan Gleeson was “much better than I would have been” as Harry Potter’s grumpy Defense Against The Dark Arts teacher. He also stated that the Pirates of the Caribbean role was the film’s “most thankless,” and would have prevented him from appearing in more passion projects in the interim.

While it's interesting that he had such frequent brushes with major properties, Cox earned the role of his career when he joined the cast of Succession. Although he’s an actor who is often relegated to supporting roles, Cox got the chance to play the ostensible lead of Succession, and earned serious acclaim for his performance. Succession’s four seasons are cited as among the best in television history, and Cox’s excellent performance is a major reason why.

All episodes of Game of Thrones is streaming on Max in the U.S.

