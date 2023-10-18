The Big Picture Bronn's character in Game of Thrones was originally supposed to have a smaller role, with Ser Ilyn Payne having more screen time and action.

Wilko Johnson, the actor who played Ser Ilyn Payne, was a famous musician before his acting role and had to leave the series due to a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Bronn takes Ser Ilyn Payne's place as Jaime's sparring partner and becomes a trusted friend to both Jaime and Tyrion, leading to iconic moments like the Loot Train Attack. In the books, Bronn's role is shorter, but he still achieves nobility and lives a quiet life.

Everyone who watches Game of Thrones ends up eventually having a soft spot for Bronn (Jerome Flynn). He's the mercenary who befriends and follows Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) around since Season 1 and ultimately becomes part of the Small Council of King Bran Stark (Isaac Hampstead-Wright) at the end of the series. He is one of the fans' favorite characters in the series, doing dirty work for the Lannisters but always making time to speak his mind, have a pint of ale, and get into all sorts of mischief. But it wasn't always supposed to be so. Originally, Bronn would have a much smaller part in the series, and, someone with much fewer words and much more menacing would be in his place. You may remember Ser Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson) from hearing his name whenever Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) would recite her kill list. He was one of her top priorities in the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, up there with the likes of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). He's the person who swings the sword that beheads Ned Stark (Sean Bean) at the end of Season 1, and he's always staring daggers at anyone who comes close enough to him, especially Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Much of the action that Bronn sees throughout the series would originally belong to Ser Ilyn, and that changed due to a sad reason, but one with a surprising ending.

Wilko Johnson, Who Plays Ser Ilyn Payne, Had To Leave ‘Game of Thrones’ Due to Illness

Image via HBO

There are two major characteristics that make Ser Ilyn Payne stand out immediately in any crowd. First, his terrifying appearance - huge figure, bald head, thick eyebrows, and piercing looks, as if he were always ready to behead someone. And, second, the fact that he's mute intensifies this frightening presence as if he were death personified. What's surprising about this character is that the actor who portrayed Ser Ilyn was actually one of the coolest, funniest, and sweetest people, Wilko Johnson.

Ser Ilyn was actually Johnson's first and only acting role, but he was already famous for being one of the most celebrated musicians and guitarists in British rock 'n' roll. He played with a band called Dr. Feelgood, and his distinctive technique as a guitar player made his sound unique - he used no picks to play, only his fingers, so he was often able to perform both base and lead guitar at the same time. He always collaborated with other British rock legends, especially The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey. He was discovered by the Game of Thrones casting directors for his part in Oil City Confidential, a documentary about Dr. Feelgood. Johnson even joked about Ser Ilyn being the perfect part for him: "They said they wanted somebody really sinister who went around looking daggers at people before killing them. That made it easy. Looking daggers at people is what I do all the time, it’s like second nature to me."

Johnson played Ser Ilyn between 2011 and 2012, but, in January 2013, he was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, forcing him to leave his career as a musician and as an actor. He elected not to do chemotherapy or undergo any treatment for his condition and spent what he thought would be his last months of life playing music. He left Game of Thrones then, leaving a much more substantial part for Jerome Flynn and Bronn. But as fate would have it, it was later found that his condition was way less severe than anticipated and that his cancer was not only treatable but also removable. This whole journey is depicted in the 2015 documentary The Ecstasy of Wilko Johnson, which is surprisingly uplifting. He died in November 2022 having never resumed his acting career or the role of Ser Ilyn Payne.

When Does Bronn Take Ser Ilyn’s Place in ‘Game of Thrones’?

Image via HBO

While Wilko Johnson's story is certainly extraordinary and definitely worth a look, his absence from Game of Thrones made way for a much more interesting character than Ser Ilyn Payne to take his place, which is Bronn. We meet him in early Season 1 when Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) captures Tyrion Lannister and takes him to her sister Lysa Arryn's (Kate Dickie) domain, the Eyrie. He immediately grabs our attention by championing Tyrion in his trial by combat at the Vale, when he throws the Arryn champion through the Moon Door, and delivers a killer comeback when Lysa says he "fights with no honor." "No. He did," he says, pointing at the chasm below, referencing his fallen enemy. Classic Bronn.

The moment when Bronn takes Ser Ilyn Payne's place for good happens in Season 4 after Jaime has his right hand cut off in Season 3 and has to learn how to fight all over again. In A Song of Ice and Fire, Jaime goes back to practice with Ser Ilyn, as the mute executioner could never tell anyone about Jaime's weaknesses. In Game of Thrones, though, Wilko Johnson had already left the series when we got to this point of the story, so creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had to get creative to fill this hole. So Jaime gets Bronn to practice with him and pays the sellsword enough to buy his discretion, too. This turned out to be a genius play because Bronn never plays fair with his opponents but does respect money, and Jaime needed someone he could trust in King's Landing.

Naturally, Bronn becomes a trusted friend to Jaime just like he became to Tyrion. His getting along with the Lannister brothers is a perfect plot point, because they are all terrible people with a conscience. They develop together as characters and, honestly, Game of Thrones is all the better for it, because Bronn's banter with both Tyrion and Jaime is excellent. It's thanks to him replacing Ser Ilyn Payne that we get iconic moments like the Loot Train Attack in Season 7, in which Bronn and Jaime fight the Dothraki forces of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in one of the series' best battle sequences. We also get silly things like the Dornish arc in Season 5, but we can't have it perfect every time with Game of Thrones.

Bronn’s Part in the Books Is Much Shorter Than in ‘Game of Thrones’

Image via HBO

The turning point in Bronn's trajectory in Game of Thrones is indeed Season 4, but that doesn't mean that his part before that wasn't equally important. In fact, everything that happened to him up until then is mostly the same in George R.R. Martin's novels. He still follows Tyrion around as his hired sword for protection, and their relationship goes on mostly the same way, too, from the trial by combat at the Eyrie to the Battle of Blackwater Bay at the end of Season 2, when Tyrion protects King's Landing from the forces of Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane). The biggest difference is that Bronn is never made Commander of the City Watch, Ser Jacelyn Bywater takes the job instead.

Both in the series and the books, Bronn is matched for marriage with Lollys Stokeworth (Elizabeth Cadwallader), achieving his much-sought nobility status and becoming Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, and that's when his path differs in the books. He values a lot the nobility he stumbled upon in life, and, just like in Game of Thrones, refuses Tyrion's second call to be his champion in a trial by combat against Ser Gregor Clegane, the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), knowing it means certain death.

From then on, Bronn is never seen again in the books but is still remembered fondly by Tyrion when he begins his journey in Essos. He leads a quiet life at Stokeworth, close to King's Landing, and that makes Cersei Lannister constantly weary that he might be up to something even after Tyrion's exile, and she becomes livid when he names his first son with Lollys after Tyrion. She devises a whole plot to have him and Lollys both killed, but it backfires, and, instead, Lollys ascends to the position of Lady Stokeworth with Bronn as her Lord. Typical Bronn, but we'd still much rather see him fighting and bantering with Jaime and Tyrion in Game of Thrones than living quietly in A Song of Ice and Fire, right?