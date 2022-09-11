HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been a smash hit with fans and critics since its premiere on August 21, 2022.

Since the original premiere of Game of Thrones back in 2011, the cast list only continued to grow and become more impressive with each season. It’s only natural to wonder what the cast members have been doing since the series finale in 2019. There are a lot of characters in Game of Thrones, so this list will mostly be limited to those with the most screen time.

Let’s take a look at what projects some cast members of Game of Thrones have been working on and what to expect from them next!

Related:'House of the Dragon' Titles Tease Just the Right Amount of 'Game of Thrones' Nostalgia

Image via HBO

Maisie Williams made her first big debut when she was cast as the strong-spirited and feisty younger daughter of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). Her character was such a hit that baby girls named “Arya” skyrocketed in the U.S., going from number 711 to 92 in popularity. “What’s West of Westeros” for Masie Williams?

Since laying down her sword, “Needle,” Williams has joined the extended Marvel Comic Universe in the X-Men franchise spinoff, The New Mutants. She also had a role in the FX miniseries Pistol, a docu-drama about the band The Sex Pistols. The series aired on May 31 and is available to stream on Hulu.

Sansa Stark - Sophie Turner

Image via HBO

Sansa Stark was the elder daughter of Ned Stark, and while she didn’t actively cause any trouble like her younger sister, Arya, she certainly found herself in perilous situations. Her character wasn’t very popular initially, because of her meek and demure personality, but towards the end of the series, she transformed into a powerful female lead.

Like her Game of Thrones sister, Sophie Turner also joined the X-Men franchise in 2016 as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and reprised the role in 2019 in Dark Phoenix.

More recently, she has stepped into the shoes of Margaret Ratliff in the HBO Max miniseries, The Staircase. The show is a docu-drama about the investigation and subsequent trials surrounding the suspected homicide of Kathleen Peterson, Margaret’s adoptive mother. The Staircase premiered on HBO Max on May 5th and all episodes are now available to stream on that platform.

Robb Stark - Richard Madden

Image via HBO

Richard Madden was a very promising “King of the North" as his character Robb Stark. Unfortunately, (thanks to George R. R. Martin, the author of the original novels), his character was killed off at the end of the third season.

Fortunately, that opened up Madden’s availability for other acting gigs, such as John Reid, the manipulative manager of Elton John (Taron Egerton) in the 2019 biopic Rocketman. Like his younger Stark sisters, he also joined the MCU in 2021 as Ikaris in Eternals, which is available to watch on Disney+.

Jon Snow - Kit Harington

Image via HBO

There seems to be a theme here with Game of Thrones alumni joining the MCU because Kit Harington was also in Eternals alongside his former half-brother, Robb Stark (Richard Madden). He also married his former co-star Rose Leslie (Ygritte, Game of Thrones) in 2018 and the two of them recently welcomed their first child together.

Harington has also taken on the titular role of Henry V, a filmed-live theatrical performance of an inexperienced ruler trying to prove he is capable of leading his country into war. As far as films go, Kit Harington has just joined the cast of a biopic about Mary Shelley and her process as she wrote her most famous story about Frankenstein’s monster. The movie is called Mary’s Monster and is currently in pre-production. A spin-off sequel centering around Jon Snow, with Harington reprising the role, is currently in development at HBO.

Daenerys Targaryen - Emilia Clarke

Image via HBO

Emilia Clarke was a pivotal character from the Game of Thrones pilot all the way to the series finale. Since the show has run its course, Clarke has been quite busy joining the Star Wars universe as Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and breaking into Broadway performances such as Breakfast At Tiffany’s, directed by Sean Mathias.

In addition to these roles, she’s also done two romantic films, Me Before You, and Last Christmas. Most recently, she’s been working on her entryway into the MCU, not unlike many of her Game of Thrones cast-mates, and will be in the upcoming Disney+ original series Secret Invasion, alongside previously-confirmed MCU and Star Wars veterans Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Jaime Lannister - Nicolaj Coster-Waldeau

Nicolaj Coster-Waldeau undoubtedly had one of the greatest character arcs in the entire Game of Thrones series (we’re not going to talk about the last season). Jaime Lannister’s arc showed that Coster-Waldeau had a broader acting range than only portraying a privileged, cruel, highborn.

