Targaryens' immunity to fire is likely a fabrication from the Doctrine of Exceptionalism and something brought over from when they were Valyrian dragon lords.

Daenerys Targaryen is the only Targaryen with actual invulnerability to fire that we have seen so far, and this is something that is unique to her. Other Targaryens who have tested their fireproof claims have met deadly ends.

Fire and blood. Those are the words of House Targaryen, as well as the dreadful combination that they impose upon anyone who dares confront them and their dragons in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones — even if it's one of their own. In the epic battle at Rook's Rest in House of the Dragon, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is severely burned after his brother, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), rains dragonfire on him. The scene was especially surprising since most of us remember that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) faced fire head-on many times in Game of Thrones and emerged unscathed in all of them. So which is it? Can fire actually kill a dragon?

Rumors of House Targaryen's Immunity to Fire Stem From Multiple Factors

One of the most interesting aspects of House of the Dragon is how it explores the relationship between dragons and their riders. Dragons themselves are often perceived as gods by the smallfolk, and House Targaryen itself also displays a lot of respect for them. In the A Song of Ice and Fire books, dragons are often described as being "fire made flesh," so taming those beasts to the point of being able to ride them must be something extraordinary, too, right?

The idea that Targaryens are invulnerable to fire is actually a consequence of many factors. In principle, they are just as flammable as any other person, but there was an effort in the past to make their abilities seem a cut above those of regular people. An agreement between the Crown and the Faith of the Seven a few decades before the events of House of the Dragon sought to review how members of House Targaryen were perceived by their subjects. The Doctrine of Exceptionalism established them as being closer to gods than to ordinary people, having some supernatural abilities that would justify any trespassing of the laws of humans. The idea that they can claim dragons is part of those abilities, which has been exaggerated to the point of claiming that Targaryens are naturally heat-resistant.

Their supposed invulnerability to fire also stems from House Targaryen's Valyrian origins. Old Valyria was located on top of a chain of volcanoes known as the Fourteen Flames, and the dragonlords back then were also known to have magical abilities. Even after the Targaryens moved to Westeros, they settled on Dragonstone, a volcanic island where they resided with their dragons. The Targaryens thrived in this environment, which might imply some comfort with heat, though this is more environmental than physiological. It may be that they can withstand more heat than the average person. Still, their origins and the Doctrine of Exceptionalism greatly inflated the rumors about their powers, except for one Targaryen.

Only Daenerys Targaryen Seems To Have Some Actual Invulnerability to Fire

Seeing Aegon get burned in House of the Dragon was surprising because, up until that point, we had very strong memories of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Even in Daemon's (Matt Smith) vision in the Season 2 finale, "The Queen Who Ever Was," she briefly makes an appearance in an iconic moment, when, in the first season finale of Game of Thrones, named "Fire and Blood," Daenerys survives the funeral pyre made for Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). It's a moment where she proves her status as an extraordinary person for having resisted fire unscathed, and for her dragon eggs hatching in the process. The same thing happens in Season 6, Episode 4, "The Book of the Stranger," when she burns all the Dothraki khals.

What gives away Daenerys' invulnerability to fire is her iconic line: "Fire can't kill a dragon." She says it in Season 1, Episode 6, "A Golden Crown," when her brother, Viserys (Harry Lloyd), dies after having a bucket of molten gold dropped on his head by Khal Drogo. What Daenerys really means with this line is a nasty comeback at Viserys, who always bullied her by saying that if she didn't do what he wanted, it would make him angry and that it would "wake the dragon," and he would beat her. Daenerys was pointing out that Viserys was no dragon at all, and that he was quite weak.

But Daenerys is a dragon herself. Her invulnerability to heat and fire is unique even among other Targaryens, and serves to consolidate her position as a key character in Game of Thrones. She is one of the best candidates for the role of Prince That Was Promised, something that is explored all throughout her journey from a scared young girl to all the titles she holds later, including "The Unburnt." On the other hand, there are many examples of Targaryens who thought they were invulnerable like she is but met a much more deadly fate.

Many Other Targaryens in History Believed They Could Not Be Burned — And Died

Aegon being burned is a sad moment in House of the Dragon, regardless of the circumstances of war that put him against other beloved characters. It's particularly sad because even his dragon, Sunfyre, got his wings severely burned, too, so fire can affect even dragons themselves. After the Dance of the Dragons, though, this part of history is gradually forgotten, as House Targaryen seeks to maintain their status as gods, and many members of the family pay a high price for literally playing with fire.

There are two emblematic examples of how the Targaryens became obsessed with fire after losing their dragons and how this obsession proved dangerous to them. First, Aerion Brightflame, who had a reputation for being cruel, arrogant, and increasingly unstable. In 232 AC, during a particularly intense moment of madness or delusion, Aerion consumed a large amount of wildfire, a highly volatile and flammable substance. It burns with a fierce, green flame and is known for being almost impossible to extinguish once ignited. Aerion believed it would allow him to transform into a dragon, a creature immune to fire and heat. However, instead of undergoing any miraculous transformation, Aerion suffered an excruciating death. The wildfire consumed him from within, burning him alive.

The second is Daenerys' father, King Aerys II (David Rintoul), known as the Mad King. He was also obsessed with fire, and used to burn his adversaries, and even ignited Robert's Rebellion by doing so to the heads of House Stark. At the end of the war, during the fall of King's Landing, Aerys instructed his Hand of the King, the pyromancer Rossart, to burn the whole city; he believed that by doing so, he would be reborn as a dragon. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), a member of the Kingsguard and Aerys' personal guard, was present in the throne room during those final moments. Recognizing the imminent danger and knowing that thousands of innocent lives were at risk, Jaime acted decisively and killed both Rossart and Aerys. Jaime lives with the dishonorable title of "Kingslayer," even though he saved King's Landing from a Targaryen's not-so-uncommon obsession with fire.