Since the end of the show, he’s been in a myriad of other films such as The Silencing, where he starred as an experienced hunter living in isolation. He teams up with a local sheriff to help track down a killer who might have kidnaped his daughter years prior. Currently, he is about to take another lead role in an upcoming film, God Is A Bullet, which is in post-production.

Cersei Lannister - Lena Headey

Lena Headey perfected the art of staring out tower windows with a glass of wine in hand. She made Cersei so despicable that audiences just loved to hate her, yet cheer when she had a victory over those who tried to hurt her or her family. “Shame!”

Headey has since had roles in movies like Gunpowder Milkshake, where she stars alongside Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther) as badass, gunslinging assassins. She has also lent her voice to roles in the animated television series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and as Lara in DC League of Super-Pets.

Tyrion Lannister - Peter Dinklage

Tyrion is easily one of the most beloved characters in Game of Thrones, aside from Hodor. Peter Dinklage has been very busy since the end of the series, appearing in I Care A Lot with Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), period piece romantic drama, Cyrano, as the titular character, and dark comedy American Dreamer.

Dinklage isn’t finished there. He has a number of projects in the works currently, such as the animated adventure-comedy Hitpig, as well as the next installment in The Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In addition to these movies, he is also set to star in the upcoming movie, The Toxic Avenger, which is a reboot of the 1984 film of the same name.

Related:'House of the Dragon' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Joffrey Baratheon - Jack Gleeson

Irish actor Jack Gleeson made his first big screen debut as a young boy getting rescued in Batman Begins. It wasn’t until his role as Joffrey Baratheon that he started to accumulate serious attention. Gleeson actually took a step back from his acting career since Game of Thrones because of the intense backlash that he faced in his personal life as a result of his character’s insufferable personality and cruelty.

He has since gotten back into the saddle and is currently set to return to the big screen in the upcoming thriller, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, alongside Liam Neeson (Taken) and Cirián Hinds (The Woman In Black). The movie is in post-production and should have a trailer and release date soon.

Grey Worm - Jacob Anderson

Image via HBO

Grey Worm was possibly one of the most loyal fighters on Daenerys’ side of the battle. She was betrayed time and time again throughout the series, but Grey Worm never faltered. With limited dialogue, Jacob Anderson had to work twice as hard to impress and win over audiences.

Since the end of the series, Anderson has appeared in the Doctor Whotelevision show, and has been working on the upcoming television series, Interview with the Vampire in the lead role of Louis de Pointe du Lac. He stars alongside Sam Reid (The Railway Man) as Lestat de Lioncourt. Interview with the Vampire airs on October 2nd on AMC+.

The character of Missandei was pivotal in introducing Grey Worm’s softer side to audiences. Like him, she has remained steadfast at Daenerys’ side since the day they met. Actress Nathalie Emmanuel has stayed quite busy since the end of the Game of Thrones series, taking roles in the Fast and Furious franchise (F9: The Fast Saga and upcoming film, Fast X).

Like her former co-star, Jacob Anderson, she also played a lead role in the vampire film, The Invitation.

There are so many more characters from Game of Thrones that have continued their acting careers, such as Joseph Quinn. He played a minor role as a Stark soldier that dismissed Arya Stark when she returned to Winterfell, but he recently skyrocketed to fame for his most recent role as Eddie Munson in the latest season of Stranger Things. Additionally, Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H'ghar in Game of Thrones also appeared in the recent season of Stranger Things as "Enzo," or Dmitri Antonov, Hopper's only hope of escaping Russia.

That being said, this article was designed to focus more on the main players in the Game of Thrones as a quick catch-up to see what else they’ve been working on since the end of the series. Valar Morghulis!